K12 INC.

(LRN)
LRN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies K12 Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2021

12/02/2020 | 11:01am EST
Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against K12 Inc. ("K12" or "the Company") (NYSE: LRN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired K12 securities between April 27, 2020 and September 18, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lrn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) K12 lacked the technological capabilities, infrastructure, and expertise to support the increased demand for virtual and blended education necessitated by the global pandemic; (2) K12 lacked adequate cyberattack protocols and protections to prevent the disabling of its computer systems; (3) K12 was unable to provide the necessary levels of administrative support and training to teachers, students, and parents; (4) and K12’s officers lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lrn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in K12 you have until January 19, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 477 M - -
Net income 2021 54,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 929 M 929 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart K12 INC.
Duration : Period :
K12 Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K12 INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 44,33 $
Last Close Price 23,29 $
Spread / Highest target 93,2%
Spread / Average Target 90,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 84,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Jeaho Rhyu President-Strategy, Marketing & Technology
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K12 INC.12.04%929
TAL EDUCATION GROUP47.53%42 690
GSX TECHEDU INC.194.51%15 351
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED51.76%4 133
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-11.75%3 925
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED69.89%3 917
