K3 Business Technology : Half yearly report to 31st May 2022
K3 Business Technology Group plc
Interims
for the six months to 31 May 2022
Presentation Team
Marco Vergani, CEO
Appointed 30 March 2021
Over 30 years in technology, principally in senior commercial sales in Europe, Far East and USA
Extensive retail, consumer and e-commerce experience (recently AI driven personalisation)
Previously, IBM VP Business Process Outsourcing EMEA; Digital River SVP Global Sales & Account Mgt
Rob Price, CFO
Appointed CFO in October 2016
20 years' experience in senior financial roles, primarily in technology, retail, manufacturing and distribution
Significant experience in driving business development
Vision and Strategy
"Transform retail for good"
Software solutions for designer, fashion and apparel retailers and brands, which
drive intelligent, agile and sustainable business processes
Third-party Solutions
Accelerate growth
Support global expansion of oversees IKEA franchisees and increase penetration of K3 Products
Grow SYSPRO business leveraging higher-value projects in selected verticals e.g. aviation and increase sales of K3 Products
K3 Products
Transformative products for the Fashion and Apparel Industry
Solutions that improve the customer experience, enhance margins and improve efficiencies
Omnichannel capabilities
Sustainability and Traceability
Business Insights
Leverage Microsoft relationship to expand and address larger midsize/enterprise brands
Accelerate shift to SaaS-based
revenues
Highly recognizable brand within Fashion and Apparel Industry
Class-leadingcommercial and customer success functions
Strong network of active business partners and technology partners
Owning own destiny with K3 core products
H1 Performance Summary
Implementing the New Strategic Growth Plan
Operational change and innovation:
Account Management - new team, new tools, and greater sales focus
Rebranding and refreshed marketing
IT and systems revamp commenced
Software development:
Enhanced Product offering: ViJi acquisition, next gen Pebblestone version new Imagine features to drive migrations and new sales
Sales:
New business pipeline reinvigorated, US team established, greater partner focus
Financial Progress
Revenue from continuing operations of £19.9m (2021: £20.9m) | adj. EBITDA up 13% to £1.0m
(2021: £0.9m)
Gross margin increased to 59.6% (2021: 58.1%)
Net cash of £1.4m (2021: £4.4m) - H2 position expected to close significantly higher, reflecting seasonal H2 cash weighting
Outlook
Encouraging trading in June and July - ahead of 2021. Attractive deals in the pipeline,
Traditional H2 weighting expected to be replicated in FY 2022
Third-party Solutions - Growth Strategy
Exploit growth opportunity in UK manufacturing
Focus on larger transformational projects in key verticals of aerospace, electronics, machinery, plastics and medical devices
Target market: top 25% of SYSPRO 3,000 addressable UK manufacturers with >£10m rev
Upsell K3 Product modules and add-ons to embed deeper
Predictable growth via IKEA and franchisee relationships
IKEA sales of €40bn+. 12 large IKEA franchisees (with other major brands in each)
Supporting the expansion roll-out of IKEA franchisee stores into new geographies
approx. 20 new franchisee stores per annum
Highly specialist services, strategic development of core Master System,
additional software development, integration and enhancements (K3 Product opportunity)
Growth Opportunity - 50% revenue growth in next 4-5 years
•
Increased recurring revenue
• Increased cash contribution (already high)
•
Medium term margin improvement
• Cross-sell K3 Product software to embed further
FY 2021 Revenue Analysis
Software licences
Services
FY 2021
Revenue
Maintenance
£28.9m
and support
Hardware & other revenue
Recurring
Revenue Recurring
Revenue
Non-recurring
85%
Revenue
