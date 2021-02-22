Log in
K3 Business Technology Group plc    KBT   GB00B00P6061

K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(KBT)
  Report
K3 Business Technology : Join the conversation with events from K3|Engage

02/22/2021 | 03:46am EST
K3 is excited to announce our new series of free interactive events, K3|Engage!

We'll be working with industry experts to bring you up-to-date and actionable insights across retail, manufacturing and distribution - so watch this space.

Find out what's disrupting the industry today, and what's in store for the future.

No filler, no fluff.

K3|Engage events are designed to give you takeaways that you can start implementing tomorrow.

This past year of radical change has been a chance to rewrite the script. We want to provide a space for you to chat with experts and peers, and workshop ideas on your biggest challenges and opportunities to drive profit.

Come and meet industry innovators down in the trenches, as well as our own K3 experts with decades of industry knowledge behind them.

Here's a taste of what's in store

  • Panels
  • Workshops
  • Thought leadership presentations
  • Customer interviews
  • Product overviews

Disclaimer

K3 Business Technology Group plc published this content on 21 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 78,4 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2019 -15,4 M -21,6 M -21,6 M
Net Debt 2019 6,34 M 8,86 M 8,86 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,30x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 54,5 M 76,4 M 76,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
K3 Business Technology Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,27 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adalsteinn Valdimarsson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert David Price Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Crawford Non-Executive Chairman
Per Johan Claesson Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Paul Manley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC15.45%76
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.50%179 969
SAP SE-2.13%151 620
INTUIT INC.8.29%113 551
SERVICENOW INC.3.69%111 920
DOCUSIGN, INC.19.28%50 714
