  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. K2 Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTE   AU000000KTE4

K2 ENERGY LIMITED

(KTE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 11/12
0.04 AUD   +100.00%
05:20pK2 ENERGY : Response to Price Query - 12 November 2021
PU
05:20pK2 ENERGY : Price Query - 12 November 2021
PU
11/11NTA October 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

K2 Energy : Response to Price Query - 12 November 2021

11/14/2021 | 05:20pm EST
ABN 99 106 609 143

15th November 2021

Market Supervision and Compliance Officer

Attn: Mr Ryan Marshall

National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited

1 Bligh Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Mr Marshall,

Price Query

We refer to your letter dated 12th November 2021 referring to an increased price of the Company's securities.

We reply to your questions raised in your letter as follows:-

  1. The Company is not aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced which, if known, could be an explanation for recent trading in the securities of the Company.
  2. Not applicable.
  3. The Company has no known explanation for the price change and increase in volume in the securities of the Company.
    The Company currently holds 523,846 shares in Atomera Incorporated (Atomera)
    (NASDAQ:ATOM). Atomera's closing share price on 12th November 2021 was USD31.77 per share. Atomera is a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the $450+ billion semiconductor industry. Atomera has created a patented, quantum engineered material called Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®) which enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics.
  4. The Company confirms it is in compliance with the Listing Rules and in particular Listing Rule 6.4.

Yours faithfully,

T A Flitcroft

Company Secretary

K2 Energy Limited

Suite 10.04, Level 10, 56 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000 AUSTRALIA

  1. +61 2 9251 3311 www.k2energy.com.au

Disclaimer

K2 Energy Limited published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 3,33 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
Net cash 2021 0,53 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 8,81 M 8,80 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samuel Michael Gazal Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Kenneth Gaunt Non-Executive Director
Ellie Dawkins Director
Terence Anthony Flitcroft Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K2 ENERGY LIMITED11.11%9
CONOCOPHILLIPS80.95%95 439
EOG RESOURCES, INC.90.17%55 490
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED69.99%48 755
CNOOC LIMITED13.51%46 698
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY60.68%44 735