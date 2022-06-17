K92 Mining : Q1 2022 MD&A

Management's Discussion and Analysis Three months ended - March 31, 2022

Introduction

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of K92 Mining Inc. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, K92 Holdings International Limited (incorporated in British Virgin Islands), K92 Mining (Australia) Pty Ltd. (incorporated in Australia), and K92 Mining Ltd. (incorporated in Papua New Guinea)) is the responsibility of management and covers the three months ended March 31, 2022. The MD&A takes into account information available up to and including May 13, 2022 and should be read together with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statement, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and is presented in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, or unless otherwise indicated.

Throughout this document the terms we, us, our, the Company and K92 refer to K92 Mining Inc.

Additional information related to the Company is available for view on SEDAR and on the Company's

website at www.k92mining.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Please refer to "Risk Factors" section in this document.

Description of Business

K92 Mining Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on March 22, 2010. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "KNT" and quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "KNTNF". The Company is currently engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine, including Blue Lake, in Papua New Guinea.