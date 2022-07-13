Log in
    K2F   AU000000K2F2

K2FLY LIMITED

(K2F)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:27 2022-07-11 pm EDT
0.1500 AUD   -11.76%
0.1500 AUD   -11.76%
K2fly : Correction to Appendix 3Y

07/13/2022
1. The 13 July 2022 Appendix 3Y is being filed to correct an administrative oversight and administrative error;
2. The Company has informed all Directors of the disclosure requirements set out in listing rules 3.19A, 3.19B and s205G of the Corporations Act 2001. In addition, the Company has adopted a Securities Trading Policy which has been disclosed to the market and outlines the requirements for disclosure and approval of all securities trading; and
3. The Company is confident that the arrangements it currently has in place are adequate and doesn't believe that any additional steps are required to ensure ongoing compliance with listing rule 3.19B.
Correction to Appendix 3Y

ASX Release

ASX code: K2F13 July 2022

onlyK2fly Limited (K2F, K2fly or the Company) (ASX: K2F), refers to the Appendix 3Y for Brian Miller released to the market on 5 July 2022 (5 July 2022 Appendix 3Y).

The previously lodged 5 July 2022 Appendix 3Y inadvertently included a calculation error in relation to the number of shares held indirectly by Mr Miller after the change. The Company confirms that

the number of shares held indirectly after the change is 371,229, and not 208,459 as previously user ported.

The Company also refers to the Appendix 3Y for Brian Miller released to the market on 3 September 2021 (3 September 2021 Appendix 3Y).

An inadvertent error was made when providing information to the Company relating to the acquisition of shares on market. The number of shares purchased on the 3 September 2021 was 104,000, and not 102,000 as previously reported. The difference of 2,000 shares were acquired on 3

September 2021 by an on-market transaction for $0.265 per share.

personalThe above discrepancies were discovered during the preparation phase of the 2022 Annual Report. An updated Appendix 3Y is attached to this announcement which reflects Brian Millers current

i terest (13 July 2022 Appendix 3Y). The 13 July 2022 Appendix 3Y includes the restated opening umber of shares held indirectly by Mr Miller as being 371,229 in respect to the 5 July 2022 Appendix 3Y and incorporates the additional purchase of shares omitted from the 3 September 2021

Appendix 3Y.

The Company advises that it is aware of its listing rule obligations in relation to these disclosures and pecifically listing rules 3.19A and 3.19B. In this respect the Company makes the following statements about the attached Appendix 3Y:

ForAnnouncement released with authority of Brian Miller. or further information, please contact:

Nic Pollock, Chief Executive Officer, K2fly Limited. T: +61 419 280 700. E: nic.p@k2fly.com

Glen Zurcher, Investor Relations. T: +61 420 249 299. E: glen.z@k2fly.com

More on K2fly: Website| Investor centre| Subscribe to investor updates

K2fly Limited ACN 125 345 502

www.k2fly.com| info@k2fly.com

(08) 6333 1833

4/502 Hay Street Subiaco WA 6006

Solution
Infoscope
Infoscope
Infoscope
Decipher
Decipher
RCubed RCubed, Sateva
Sateva
Sateva
Related Acquisition
companies such as Esri (USA), SAP

About K2fly

K2fly Limited (ASX: K2F) is an ASX listed technology provider of enterprise-level Resource Governance solutions for 'net positive impact' in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compliance, disclosure and onlytechnical assurance, to operations of mining and asset intensive industries through its platform-based SaaS

cloud solutions.

Our solutions address many industry challenges and help manage risk around clients' social license to operate concerning reporting & governance, reputation and disclosure demands.

Product & service offering: We deliver a suite of solutions across three key areas on a single platform:

Natural Resource Governance

Mineral Resource Governance

Technical Assurance

useCustomers: Spanning all continents, our customer base includes Australian and overseas tier-1 clients operating in 54 countries.

Strategy: Through acquisition, development, and partnerships, K2fly have assembled a unique platform that generates high margin SaaS recurring revenues, being rolled out globally. Our strategy is to 'land and expand' o r offering with clients over time whereby additional solutions are rolled out to support central operational management and efficiency gains.

K2fly works closely with peak industry bodies, regulators, and our own industry advisory groups on ESG topics

that are driven by rapidly changing regulations, community, and investor expectations to build fit for purpose personalindustry solutions that adhere to recognised codes and standards.

Strategic alliances: K2fly has strategic alliances with global technology (Germany), Hitachi-ABB (Japan), Descartes Labs (USA).

Platform overview

Area

Natural Resource Governance

Mineral Resource Governance

T chnical Assurance

For

K2fly Limited ACN 125 345 502

www.k2fly.com| info@k2fly.com

(08) 6333 1833

4/502 Hay Street Subiaco WA 6006

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

K2fly Limited

ABN

69 125 345 502

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Brian Peter Miller

Date of last notice

5 July 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Dr Roslyn Jane Carbon (spouse of Mr Brian Miller)

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

3 September 2021

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct:

2,776,141 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

only

Indirect:

371,229 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

639,019 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.243 each

on or before 26 November 2022 (subject to vesting

conditions)

683,280 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.291 each

on or before 25 November 2023 (subject to vesting

conditions)

81,385 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0 each on or

use

before 27 November 2022 (subject to vesting

conditions)

258,953 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.497 each

on or before 27 November 2024 (subject to vesting

conditions)

67,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0 each on or

before 30 June 2025 (subject to vesting conditions)

67,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0 each on or

personalFor

before 30 June 2026 (subject to vesting conditions)

201,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0 each on

or before 30 June 2027 (subject to vesting

conditions)

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

2,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$0.265 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct:

2,778,141 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Indirect:

371,229 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

639,019 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.243 each

on or before 26 November 2022 (subject to vesting

conditions)

683,280 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.291 each

on or before 25 November 2023 (subject to vesting

conditions)

258,953 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.497 each

on or before 27 November 2024 (subject to vesting

conditions)

67,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0 each on or

before 30 June 2025 (subject to vesting conditions)

67,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0 each on or

before 30 June 2026 (subject to vesting conditions)

201,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0 each on

or before 30 June 2027 (subject to vesting

conditions)

Nature of change

Purchase of shares on market

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a

contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

K2fly Limited published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 07:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
