|
K92 Mining : Q1 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Presented in thousands of United States Dollars)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
1
K92 MINING INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Presented in thousands of United States Dollars)
(Unaudited)
|
As at
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
79,917
|
|
$
|
71,270
|
Receivables (Note 4)
|
|
26,423
|
|
|
23,249
|
Inventories (Note 5)
|
|
27,313
|
|
|
25,411
|
Prepayments
|
|
1,260
|
|
|
1,470
|
Derivative assets (Note 10)
|
|
179
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
135,092
|
|
|
121,518
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
|
8,448
|
|
|
9,774
|
Deposits on equipment
|
|
6,473
|
|
|
1,933
|
Property, plant and equipment (Note 7)
|
|
148,771
|
|
|
139,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
298,784
|
|
$
|
273,023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6)
|
$
|
28,742
|
|
$
|
27,150
|
Income tax payable
|
|
7,410
|
|
|
644
|
Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 9)
|
|
4,891
|
|
|
4,797
|
Derivative liabilities (Note 10)
|
|
1,963
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,006
|
|
|
33,016
|
Lease liabilities (Note 9)
|
|
8,011
|
|
|
9,300
|
Reclamation and closure cost obligations (Note 8)
|
|
5,117
|
|
|
5,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
56,134
|
|
|
47,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital (Note 11)
|
|
95,833
|
|
|
92,021
|
Contributed surplus (Note 11)
|
|
27,662
|
|
|
28,042
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(257)
|
|
(257)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
119,412
|
|
|
105,330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
242,650
|
|
|
225,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
298,784
|
|
$
|
273,023
Subsequent events (Note 18)
Approved and authorized by the Audit Committee on May 13, 2022:
|
"Saurabh Handa"
|
Director
|
"Mark Eaton"
|
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
K92 MINING INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (Presented in thousands of United States Dollars, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
REVENUE (Note 14)
|
$
|
52,412
|
|
$
|
29,513
|
|
|
COST OF SALES (Note 15)
|
|
(22,535)
|
|
(20,907)
|
|
Earnings from mine operations
|
|
29,877
|
|
|
8,606
|
|
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative (Note 16)
|
$
|
(1,799)
|
|
$
|
(1,442)
|
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
|
|
(2,980)
|
|
|
(2,421)
|
Foreign exchange
|
|
177
|
|
|
(236)
|
Share-based payments
|
|
(923)
|
|
|
(1,682)
|
Earnings from operations
|
$
|
24,352
|
|
$
|
2,825
|
|
OTHER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and finance expense (Note 17)
|
|
(716)
|
|
|
(435)
|
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments (Note 10)
|
|
(1,477)
|
|
|
1,862
|
|
Earnings before taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,159
|
|
$
|
4,252
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(8,077)
|
|
|
(2,064)
|
Net earnings and comprehensive earnings
|
$
|
14,082
|
|
$
|
2,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (Note 11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (Note 11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
224,526,997
|
|
|
219,501,009
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
230,288,577
|
|
|
228,825,168
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
K92 MINING INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Presented in thousands of United States Dollars)
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings for the period
|
$
|
14,082
|
|
|
$
|
2,188
|
|
Items not affecting cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
|
|
(174)
|
|
|
(116)
|
Interest and finance expenses
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
273
|
|
Derivative instruments (Note 10)
|
|
1,477
|
|
|
|
(1,862)
|
Deferred income tax
|
|
1,292
|
|
|
|
885
|
|
Share-based payments (Note 11)
|
|
1,313
|
|
|
|
3,005
|
|
Depreciation and depletion
|
|
4,302
|
|
|
|
3,314
|
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(1,712)
|
|
|
407
|
|
Receivables
|
|
(3,530)
|
|
|
18,129
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
6,766
|
|
|
|
1,179
|
|
Prepayments
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
567
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
2,919
|
|
|
|
762
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
27,330
|
|
|
|
28,731
|
|
CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits for equipment
|
|
(6,473)
|
|
|
(71)
|
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(13,342)
|
|
|
(9,379)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(19,815)
|
|
|
(9,450)
|
CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds on exercise of stock options
|
|
2,119
|
|
|
|
636
|
|
Principal loan payments
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(5,000)
|
Principal lease payments (Note 9)
|
|
(1,150)
|
|
|
(297)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
969
|
|
|
|
(4,661)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
|
8,484
|
|
|
|
14,620
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
71,270
|
|
|
|
51,495
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
79,917
|
|
|
$
|
66,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
615
|
|
|
$
|
242
|
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
K92 MINING INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Presented in thousands of United States Dollars, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated other
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
surplus
|
comprehensive loss
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Total
|
Balance at December 31, 2020
|
219,215,097
|
$
|
83,523
|
$
|
20,160
|
$
|
(257)
|
$
|
78,089
|
$
|
181,515
|
Exercise of stock options
|
386,340
|
|
|
965
|
|
|
(329)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
636
|
Share-based payments (Note 11)
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,624
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,624
|
Net earnings for the period
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,188
|
|
2,188
|
Balance at March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
219,601,437
|
$
|
84,488
|
|
$
|
22,455
|
|
$
|
(257)
|
$
|
80,277
|
$
|
186,963
|
Exercise of stock options
|
4,641,300
|
|
|
7,533
|
|
|
(2,845)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,688
|
Share-based payments (Note 11)
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
8,432
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8,432
|
Net earnings for the period
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
25,053
|
|
25,053
|
Balance at December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
224,242,737
|
$
|
92,021
|
$
|
28,042
|
$
|
(257)
|
$
|
105,330
|
$
|
225,136
|
Exercise of stock options
|
751,040
|
|
|
3,812
|
|
|
(1,693)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,119
|
Share-based payments (Note 11)
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,313
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,313
|
Net earnings for the period
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
14,082
|
|
14,082
|
Balance at March 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
224,993,777
|
$
|
95,833
|
$
|
27,662
|
$
|
(257)
|
$
|
119,412
|
$
|
242,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
|36,1%