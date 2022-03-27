Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. K&S Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSC   AU000000KSC0

K&S CORPORATION LIMITED

(KSC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/27 08:17:10 pm EDT
1.75 AUD    --.--%
03/27K&S : Application for quotation of securities - KSC
PU
03/21K&S CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/22K&S : Half Yearly Accounts
PU
Summary 
Summary

K&S : Application for quotation of securities - KSC

03/27/2022 | 11:11pm EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

K & S CORPORATION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 28, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

KSC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,989,335

01/04/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

K & S CORPORATION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code KSC

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

Registration number 67007561837

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution 22/2/2022

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

KSC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 1/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 2,989,335

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 1.74640000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and descriptionTotal number of

+securities on issue

KSC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

134,072,657

Total number of

+securities on issue

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

K & S Corporation Limited published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 03:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 692 M 519 M 519 M
Net income 2021 18,1 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2021 47,0 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 229 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 872
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart K&S CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
K&S Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Sarant Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Raunak Parikh Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Francis Johnson Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Glennon Chief Information Officer
Simon Skazlic Executive General Manager-Compliance & Health
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K&S CORPORATION LIMITED11.11%172
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION8.51%174 115
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY9.24%95 030
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED13.56%76 853
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-4.82%67 943
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.1.75%13 860