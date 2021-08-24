Log in
    173   BMG5321P1169

K. WAH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(173)
K Wah International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

08/24/2021 | 12:14am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

K. Wah International Holdings Limited published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 04:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 781 M 2 282 M 2 282 M
Net income 2021 2 974 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2021 13 929 M 1 788 M 1 788 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,68x
Yield 2021 6,00%
Capitalization 10 944 M 1 404 M 1 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 971
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart K. WAH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
K. Wah International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K. WAH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,50 HKD
Average target price 4,82 HKD
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Che Woo Lui Chairman & Managing Director
Shue Lam Yip William Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwai Lam Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yun Wing Nip Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiu Tung Lui Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K. WAH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.17%1 389
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED13.10%42 036
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.93%28 384
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.58%25 262
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.78%25 128
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED28.39%23 995