K12 INC.

(LRN)
K12 : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – LRN

11/29/2020 | 04:01pm EST
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) between April 27, 2020 to September 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important January 19, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for K12 investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the K12 class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1989.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

The Complaint alleges that K12 made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period and failed to disclose that: (1) K12 lacked the technological capabilities, infrastructure, and expertise to support the increased demand for virtual and blended education necessitated by the global pandemic; (2) K12 lacked adequate cyberattack protocols and protections to prevent the disabling of its computer systems; (3) K12 was unable to provide the necessary levels of administrative support and training to teachers, students, and parents; (4) and K12’s officers lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On August 26, 2020, reports emerged that K12’s training for teachers in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in the country, had been ineffective and unacceptable. On this news, K12’s shares fell by 7% over the course of two trading days, to close at $37.70 on August 27, 2020.

When classes in Miami-Dade started on August 31, 2020, K12’s platform experienced major technical issues, disruptions, and a series of cyberattacks. In response, the district’s superintendent revealed that the district had never executed its $15.3 million contract with K12. On this news, the price of K12 shares fell by 10.5% over the course of two trading days, to close at $34.89 on September 3, 2020.

A week later, facing overwhelming complaints from parents and teachers about K12’s platform and curriculum, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board voted to terminate their contract with K12. On this news, the price of K12 common shares once again fell drastically, by 11.5%, to close at $30.55 on September 10, 2020.

Other school districts also discovered K12’s inability to deliver on its promises. On September 17, 2020, following a loss of confidence in K12’s ability to provide educational solutions for the district, the Beaufort County School Board also voted to terminate its contract with K12. On this news, the price of K12’s shares fell 4.9%, to close at $27.21 on September 18, 2020.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1989.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
