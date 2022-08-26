Log in
    KBT   GB00B00P6061

K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(KBT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:56 2022-08-26 am EDT
130.00 GBX   -3.70%
08:21aK3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY : Half yearly report to 31st May 2022
PU
08/24Earnings Flash (KBT.L) K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP Posts H1 Revenue GBP19.9M
MT
08/24Earnings Flash (KBT.L) K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP Posts H1 Loss GBX-5.90
MT
K3 Business Technology : Half yearly report to 31st May 2022

08/26/2022 | 08:21am EDT
K3 Business Technology Group plc

Interims

for the six months to 31 May 2022

24 August 2022

Presentation Team

Marco Vergani, CEO

  • Appointed 30 March 2021
  • Over 30 years in technology, principally in senior commercial sales in Europe, Far East and USA
  • Extensive retail, consumer and e-commerce experience (recently AI driven personalisation)
  • Previously, IBM VP Business Process Outsourcing EMEA; Digital River SVP Global Sales & Account Mgt

Rob Price, CFO

  • Appointed CFO in October 2016
  • 20 years' experience in senior financial roles, primarily in technology, retail, manufacturing and distribution
  • Significant experience in driving business development

2

Vision and Strategy

"Transform retail for good"

Software solutions for designer, fashion and apparel retailers and brands, which

drive intelligent, agile and sustainable business processes

Third-party Solutions

Accelerate growth

  • Support global expansion of oversees IKEA franchisees and increase penetration of K3 Products
  • Grow SYSPRO business leveraging higher-value projects in selected verticals e.g. aviation and increase sales of K3 Products

K3 Products

Transformative products for the Fashion and Apparel Industry

  • Solutions that improve the customer experience, enhance margins and improve efficiencies
    • Omnichannel capabilities
    • Sustainability and Traceability
    • Business Insights
  • Leverage Microsoft relationship to expand and address larger midsize/enterprise brands

Accelerate shift to SaaS-based

revenues

  • Highly recognizable brand within Fashion and Apparel Industry
  • Class-leadingcommercial and customer success functions
  • Strong network of active business partners and technology partners
  • Owning own destiny with K3 core products

3

H1 Performance Summary

Implementing the New Strategic Growth Plan

  • Operational change and innovation:
    • Account Management - new team, new tools, and greater sales focus
    • Rebranding and refreshed marketing
    • IT and systems revamp commenced
  • Software development:
    • Enhanced Product offering: ViJi acquisition, next gen Pebblestone version new Imagine features to drive migrations and new sales
  • Sales:
    • New business pipeline reinvigorated, US team established, greater partner focus

Financial Progress

  • Revenue from continuing operations of £19.9m (2021: £20.9m) | adj. EBITDA up 13% to £1.0m
    (2021: £0.9m)
  • Gross margin increased to 59.6% (2021: 58.1%)
  • Net cash of £1.4m (2021: £4.4m) - H2 position expected to close significantly higher, reflecting seasonal H2 cash weighting

Outlook

  • Encouraging trading in June and July - ahead of 2021. Attractive deals in the pipeline,
  • Traditional H2 weighting expected to be replicated in FY 2022

4

Third-party Solutions - Growth Strategy

Exploit growth opportunity in UK manufacturing

  • Focus on larger transformational projects in key verticals of aerospace, electronics, machinery, plastics and medical devices
  • Target market: top 25% of SYSPRO 3,000 addressable UK manufacturers with >£10m rev
  • Upsell K3 Product modules and add-ons to embed deeper

Predictable growth via IKEA and franchisee relationships

  • IKEA sales of 40bn+. 12 large IKEA franchisees (with other major brands in each)
  • Supporting the expansion roll-out of IKEA franchisee stores into new geographies
    • approx. 20 new franchisee stores per annum
  • Highly specialist services, strategic development of core Master System,
    additional software development, integration and enhancements (K3 Product opportunity)

Growth Opportunity - 50% revenue growth in next 4-5 years

Increased recurring revenue

Increased cash contribution (already high)

Medium term margin improvement

Cross-sell K3 Product software to embed further

FY 2021 Revenue Analysis

Software licences

Services

FY 2021

Revenue

Maintenance£28.9m

and support

Hardware & other revenue

Recurring

RevenueRecurring

Revenue

Non-recurring85%

Revenue

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

K3 Business Technology Group plc published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 12:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
