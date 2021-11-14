K2 Energy : Price Query - 12 November 2021

We have noted a significant change in the price of the Company's securities. The price has changed from
56 Pitt Street
$0.020 on 03/11/2021 to a high of $0.040 as at 10am on 12/11/2021 resulting in a 100% increase in the
Sydney Sydney NSW Australia
Company's share price. We further note as at 11:50am today the securities are at a bid of $0.040 (volume
2000
919,776) and offer of $0.055 (volume 1,000,000).
In light of this recent market activity, please respond to the following questions:
1.
Is the Company aware of any information concerning the Company's operations that has not
been announced to the market, which, if known, could be an explanation for recent trading in
the securities of the Company?
2.
If the answer to 1 is yes, can an announcement be made immediately by the Company? If
not, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made?
3.
Is there any other explanation the Company may have for the recent trading in its securities?
4.
Please confirm that the Company is in compliance with the listing rules and, in particular,
listing rule 6.4.
Your response should be sent to me directly no later than 9 am on 15 November 2021. Your response will be released to the market along with a copy of this letter. If you wish to discuss the content of your response, please do not hesitate to contact me as soon as possible.
This request is made under, and in accordance with, Listing Rule 2.7. It goes to whether the Company is in compliance with Listing Rules Section IIA 6.4 and 6.5A.
K2 Energy Limited published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:19:00 UTC.