  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  K3 Capital Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    K3C   GB00BF1HPD20

K3 CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(K3C)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-08 am EST
325.00 GBX   +8.33%
Sun Capital Partners in advanced talks to buy K3 Capital in $314 mln deal
RE
11:18aSun Capital Partners in advanced talks to buy UK's K3 Capital
RE
10/11K3 Capital Buys Insolvency Practitioner Chamberlain & Co in $4 Million Deal
MT
Summary 
Summary

Sun Capital Partners in advanced talks to buy K3 Capital in $314 mln deal

12/08/2022 | 11:40am EST
Dec 8 (Reuters) - K3 Capital said on Thursday it was in advanced talks to sell itself to U.S. private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners Group in a deal valuing the British professional services firm at 257.3 million pounds ($314 million).

Sun Capital Partners will pay 350 pence per K3 share in a possible cash proposal, a 16.6% premium to the company's last close on Wednesday.

K3 Capital, which had received expressions of interest from multiple entities, said the other parties were no longer considering a possible offer for the company.

The company may recommend Sun Capital's proposal unanimously should a firm intention be made, it said. ($1 = 0.8192 pounds) (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 79,5 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
Net income 2023 8,20 M 9,98 M 9,98 M
Net cash 2023 4,54 M 5,53 M 5,53 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,17%
Capitalization 221 M 268 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
EV / Sales 2024 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 545
Free-Float 62,8%
Managers and Directors
John Stephen Rigby Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Robert Melbourne CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ian Thomas Mattioli Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Clancy Operations Director
William Martin Robinson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K3 CAPITAL GROUP PLC-11.76%268
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.42%106 513
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.62%68 199
UBS GROUP AG4.08%57 868
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.19%36 057
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.6.74%34 266