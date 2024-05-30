AMENDED FINAL TERMS
K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ) amended Final Terms for Note Series number
101 (the Swedish MTN Programme (the
The general terms and conditions originally dated 21 May 2021 and as amended on 30 May 2024
(the Amended Terms and Conditions7 May 2021 and as amended on 30 May 2024 (the Final Terms shall apply to this Note Series no. 101
(the Note Series.
Unless otherwise stated, definitions used in these Final Terms shall have the meaning set forth in the Amended Terms and Conditions with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on 21 May 2021 by the Issuer in accordance with
Article Prospectus Regulation supplemented from time to time, the Base Prospectus
This document constitutes the Final Terms for the Note Series and has been prepared in accordance with Article 8.4 of the Prospectus Regulation. Complete information regarding the Issuer and the Note Series may only be obtained through a reading of the Final Terms together with the Base Prospectus.
www.k2a.se).
GENERAL
1. Note Series number:
101
(i)
Tranche number:
1
2. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
(i)
For the Note Series:
SEK 400,000,000
(ii)
Tranche 1:
SEK 400,000,000
3.
Price per Note:
100.00 % of the Nominal Amount
4.
Currency:
SEK
5.
Nominal Amount:
SEK 1,250,000
6.
First Issue Date:
1 June 2021
7.
Issue Date:
First Issue Date
8.
Interest Commencement Date:
First Issue Date
9.
Original Maturity Date:
1 June 2024
10. Maturity Date:
1 September 2025
11. Voluntary total redemption (call Applicable option):
Further details specified under paragraph 18
12.
Voluntary partial repayment:
Applicable
Further details specified under paragraph 19
13.
Interest structure:
Floating Rate (FRN)
14.
Basis for calculation of interest:
Nominal Amount
BASIS FOR CALCULATION OF RETURN
15.
Fixed Interest Rate:
Not applicable
16.
Floating Rate (FRN:)
Applicable
(i)
Base Rate:
3 months STIBOR
(ii)
Base Rate Margin:
+3.25 % per annum to, but excluding, the Original
Maturity Date
+7.00 % per annum from and including the Original Maturity Date
- Interest Determination Date: Two Business Days prior to the first day of each Interest Period, commencing on 28 May 2021
(iv)
Interest Period:
Period from (but excluding) 1 June 2021 up to and
including 1 September 2021 (the first interest period)
and thereafter each period of approximately 3 months
with the final day on an Interest Payment Date
(v)
Interest Payment Date(s):
1 March, 1 June, 1 September and 1 December of each
year, the first time on 1 September 2021 and the last
time on 1 September 2025. However, if such a day is
not a Business Day, the Interest Payment Date shall
instead be the next Business Day provided that such
Business Day does not fall in the new calendar month,
in which case the Interest Payment Date shall be the
preceding Business Day.
(vi)
Day Count Convention:
Actual/360
(vii)
Risk factors:
In accordance with the risk factor with the heading
Interest rate risks and European Benchmarks
Regulation in the Base Prospectus
REPAYMENT
17. Amount with which Notes are to be
106.00 % of the Nominal Amount
repaid on the Maturity Date:
18. Voluntary total redemption (call Applicable option):
The Issuer may redeem all, and not some only, of the outstanding Notes under the Note Series in accordance with Clause 8.2 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) in the Amended Terms and Conditions:
- at any time from and including 30 May 2024 to, but excluding, 1 December 2024 at an amount per Note equal to 103.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount;
- at any time from and including 1 December 2024 to, but excluding, 1 March 2025 at an amount per Note equal to 103.75 per cent. of the Nominal Amount;
- at any time from and including 1 March 2025 to, but excluding, 1 June 2025 at an amount per Note equal to 104.50 per cent. of the Nominal Amount; and
- at any time from and including 1 June 2025 to, but excluding, the Maturity Date at an amount per Note equal to 105.25 per cent. of the Nominal Amount,
Call Option Amount
19. Voluntary partial repayment:
Applicable
The Issuer may at one or more occasions make partial
repayments of Notes under the Note Series in
accordance
with Clause 8.3
(Voluntary partial
repayment) in the Amended Terms and Conditions in
which case all outstanding Notes under the Note Series
shall be partially repaid by way of reducing the
outstanding Nominal Amount of each Note in the Note
Series pro
rata (rounded down
to the nearest SEK
MISCELLANEOUS
20. Green Notes
1.00) in accordance with the procedures of the CSD. The repayment amount per Note shall be equal to the sum of (i) the percentage of the repaid amount for the Note Series times the applicable Call Option Amount for each Note and (ii) any accrued but unpaid Interest on the repaid amount.
Applicable
Green Finance Framework dated 2020 applies to this
Note Series
(i)
Risk factors:
In accordance with the risk factor titled Risks related to
green notes in the Base Prospectus
21.
Issuing Dealer(s):
Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ)
22.
Administrative Agent:
Nordea Bank Abp
23.
CSD:
Euroclear
24.
Admission to listing:
Applicable
(i)
Regulated Market:
Application has been made by the Issuer (or on its
behalf) for registration to the Sustainable bond list of
Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from on or about the
First Issue Date
- Estimate of all costs in SEK 68,750 conjunction with admission
to listing:
(iii)
Total number of Notes under
320
the Note Series admitted to
listing:
(iv)
Earliest date for admission to
First Issue Date
listing:
25.
ISIN:
SE0013360278
26.
Common Code:
Not Applicable
27.
Credit rating for Note Series:
Not applicable
28.
Resolution as basis for the Issue:
In accordance with the Base Prospectus
29. Interests of natural or legal persons involved in the issue:
Other than the compensation paid to the Issuing Dealers based on their participation in the MTN Programme and this issue, the Issuer is not aware of any persons involved with any interest of significance to the issue
- Information from third parties:
- Use of proceeds:
- Net proceeds:
Not Applicable
Finance Framework dated 2020
SEK 400,000,000 less customary transaction costs and fees
The Issuer further confirms that the above Final Terms are applicable to the Note Series, together with the Amended Terms and Conditions, and undertakes accordingly to pay principal and, where applicable, interest.
Stockholm, 30 May 2024
K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ)
as Issuer
By: Johan Knaust
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 18:05:08 UTC.