K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Kainantu Gold Mine is in the Eastern Highlands Province of Papua New Guinea, approximately 180 km west-northwest of Lae. The Kainantu Gold Mine includes Kora, Irumafimpa, Karempe, Judd, Kora South, Mati, Maniape and Arakompa. Its mining is focused on the Kora vein system, consisting of two dominant veins, with Judd and Karempe near-mine infrastructure. The mine is serviced by a sealed road from Lae to within eight km of the site, and also has grid power from the nearby Yonki Dam hydro-electric scheme, with full on-site power generation on standby. The underground mine is located on Mining Lease 150, and the process plant, offices, workshops, stores, camp and tailing storage facility are located on a Lease for Mining Purposes 78 (LMP 78).

Sector Gold