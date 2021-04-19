K+S : Stone Canyon wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Morton Salt

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - K+S has won
antitrust approval to sell its North and South American salt
business, including Morton Salt, to Stone Canyon Industry
Holdings LLC, the Justice Department said on Monday.
As condition of the approval for the $3.2 billion deal,
Stone Canyon is required to sell its evaporated salt business,
the department said.
"Without the divestiture, the proposed acquisition would
substantially lessen competition in the sale of several types of
evaporated salt, including round-can table salt,
pharmaceutical-grade salt, and bulk evaporated salt," the
department said.
Morton, which is owned by K+S, and US Salt, which is owned
by Stone Canyon, are two of the three companies which make
round-can table salt for the U.S. market and the only two
companies which make pharmaceutical grade salt for the U.S.
market which is needed for dialysis treatment and intravenous
saline solutions, the department said.
The deal, which was announced in October, was seen as part
of an effort by K+S to sell its debt and focus on potash
fertilizer products.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)