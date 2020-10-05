K9 Gold Corp. Is Pleased to Announce the Mobilization for the VTEM Survey

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2020) - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTC Pink: WDFCF) ("K9" or the "Company") has been informed by Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario that it has begun mobilizing to conduct the companies EM survey at its Stony Lake project in Central Newfoundland. Geotech will be using its Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical system, along with Horizontal Magnetic Gradiometer. This survey will cover the entire property at a 200-metre line spacing and will help to better define, the interpretation of the 2019 airborne magnetometer, radiometrics and VLF-EM survey. That interpretation clearly shows that a significant structural trend crosses onto and continues along the main axis of the Stony Lake East property. The survey will further help to identify resistivity changes related to alteration/intrusive activity/zones of pyrite/gold mineralization, and in turn will define high priority exploration targets in the basement below the Botwood Group.

The Stony Lake East project lies within the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, lying parallel to that of New Found Gold's Queensway project, along the prolific Dog Bay Line. The project covers 13,625 ha and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokoman's Moosehead discovery to the northeast and Marathon's Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest.

Prior to the 2020 field season, airborne geophysical coverage, with follow-up ground prospecting and sampling, has led to the identification of eight areas of highly anomalous to high-grade gold mineralization. The gold mineralization is hosted in a variety of environments, including quartz-feldspar porphyries, reduced sandstones, quartz stockworks and quartz veins. The property hosts both widespread low-grade mineralization (up to 4.0 g/t Au) within the Botwood Formation and high-grade veins (>4.0 g/t Au) in the basement rocks below the Botwood, similar to the nearby New Found Gold Queensway project, and the immediately adjacent Sokoman Minerals Moosehead discovery.

To ensure a workplace environment that protects the health and safety of employees and contractors, K9 Gold follows all federally and provincially mandated and recommended guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

K9 Gold Corp.

"Jeff Poloni"

CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

Toll Free Number: (833) 434-GOLD (4653)

Kosta Tsoutsis

Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: kosta@k9goldcorp.com

Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: brian@k9goldcorp.com

telephone: 604 312-6910

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding K9's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits K9 will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including K9's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that K9 does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and K9 assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65227