    KNT   CA4991131083

K92 MINING INC.

(KNT)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
7.120 CAD   -6.07%
09/23K92 Mining Announces Filing of Technical Report for Maiden Blue Lake Resource Estimate
GL
09/15K92 Mining Announces Inclusion in the 2022 TSX30
GL
09/13K92 MINING OUTPERFORM RATING MAINTAINED AT BMO CAPITAL FOLLOWING KAINANTU EXPANSION PLANS : Price Target Kept at C$11
MT
K92 Mining Announces Filing of Technical Report for Maiden Blue Lake Resource Estimate

09/23/2022 | 08:18pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) announces that it has filed a technical report (the “Technical Report”) containing a maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit in Papua New Guinea. The Technical Report, titled, “Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Blue Lake Porphyry Deposit, Kainantu, Papua New Guinea” dated September 20, 2022, with an effective date of August 1, 2022, was prepared by Simon Tear BSc (Hons), EurGeol, PGeo IGI, EurGeol, and Anthony Woodward BSc (Hons), M.Sc., MAIG. Refer to the Company’s news release dated August 9, 2022, for a summary of the key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the Technical Report. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com) and on the K92 website at www.k92mining.com.

The Blue Lake project is located approximately 4 km southwest of the Company’s producing high-grade gold-copper Kora and Judd intrusion-related deposits at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea. Blue Lake was discovered by K92 after mineralized lithocap was identified in 2017. K92 has completed two diamond drill programs at Blue Lake for a total of 26 holes and 16,474.8 metres.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-416-4445

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “intend” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the COVID-19 Pandemic; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our Common Shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company’s operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; the fact that a feasibility studying of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability has not been prepared for the Kainantu Mine; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company’s ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; inability of the Company to identify appropriate acquisition targets or complete desirable acquisitions; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company’s foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflict in Ukraine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company’s Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors”. Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production, should mining occur. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Financials
Sales 2022 269 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2022 74,5 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
Net cash 2022 146 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 654 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,60x
EV / Sales 2023 4,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,5%
Managers and Directors
John Derek Lewins Chief Operating Officer
Justin Blanchet Chief Financial Officer
Robert Stuart Angus Independent Chairman
Warren Uyen Senior Vice President-Operations
Graham Wheelock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K92 MINING INC.5.42%1 304
NEWMONT CORPORATION-31.47%33 731
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.43%26 618
POLYUS-35.94%18 976
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-26.48%18 712
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-21.96%14 171