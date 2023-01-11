Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Ka Shui International Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    822   KYG5217R1011

KA SHUI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(822)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:22 2023-01-11 am EST
0.4850 HKD   +4.30%
03:00a2023.01.11 - Starting A New Chapter : “Magnesium Alloy Single-piece Die Casting Design”- Ka Shui Group...
PU
2022Ka Shui International to Buy Shenzhen Property from Chairman
MT
2022KA SHUI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2023.01.11 - Starting a New Chapter: “Magnesium Alloy Single-piece Die Casting Design”- Ka Shui Group...

01/11/2023 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Company News Starting a New Chapter: "Magnesium Alloy Single-piece Die Casting Design"- Ka Shui Group received "Value Alliance Award" presented by Proton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd.

ARTICLE OF 2023.01.11

On 6th of January 2023, Ka Shui Group was invited to attend the 2023 Supply Chain Conference which was hosted by Proton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd and held in Jinghe New City of Xixian New Area, Shaanxi Province. The theme of the conference was "Sharing and Win-win" aiming to create a competitive value alliance in the new energy industry through "The Three Steps" strategy of "supply-chain development, collaborative innovation, and value creation alliance".


During the conference, Ka Shui Group received the "Value Alliance Award" from Proton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. This is a recognition of our collaborative development and innovation ability in manufacturing magnesium alloy auto parts for theirs new energy commercial vehicles. Recently, the R&D team of Ka Shui Group and Proton Automobile have jointly developed the magnesium alloy car cross beam with the weight reduction of 55% as compared with steel beam. The magnesium alloy car cross beam is about 1.9m long with single-piece casting design. It can achieve the performance requirements of heavy trucks as well the lightweight goal.


Ka Shui sincerely appreciates the recognition and support from Proton Automotive! Ka Shui Group will continue to collaborate with Proton Automotive to provide innovative technical support for their lightweight vehicles.

Back < | > Top

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ka Shui International Holdings Limited published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 07:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KA SHUI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:00a2023.01.11 - Starting A New Chapter : “Magnesium Alloy Single-piece Die Casting Desi..
PU
2022Ka Shui International to Buy Shenzhen Property from Chairman
MT
2022KA SHUI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividen..
FA
2022Ka Shui International : 2022.09.02 - Ka Shui Group was invited to attend the 79th Annual I..
PU
2022Ka Shui International Names New CFO
MT
2022Ka Shui International Holdings Limited Appoints Seto Sai Cheong Paul as Chief Financial..
CI
2022Ka Shui International Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend for the Six Months En..
CI
2022Ka Shui International Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
2022Ka Shui International Holdings Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
2022Ka Shui International Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months En..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 715 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2021 131 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net cash 2021 119 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,38x
Yield 2021 5,06%
Capitalization 416 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart KA SHUI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ka Shui International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KA SHUI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Man Chu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hin Fai Lo Director-Finance & Corporate Strategy
Sai Cheong Seto Chief Financial Officer
Yuen Fat Lee Chairman
Andrew Look Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KA SHUI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.58%53
DOW INC.9.70%38 904
LG CHEM, LTD.4.83%37 287
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.13.49%19 312
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.42%18 584
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.12.13%14 644