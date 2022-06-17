Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  K92 Mining Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KNT   CA4991131083

K92 MINING INC.

(KNT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
8.980 CAD   -1.43%
06/17K92 MINING : Q1 2022 md&a
PU
06/17K92 MINING : Q1 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
PU
06/13K92 Mining Announces $50 Million Bought Deal Offering
GL
K92 Mining : Q1 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

06/17/2022 | 09:04pm EDT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Presented in thousands of United States Dollars)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

1

K92 MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Presented in thousands of United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

79,917

$

71,270

Receivables (Note 4)

26,423

23,249

Inventories (Note 5)

27,313

25,411

Prepayments

1,260

1,470

Derivative assets (Note 10)

179

118

135,092

121,518

Deferred income tax assets

8,448

9,774

Deposits on equipment

6,473

1,933

Property, plant and equipment (Note 7)

148,771

139,798

$

298,784

$

273,023

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6)

$

28,742

$

27,150

Income tax payable

7,410

644

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 9)

4,891

4,797

Derivative liabilities (Note 10)

1,963

425

43,006

33,016

Lease liabilities (Note 9)

8,011

9,300

Reclamation and closure cost obligations (Note 8)

5,117

5,571

Shareholders' equity

56,134

47,887

Share capital (Note 11)

95,833

92,021

Contributed surplus (Note 11)

27,662

28,042

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(257)

(257)

Retained earnings

119,412

105,330

242,650

225,136

$

298,784

$

273,023

Subsequent events (Note 18)

Approved and authorized by the Audit Committee on May 13, 2022:

"Saurabh Handa"

Director

"Mark Eaton"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

K92 MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (Presented in thousands of United States Dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

REVENUE (Note 14)

$

52,412

$

29,513

COST OF SALES (Note 15)

(22,535)

(20,907)

Earnings from mine operations

29,877

8,606

EXPENSES

General and administrative (Note 16)

$

(1,799)

$

(1,442)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(2,980)

(2,421)

Foreign exchange

177

(236)

Share-based payments

(923)

(1,682)

Earnings from operations

$

24,352

$

2,825

OTHER

Interest and finance expense (Note 17)

(716)

(435)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments (Note 10)

(1,477)

1,862

Earnings before taxes

$

22,159

$

4,252

Income tax expense

(8,077)

(2,064)

Net earnings and comprehensive earnings

$

14,082

$

2,188

Earnings per share (Note 11)

Basic

$

0.06

$

0.01

Diluted

$

0.06

$

0.01

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (Note 11)

Basic

224,526,997

219,501,009

Diluted

230,288,577

228,825,168

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

K92 MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Presented in thousands of United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net earnings for the period

$

14,082

$

2,188

Items not affecting cash:

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(174)

(116)

Interest and finance expenses

385

273

Derivative instruments (Note 10)

1,477

(1,862)

Deferred income tax

1,292

885

Share-based payments (Note 11)

1,313

3,005

Depreciation and depletion

4,302

3,314

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Inventories

(1,712)

407

Receivables

(3,530)

18,129

Income taxes

6,766

1,179

Prepayments

210

567

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,919

762

Net cash provided by operating activities

27,330

28,731

CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Deposits for equipment

(6,473)

(71)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(13,342)

(9,379)

Net cash used in investing activities

(19,815)

(9,450)

CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds on exercise of stock options

2,119

636

Principal loan payments

-

(5,000)

Principal lease payments (Note 9)

(1,150)

(297)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

969

(4,661)

Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

8,484

14,620

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

163

124

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

71,270

51,495

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

79,917

$

66,239

Cash paid for interest

$

615

$

242

Cash paid for taxes

$

-

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

K92 MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Presented in thousands of United States Dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Share capital

Contributed

Accumulated other

Retained

Number

Amount

surplus

comprehensive loss

Earnings

Total

Balance at December 31, 2020

219,215,097

$

83,523

$

20,160

$

(257)

$

78,089

$

181,515

Exercise of stock options

386,340

965

(329)

-

-

636

Share-based payments (Note 11)

-

-

2,624

-

-

2,624

Net earnings for the period

-

-

-

-

2,188

2,188

Balance at March 31, 2021

219,601,437

$

84,488

$

22,455

$

(257)

$

80,277

$

186,963

Exercise of stock options

4,641,300

7,533

(2,845)

-

-

4,688

Share-based payments (Note 11)

-

-

8,432

-

-

8,432

Net earnings for the period

-

-

-

-

25,053

25,053

Balance at December 31, 2021

224,242,737

$

92,021

$

28,042

$

(257)

$

105,330

$

225,136

Exercise of stock options

751,040

3,812

(1,693)

-

-

2,119

Share-based payments (Note 11)

-

-

1,313

-

-

1,313

Net earnings for the period

-

-

-

-

14,082

14,082

Balance at March 31, 2022

224,993,777

$

95,833

$

27,662

$

(257)

$

119,412

$

242,650

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

K92 Mining Inc. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 01:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
