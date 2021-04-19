Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. K+S Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(SDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

K+S : Stone Canyon wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Morton Salt

04/19/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - K+S has won antitrust approval to sell its North and South American salt business, including Morton Salt, to Stone Canyon Industry Holdings LLC, the Justice Department said on Monday.

As condition of the approval for the $3.2 billion deal, Stone Canyon is required to sell its evaporated salt business, the department said.

"Without the divestiture, the proposed acquisition would substantially lessen competition in the sale of several types of evaporated salt, including round-can table salt, pharmaceutical-grade salt, and bulk evaporated salt," the department said.

Morton, which is owned by K+S, and US Salt, which is owned by Stone Canyon, are two of the three companies which make round-can table salt for the U.S. market and the only two companies which make pharmaceutical grade salt for the U.S. market which is needed for dialysis treatment and intravenous saline solutions, the department said.

The deal, which was announced in October, was seen as part of an effort by K+S to sell its debt and focus on potash fertilizer products. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
All news about K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
03:11pK+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : K+S receives allowance from the U.S. Justice Department..
PU
03:11pK+S  : US Department of Justice allows sale in the USA to proceed
PU
03:08pK+S  : Stone Canyon wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Morton Salt
RE
03:07pK+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : K+S receives allowance from U.S. Department of Justice ..
PU
03:05pK+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : K+S receives allowance from the U.S. Justice Department..
EQ
04/14K+S  : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
04/13K+S  : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
MD
04/07K+S  : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
03/26K+S  : will support local dialogue
PU
03/24K+S  : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 655 M 3 195 M 3 195 M
Net income 2021 46,7 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 281 M 1 542 M 1 542 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 1 608 M 1 934 M 1 935 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 14 732
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 8,87 €
Last Close Price 8,52 €
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT9.42%1 954
SOCIEDAD QUíMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.12.24%14 502
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY19.63%13 270
ICL GROUP LTD29.03%8 266
PHOSAGRO40.31%7 509
UPL LIMITED28.15%6 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ