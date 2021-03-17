Log in
K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(SDF)
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/17/2021 | 10:43am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.03.2021 / 15:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2022
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2022
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/annual-report/index.html

17.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1176412  17.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176412&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
