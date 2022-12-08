Sun Capital Partners in advanced talks to buy K3 Capital in $314 mln deal

Dec 8 (Reuters) - K3 Capital said on Thursday it
was in advanced talks to sell itself to U.S. private-equity firm
Sun Capital Partners Group in a deal valuing the British
professional services firm at 257.3 million pounds ($314
million).
Sun Capital Partners will pay 350 pence per K3 share in
a possible cash proposal, a 16.6% premium to the company's last
close on Wednesday.
K3 Capital, which had received expressions of interest
from multiple entities, said the other parties were no longer
considering a possible offer for the company.
The company may recommend Sun Capital's proposal
unanimously should a firm intention be made, it said.
($1 = 0.8192 pounds)
(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)