    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(SDF)
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S receives allowance from the U.S. Justice Department for the sale of the Americas operating unit and no longer anticipates any antitrust hurdles to the closing of the sale

04/19/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Statement
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S receives allowance from the U.S. Justice Department for the sale of the Americas operating unit and no longer anticipates any antitrust hurdles to the closing of the sale

19-Apr-2021 / 21:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The U.S. Department of Justice has allowed the sale of the Americas operating unit, which comprises the American salt business of K+S Aktiengesellschaft, to Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC, Mark Demetree and Partners to proceed. Now that K+S no longer anticipates any antitrust hurdles, the Company expects the closing of the sale to be predominantly probable from today's perspective around April 30, 2021. The enterprise value amounts to USD 3.2 billion. The purchase price payment of around EUR 2.5 billion will be made in cash. 

Further information is available at www.kpluss.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Dirk Neumann
Phone: +49 561 9301-1460
d.neumann@k-plus-s.com

19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Phone: +49 561 9301 0
Fax: +49 561 9301 2425
E-mail: investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com
ISIN: DE000KSAG888
WKN: KSAG88
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1186332

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1186332  19-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186332&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
