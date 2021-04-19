K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S receives allowance from the U.S. Justice Department for the sale of the Americas operating unit and no longer anticipates any antitrust hurdles to the closing of the sale

Now that K+S no longer anticipates any antitrust hurdles, the Company expects the closing of the sale to be predominantly probable from today's perspective around April 30, 2021. The enterprise value amounts to USD 3.2 billion. The purchase price payment of around EUR 2.5 billion will be made in cash.
Disclaimer
K+S AG published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 19:10:01 UTC.