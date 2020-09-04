Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  K12 Inc.    LRN

K12 INC.

(LRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HR Survey: The Skills Gap is Slashing American Businesses' Bottom Lines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

HERNDON, Va.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-K12 Inc.'s Destinations Career Academy has released a new survey of HR decision-makers revealing that the skills gap is causing American businesses to hemorrhage money in pursuit of the right talent - and that it will continue to be a drain on resources over the next decade.

Ninety-four percent of HR decision-makers say an inability to find highly qualified candidates is impacting business growth, despite how much they're pouring into training and recruitment: Fifty-six percent report spending between $10,000-$100,000 on each, and nearly a quarter of medium-sized (250-999 employees) and large (more than 1,000 employees) businesses are spending $500,000-$1 million on recruitment alone.

What's more, approximately one-third of respondents say this isn't enough; despite these levels of spending, sixty-eight percent predict that in the next 5-10 years, a scarcity of qualified IT talent will negatively impact their business.

But IT-related technical skills aren't the only thing recruiters are looking for: The skill 51% of HR decision-makers are primarily after is work ethic - the skill 42% say candidates lack. Other soft skills such as communication (49%) and teamwork (43%) also rank high on the wish list of hiring teams, but more than 40% of respondents indicate today's candidates are coming up short in both areas.

'Inadequate skills training is looming over the American economy,' said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, K12's President of Career Learning Solutions. 'Fortunately, we can address this issue by turning our attention to K-12 curriculum and ensuring that students are learning the skills that will be critical for success on an individual level, in today's evolving workplace, and in our global economy.'

To compensate for the skills gap, companies are putting even less emphasis on college degrees. When it comes to screening candidates, having a two- or four-year college degree ranked below 'workplace experience in a similar work setting,' 'prior industry-relevant work experience,' and 'soft skills/professional skills.' Only 15% ranked a college degree as the first thing they look for.

More than just wishing for talent that isn't there today, companies appear willing to invest in making sure tomorrow's candidates get the right skills: 96% report that companies should be offering more apprenticeships and internships to prepare high school students for careers.

'Now that we know what employers really value, it's time to make sure our education system steps up by making college just part of the broader conversation about students' futures,' said McAlmont. 'Better skills training in middle school and high school through career readiness education programs like project based learning and workplace experience will be critical to address the skills gap.'

That same skills development should continue after individuals are in the workforce, HR decision-makers say. More than 90% of respondents agree that current and potential employees could benefit from developing new skills through outside education programs.

'It's promising to learn that companies want to play a role in preparing future talent with meaningful opportunities earlier on in their education, and that they recognize the opportunity to expand professional development offerings,' said McAlmont. 'K12's recent acquisition of Galvanize, one of the country's top providers of workforce training in software engineering and data science, will help bring to scale these kinds of in-career skill development offerings.'

More details on the survey, including an infographic can be found at newsroom.k12.com/HRsurvey.

About K12

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12's subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and galvanize.com.



Nicole Tidei
703.717.8097
nicole.tidei@pinkston.co

Disclaimer

K12 Inc. published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 18:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about K12 INC.
02:05pHR SURVEY : The Skills Gap is Slashing American Businesses' Bottom Lines
PU
09/03READY TO GO ON DAY ONE : Oregon Virtual Academy Students Already Equipped for Su..
BU
09/03THE FUTURE IS NOW : Insight School of Minnesota Students are Ready to Begin Thei..
BU
09/02K12 : iQ Academy of Minnesota Opens Its Online Doors for the New School Year
BU
09/01K12 INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
09/01BACK-TO-SCHOOL WITHOUT A GLITCH : Washington Virtual Academies – Omak Will..
BU
09/01THE EXPERTS ARE BACK IN SCHOOL : Minnesota Virtual Academy Returns to the Online..
BU
08/31READY TO GO ON DAY ONE : Passport Academy Charter School Students Already Equipp..
BU
08/31BACK-TO-SCHOOL WITHOUT A GLITCH : Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin and W..
BU
08/31READY TO GO ON DAY ONE : Agora Cyber Charter School Students Already Equipped fo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 406 M - -
Net income 2021 43,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 385 M 1 385 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 51,25 $
Last Close Price 34,89 $
Spread / Highest target 72,0%
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Jeaho Rhyu President-Strategy, Marketing & Technology
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.71.45%1 385
TAL EDUCATION GROUP57.32%45 523
GSX TECHEDU INC.260.25%18 793
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-1.61%4 416
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED90.59%4 299
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED42.16%4 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group