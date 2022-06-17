K92 Mining : Q1 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Presented in thousands of United States Dollars)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Approved and authorized by the Audit Committee on May 13, 2022:

As at

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Presented in thousands of United States Dollars)

K92 MINING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (Presented in thousands of United States Dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 REVENUE (Note 14) $ 52,412 $ 29,513 COST OF SALES (Note 15) (22,535) (20,907) Earnings from mine operations 29,877 8,606 EXPENSES General and administrative (Note 16) $ (1,799) $ (1,442) Exploration and evaluation expenditures (2,980) (2,421) Foreign exchange 177 (236) Share-based payments (923) (1,682) Earnings from operations $ 24,352 $ 2,825 OTHER Interest and finance expense (Note 17) (716) (435) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments (Note 10) (1,477) 1,862 Earnings before taxes $ 22,159 $ 4,252 Income tax expense (8,077) (2,064) Net earnings and comprehensive earnings $ 14,082 $ 2,188 Earnings per share (Note 11) Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (Note 11) Basic 224,526,997 219,501,009 Diluted 230,288,577 228,825,168

