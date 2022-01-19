K3 Business Technology : joins Microsoft's Cloud for Retail launch as fashion and apparel partner

Manchester, 13th January 2022: K3 Business Technology Group (K3) is delighted to join Microsoft's Cloud for Retail launch team for fashion and apparel. The move further cements the robust relationship between K3, Microsoft and the Dynamics 365 (D365) partner ecosystem.

K3 adds significant value to the D365 ecosystem with its signature product K3|fashion. The concept-to-consumer solution is embedded in D365 and further enhanced to meet the unique and exacting needs of the fashion and apparel industry.

Rather than adopting a one size fits all approach, K3 believes retail technology should be about expression. It should empower businesses to express what they do best without constraint or compromise. K3|fashion offers customised tools that are pre-configured to align with fashion-specific tasks and processes allowing companies to truly express themselves without difficulty.

Made to Measure and Ready to Wear, K3|fashion's out-of-the-box functionality means there's no need for extensive back-end configuration, resulting in a shorter implementation cycle and quicker ROI.

The ERP solution also provides fashion businesses with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) classifications and certificates on all materials and suppliers. These enable fashion firms to make socially responsible choices as to who and what they work with.

In a world that is increasingly concerned with environmental impacts, K3|fashion's CSR functionality is invaluable to many businesses operating in fashion, apparel and retail.

"K3 is proud to join Microsoft's Cloud for Retail launch team for fashion and apparel. Our products build upon the great foundations of Dynamics 365 and add further value to businesses operating in the fashion sector," said Casey Potenzone, Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer at K3. "We are excited to be a part of the Cloud for Retail launch team and hope to continue transforming fashion businesses all over the world for good."

About K3

K3 champions but one ideal: to foster an ethical and socially responsible world driven by sustainable practices.

We have innovated retail technology for the last 30 years, but today, we simply aim to empower others to make greener choices - and that starts with our solutions.

K3 blends its own IP with third-party products to create platforms that are truly transformative and enable forward-thinking brands to unlock enduring value and trust from intelligent, agile and sustainable business practices.

With purpose and pace, K3 will permanently transform fashion, apparel and select retail markets into a model of good business, transparency, and ethical sustainability.