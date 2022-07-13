K2fly : Correction to Appendix 3Y

1. The 13 July 2022 Appendix 3Y is being filed to correct an administrative oversight and administrative error;
2. The Company has informed all Directors of the disclosure requirements set out in listing rules 3.19A, 3.19B and s205G of the Corporations Act 2001. In addition, the Company has adopted a Securities Trading Policy which has been disclosed to the market and outlines the requirements for disclosure and approval of all securities trading; and
3. The Company is confident that the arrangements it currently has in place are adequate and doesn't believe that any additional steps are required to ensure ongoing compliance with listing rule 3.19B.
Correction to Appendix 3Y
13 July 2022
onlyK2fly Limited (K2F, K2fly or the Company) (ASX: K2F), refers to the Appendix 3Y for Brian Miller released to the market on 5 July 2022 (5 July 2022 Appendix 3Y).
The previously lodged 5 July 2022 Appendix 3Y inadvertently included a calculation error in relation to the number of shares held indirectly by Mr Miller after the change. The Company confirms that
the number of shares held indirectly after the change is 371,229, and not 208,459 as previously user ported.
The Company also refers to the Appendix 3Y for Brian Miller released to the market on 3 September 2021 (3 September 2021 Appendix 3Y).
An inadvertent error was made when providing information to the Company relating to the acquisition of shares on market. The number of shares purchased on the 3 September 2021 was 104,000, and not 102,000 as previously reported. The difference of 2,000 shares were acquired on 3
September 2021 by an on-market transaction for $0.265 per share.
personalThe above discrepancies were discovered during the preparation phase of the 2022 Annual Report. An updated Appendix 3Y is attached to this announcement which reflects Brian Millers current
i terest (13 July 2022 Appendix 3Y). The 13 July 2022 Appendix 3Y includes the restated opening umber of shares held indirectly by Mr Miller as being 371,229 in respect to the 5 July 2022 Appendix 3Y and incorporates the additional purchase of shares omitted from the 3 September 2021
Appendix 3Y.
The Company advises that it is aware of its listing rule obligations in relation to these disclosures and pecifically listing rules 3.19A and 3.19B. In this respect the Company makes the following statements about the attached Appendix 3Y:
Announcement released with authority of Brian Miller.
