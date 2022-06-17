K92 Mining : Q1 2022 MD&A

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of K92 Mining Inc. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, K92 Holdings International Limited (incorporated in British Virgin Islands), K92 Mining (Australia) Pty Ltd. (incorporated in Australia), and K92 Mining Ltd. (incorporated in Papua New Guinea)) is the responsibility of management and covers the three months ended March 31, 2022. The MD&A takes into account information available up to and including May 13, 2022 and should be read together with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statement, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and is presented in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, or unless otherwise indicated.
Throughout this document the terms we, us, our, the Company and K92 refer to K92 Mining Inc.
Additional information related to the Company is available for view on SEDAR and on the Company's
This document contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Please refer to "Risk Factors" section in this document.
Description of Business
K92 Mining Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on March 22, 2010. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "KNT" and quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "KNTNF". The Company is currently engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine, including Blue Lake, in Papua New Guinea.
Summary of Key Operating and Financial Results
Three months
Three months
(in thousands of United States Dollars, except
ended March
ended March
per share amounts)
31, 2022
31, 2021
Operating data
Ore mined
t
100,124
55,883
Ore processed
t
99,611
73,221
Feed grade
g/t
8.3
8.5
Gold produced
Oz
24,152
17,774
Gold equivalent produced1
Oz
28,188
18,914
Gold sold
Oz
26,471
21,879
Cash costs per gold ounce sold2
$/Oz
536
745
All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold2
$/Oz
788
1,038
Financial data
Revenue
$
52,412
29,513
Cost of sales
$
22,535
20,907
Net income
$
14,082
2,188
Cash flow from operating activities
$
27,330
28,731
Cash, ending balance
$
79,917
66,239
Basic earnings per share
$/sh
0.06
0.01
Diluted earnings per share
$/sh
0.06
0.01
Performance Summary
Operational - Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022")
Gold production growth of 36% totaling 24,152 gold oz or 28,188 gold equivalent ("AuEq") oz in Q1 2022, compared to production of 17,774 gold oz or 18,914 AuEq oz in Q1 2021.1
Plant throughput increased by 36% to 99,611 tonnes in Q1 2022, compared to 73,221 tonnes in Q1 2021. The Company achieved record monthly mill throughput in March 2022 of 1,219 tonnes per day ("tpd"), 11% above the Stage 2 Expansion target of 1,100 tpd, including 14 days exceeding 1,300 tpd.
Mined plant feed increased by 79% to 100,124 tonnes in Q1 2022, compared to 55,883 tonnes in Q1 2021.
Cash costs averaged $536 per gold ounce in Q1 2022 versus $745 per gold ounce in Q1 2021.2 The decrease in cash costs was primarily due to the successful ramp-up of the 400K tonnes per annum expansion allowing the Company to achieve better economies of scale and a 21% increase in gold oz sold from 21,879 oz Au in Q1 2021 to 26,471 oz Au in Q1 2022.
All-insustaining costs averaged $788 per gold ounce in Q1 2022 versus $1,038 per gold ounce in Q1 2021 as a result of the lower cash costs noted above.2
The Kainantu mine continues to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a significant focus on health, safety and risk mitigation.
Gold equivalent calculated based on gold $1,879 per ounce (2021 - $1,800), silver $24 per ounce (2021 - $25) and copper $4.53 per pound (2021 - $4.35).
Non-IFRS- the definition and reconciliation of these measures are included in the non-IFRS performance measures section of this MD&A.
Financial - Q1 2022
Revenue of $50.4 million in Q1 2022 compared to $37.9 million in 2021, before pricing and quantity adjustments. Net revenue of $52.4 million in Q1 2022 compared to $29.5 million in Q1 2021, which includes pricing adjustments to the fair value of settlement receivables. Sales of gold in concentrate increased by 21% to 26,471 oz in Q1 2022 from 21,879 in Q1 2021 resulting in $8.0 million in higher revenues, average payable gold prices increased by 2% to $1,769/oz in Q1 2022 from $1,735/oz in Q1 2021 resulting in $0.9 million in higher revenues and an increase in by- product revenue (including treatment charges) resulting in $3.6 million in higher revenues.3
Record cash position of $79.9 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $71.3 million at December 31, 2021. In Q1 2022, the Company spent $9.0 million in expansion capital (2021 - $4.7 million).4
Operating cash flow (prior to working capital adjustments) of $22.7 million in Q1 2022 compared to $7.7 million in Q1 2021.
Gross margins before (after) pricing adjustments of 55% (57%) in Q1 2022 compared to 45% (29%) in Q1 2021.5
EBITDA of $27.2 million in Q1 2022 compared to $8.0 million in Q1 2021.2
Income tax payments of $8.2 million were paid by the Company to the government of Papua New Guinea subsequent to March 31, 2022.
Expansion - Q1 2022
On February 23, 2022, announced results from the updated resource estimate completed on the Kora deposit with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.1 million oz at 9.20 g/t AuEq and Inferred Resources of 2.5 million oz at 9.48 g/t AuEq. The increase in the resource estimate was achieved after net mining depletion of 348 kt at 16.33 g/t AuEq or 182 koz AuEq from the previous resource estimate. The Kora deposit remains open along strike and at depth.
On February 23, 2022, announced results from the maiden resource estimate of the Judd deposit with Measured and Indicated Resources of 0.13 million oz at 11.00 g/t AuEq and Inferred Resources of 0.18 million oz at 5.66 g/t AuEq. The resource is net of mining depletion of 64 kt at 12.2 g/t AuEq or 25 koz AuEq. The Judd deposit remains open in all directions.
After completion of the infill drilling program at Kora, exploration is now almost entirely focused on resource growth, with up to 11 drill rigs operating at Kora, Kora South, Judd South and the Blue Lake Porphyry.
Progressed on the Stage 2A Expansion to increase throughput to 500,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") from 400,000 tpa with an estimated capital cost of $2.5 million and full commissioning anticipated to commence in Q3 2022. The expansion is expected to further drive economies of scale, increase production, and strengthen the Company's ability to self-fund the Stage 3 Expansion.
Continued work on the Stage 3 Feasibility Study which is planned for completion mid-2022. The Company incurred $0.6 million in costs related to the Feasibility Study during the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Average payable gold price is calculated by the average finalized gold price during the period multiplied by the payable percentage under the off-take agreement.
Expansion capital is calculated as the costs associated with the twin incline expansion and other expansion costs where these projects are anticipated to increase future production.
Non-IFRSperformance measure. Gross margin before pricing adjustments is calculated using earnings from operations excluding pricing adjustments divided by revenue excluding pricing adjustments.
Corporate - Q1 2022
Reduced exposure to gold price fluctuations during the provisional pricing period (the "Quotational Period") with the Company's off-taker by entering into short-term commodity contracts with a total of 32,051 gold oz hedged at March 31, 2022. The Company currently hedges out three months to cover fluctuations during the Quotational Period. The Company recognized a $1.5 million loss on derivative instruments during the three months ended March 31, 2022 related to these short-term commodity contracts.
Last 4 Quarters of Production Data
2021
2022
Quarter 2
Quarter 3
Quarter 4
Quarter 1
Total
Tonnes processed
t
75,667
87,621
99,713
99,611
362,612
Feed grade Au
g/t
10.3
9.0
11.2
8.3
9.7
Feed grade Cu
%
0.76
0.48
0.51
0.76
0.62
Recovery (%) Au
%
88.3
86.1
92.8
90.9
89.7
Recovery (%) Cu
%
87.2
87.2
92.9
91.1
89.8
Metal in concentrate produced Au
oz
22,153
21,908
33,220
24,152
101,433
Metal in concentrate produced Cu
t
498
364
475
692
2,029
Metal in concentrate produced Ag
oz
14,914
19,736
28,218
28,142
91,010
Gold equivalent oz produced
oz
25,015
24,121
36,145
28,188
113,469
COVID-19 Update
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic related to COVID-19. In response to the health risks associated with COVID-19, the Company implemented a comprehensive COVID-19 Management Plan, which addresses issues including occupational health, hygiene and safety, business continuity, travel, supply chain, statutory compliance, communications, testing, risk assessment and contingency planning.
Under the COVID-19 Management Plan, the Company has established a government recognized testing lab facility utilizing qualified medical personnel on site; established quarantine and isolation facilities for incoming staff; and implemented enhanced hygiene, disinfecting and training systems and procedures. A considerable focus is on health and safety and risk-mitigation.
Additional controls were implemented in the past year, requiring COVID-19 testing prior to travel to site, in addition to testing on arrival at site. A focus has also been supporting government efforts at a national, provincial and local level through the $0.4 million COVID-19 Assistance Fund and a further $0.3 million of assistance funding to the Eastern Highlands Province.
In addition to various control measures, the Company has made considerable progress increasing our resiliency through vaccinations of our expatriate and PNG national workforce. The Company is in close communications with the provincial and national health authorities of Papua New Guinea and the Government of Australia, in addition to communications with the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum to deliver an effective pandemic response.
The Kainantu Gold Mine has continued to operate through the pandemic; however, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on site operations resulting in decreased production and an increase in costs; and it is expected to have an ongoing impact.
