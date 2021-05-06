Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. K3 Business Technology Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBT   GB00B00P6061

K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(KBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

K3 Business Technology : Retail's Race for Relevance Whitepaper

05/06/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The retail landscape is changing and there is no going back. Now more than ever, retailers need to think strategically about how they will adapt and survive in this new climate.

This could mean cutting back on the number of stores, doubling down on bridging the gap between the offline and online, or even focusing on at-home experiences driven by virtual channels.

Our latest research, in collaboration with Retail Gazette, quizzed more than 140 senior retail leaders on their plans for the coming months to learn more about the industry's burgeoning trends.

Here are just a few of the key stats we unearthed:

  • 61% plan to have fewer but better stores by next year
  • 2 in 5 retailers believe at-home experiences driven by online channels will be the defining CX model in retail for the next decade
  • 61% are investing in better links between stores and online
  • Those with a headless commerce solution were a third more likely to report meeting customer demands

To learn more about the retail industry's future, download the report today!

Disclaimer

K3 Business Technology Group plc published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
05:09pK3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY  : Retail's Race for Relevance Whitepaper
PU
04/28K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY  : Six retailers achieving sustainability through tech
PU
04/07K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY  : The psychology of creating a circular economy
PU
03/3151% OF PEOPLE AVOID STORE STAFF : retail's self-service revolution
PU
03/30K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY  : Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 November 202..
PU
03/30K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY  : Names CEO
MT
03/30K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY  : Earnings Flash (KBT.L) K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP Po..
MT
03/30K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY  : Earnings Flash (KBT.L) K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP Re..
MT
03/17QUICK RESPONSE IS THE RIGHT RESPONSE : Why QR codes are the future of hospitalit..
PU
03/10K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY  : Omnichannel customers are more valuable – so why..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 48,8 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
Net income 2020 -21,1 M -29,3 M -29,3 M
Net Debt 2020 5,80 M 8,05 M 8,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,38x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 79,3 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
K3 Business Technology Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 250,00 GBX
Last Close Price 177,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Vergani Chief Executive Officer
Robert David Price Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Crawford Chairman
Per Johan Claesson Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Paul Manley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC61.36%110
ORACLE CORPORATION21.39%228 347
SAP SE8.04%163 997
INTUIT INC.4.68%107 356
SERVICENOW, INC.-12.80%94 769
DOCUSIGN, INC.-11.62%38 224