  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. K2 Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTE   AU000000KTE4

K2 ENERGY LIMITED

(KTE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 11/12
0.04 AUD   +100.00%
05:20pK2 ENERGY : Response to Price Query - 12 November 2021
PU
05:20pK2 ENERGY : Price Query - 12 November 2021
PU
11/11NTA October 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

K2 Energy : Price Query - 12 November 2021

11/14/2021 | 05:20pm EST
National Stock Exchange of Australia

Limited

ACN 000 902 063

NSX Limited

ACN 089 447 058

and Subsidiary Entities

1 Bligh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 t +61 2 9233 0100

e info@nsx.com.au nsx.com.au

Dear Mr Flitcroft,

12 November 2021

K2 Energy Limited (the "Company" or "KTE")

Attn: Mr Terence Flitcroft

Company Secretary

Re: Price Query

K2 Energy Limited

Suite 10.04 Level 10

We have noted a significant change in the price of the Company's securities. The price has changed from

56 Pitt Street

$0.020 on 03/11/2021 to a high of $0.040 as at 10am on 12/11/2021 resulting in a 100% increase in the

Sydney Sydney NSW Australia

Company's share price. We further note as at 11:50am today the securities are at a bid of $0.040 (volume

2000

919,776) and offer of $0.055 (volume 1,000,000).

In light of this recent market activity, please respond to the following questions:

1.

Is the Company aware of any information concerning the Company's operations that has not

been announced to the market, which, if known, could be an explanation for recent trading in

the securities of the Company?

2.

If the answer to 1 is yes, can an announcement be made immediately by the Company? If

not, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made?

3.

Is there any other explanation the Company may have for the recent trading in its securities?

4.

Please confirm that the Company is in compliance with the listing rules and, in particular,

listing rule 6.4.

Your response should be sent to me directly no later than 9 am on 15 November 2021. Your response will be released to the market along with a copy of this letter. If you wish to discuss the content of your response, please do not hesitate to contact me as soon as possible.

This request is made under, and in accordance with, Listing Rule 2.7. It goes to whether the Company is in compliance with Listing Rules Section IIA 6.4 and 6.5A.

Yours sincerely,

Ryan Marshall

Market Supervision and Compliance Officer

1

Disclaimer

K2 Energy Limited published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 3,33 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
Net cash 2021 0,53 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 8,81 M 8,80 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samuel Michael Gazal Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Kenneth Gaunt Non-Executive Director
Ellie Dawkins Director
Terence Anthony Flitcroft Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K2 ENERGY LIMITED11.11%9
CONOCOPHILLIPS80.95%95 439
EOG RESOURCES, INC.90.17%55 490
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED69.99%48 755
CNOOC LIMITED13.51%46 698
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY60.68%44 735