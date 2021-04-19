Log in
    DE000KSAG888

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(SDF)
K+S : US Department of Justice allows sale in the USA to proceed

04/19/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
Press Release

Kassel/Germany, April 19, 2021

Sale of the American salt business

US Department of Justice allows sale in the USA to proceed

The US Department of Justice has allowed the sale of the American salt business to Stone Canyon Industries in the USA to proceed. "We are pleased that the allowance of the U.S. authority to move forward was given in a timely manner. Thus we are approaching the closing of the transaction," says Dr. Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors. Now that K+S no longer anticipates any antitrust hurdles, the Company expects the closing of the sale to be predominantly probable from today's perspective around April 30, 2021.

The enterprise value amounts to USD 3.2 billion corresponding to 13.4 times the 2020 EBITDA of USD 239 million. Taking into account debt and cash, the purchase price is approximately EUR 2.5 billion. Payment will be effected in cash.

About K+S

K+S considers itself a customer-focused, independent supplier of mineral products for the Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. Our more than 14,000 employees enable farmers securing the world's food supply, provide solutions that keep industries running, enrich consumers' daily lives, and ensure safety in winter. From production sites in Europe, North and South America, as well as through a global distribution network, we serve the ever-increasing demand for mineral products. We strive for sustainability because we are deeply committed to our responsibilities towards people, the environment, communities, and the economy in the regions in which we operate. Learn more about K+S at www.kpluss.com.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7, 34131 Kassel/Germany, www.kpluss.com

Page 2 of the press release "US Department of Justice allows sale in the USA to proceed ", April 19, 2021

Your contact persons

Press:

Investor Relations:

Michael Wudonig

Dirk Neumann

Phone: +49 561 9301-9256

Phone: +49 561 9301-1460

michael.wudonig@k-plus-s.com

d.neumann@k-plus-s.com

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7, 34131 Kassel/Germany, www.kpluss.com

Disclaimer

K+S AG published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 19:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
