K&S : Half Yearly Accounts

K&S CORPORATION LIMITED

ABN 67 007 561 837

Directors' Report continued

REVIEW AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Operating revenue for the period was $370.4 million, 8.4% higher than the prior corresponding period. The Group recorded an underlying profit before tax of $11.7 million for the period, 27.8% higher than the prior corresponding period. The underlying profit after tax of $8.4 million was 30.7% higher than the prior corresponding period. Statutory profit before tax was $11.8 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, 51.7% lower than the prior corresponding period. Statutory profit after tax was $8.5 million, down 50.6% on the previous year first half statutory profit after tax of $17.2 million.

The statutory result for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 includes two significant items amounting to $0.1m. The Group's statutory result for the prior corresponding period included $16.2 million (before tax) attributable to JobKeeper subsidies as well as $0.2 million of bad debt recovery and $1.2 million in restructuring and wage top up costs which were treated as significant items.

The underlying profit benefited from a number of cost savings measures, customer re-negotiations, and procurement initiatives as well as improved performance by the Australian Transport segment.

Operating cashflow for the current period was $30.2 million, $10.3 million lower than the prior corresponding period.

Australian Transport

Steel volumes from our major customers remained strong, increasing compared to the prior half year. Performance of the contract logistics business was sound. Contributions from our Western Australia based heavy haulage business also remained sound underpinned by the continued strength of the mining sector.

Our specialised aviation refuelling business, Aero Refuellers, again experienced the impacts of COVID-19 as well as low fire season activity.

Cost reduction strategies have continued to be implemented across the business, in particular, operational efficiencies, supplier re-negotiations, and the rationalisation and replacement of specific fleet. Ongoing cost reduction initiatives, coupled with customer re-negotiations, have continued to have a positive impact on the result for the first half of FY2022.

Fuels

The fuel trading business, K&S Fuels, saw revenue increase to the prior comparative period. The increase in revenue is attributable to increase in fuel prices.

K&S Fuels is currently expanding and enhancing its retail and convenience offering with the purchase of the Millicent roadhouse completed in December 2021 and plans also submitted for the re-development of the existing Millicent service station. K&S Fuels has also recently completed the implementation of a new ERP system and is currently undertaking a point of sale IT upgrade.

New Zealand

The New Zealand operation again had a strong performance, underpinned by the strength of the local economy.

Balance sheet and Funding

The Group maintains a strong focus on the balance sheet.

The Group's net debt increased from $26.6 million as at 30 June 2021 (the lowest net debt experienced since 2003) to $32.6 million as at 31 December 2021, with the Group's gearing ratio (excluding lease liabilities) also increasing from 9% to 10.5% over the same period. The Group has maintained strong disciplines around capital expenditure and the increase in net debt and gearing in the first half of FY22 is predominantly attributable to the purchase and development of the new High Wycombe site in Perth.

On 5 November 2021, the Group extended the maturity profile of its debt facilities and negotiated improved terms with its panel of lenders. The Group's debt facilities now comprise funding in three-year tranches totaling $124 million (inclusive of a $30 million bank guarantee facility) and five year tranches totaling $75 million. As part of that refinancing exercise, the Group also paid out its previous facilities with Bank of China and brought in ANZ as a new lender, in conjunction with existing lenders Westpac and NAB.

Safety

Safety remains a key priority for K&S. The Group's lost time injury frequency rate was 4.6 as at 31 December 2021, down 22% on the prior comparative period.

The lost time injury frequency rate in New Zealand was 5.8.

