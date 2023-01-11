2023.01.11 - Starting a New Chapter: “Magnesium Alloy Single-piece Die Casting Design”- Ka Shui Group...

ARTICLE OF 2023.01.11

On 6th of January 2023, Ka Shui Group was invited to attend the 2023 Supply Chain Conference which was hosted by Proton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd and held in Jinghe New City of Xixian New Area, Shaanxi Province. The theme of the conference was "Sharing and Win-win" aiming to create a competitive value alliance in the new energy industry through "The Three Steps" strategy of "supply-chain development, collaborative innovation, and value creation alliance".

During the conference, Ka Shui Group received the "Value Alliance Award" from Proton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. This is a recognition of our collaborative development and innovation ability in manufacturing magnesium alloy auto parts for theirs new energy commercial vehicles. Recently, the R&D team of Ka Shui Group and Proton Automobile have jointly developed the magnesium alloy car cross beam with the weight reduction of 55% as compared with steel beam. The magnesium alloy car cross beam is about 1.9m long with single-piece casting design. It can achieve the performance requirements of heavy trucks as well the lightweight goal.

Ka Shui sincerely appreciates the recognition and support from Proton Automotive! Ka Shui Group will continue to collaborate with Proton Automotive to provide innovative technical support for their lightweight vehicles.

