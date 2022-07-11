KAAP AGRI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2011/113185/06) Share code: KAL
ISIN: ZAE000244711 ("Kaap Agri")
DEALING IN KAAP AGRI SHARES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information regarding the dealing in securities is disclosed:
|
NAME OF DIRECTOR
|
CA Otto
|
|
|
COMPANY OF WHICH A DIRECTOR
|
Kaap Agri Limited
|
|
|
STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE
|
Non-Executive
|
|
|
TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
NATURE OF TRANSACTION
|
Purchase of shares by a director
|
|
(on-market transaction)
|
|
|
DATE OF TRANSACTION
|
8 July 2022
|
|
|
PRICE PER SECURITY (CENTS)
|
High: 3 800
|
|
Low: 3 780
|
|
VWAP: 3 799.77
|
|
|
NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED
|
1 886
|
|
|
TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES
|
R71 663.60
|
TRANSACTED
|
|
|
|
NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN
|
Direct, beneficial
|
THE TRANSACTION
|
|
|
Clearance for the above was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.
Paarl
11 July 2022
Sponsor
PSG Capital
Disclaimer
Kaap Agri Bedryf Employee and Farm Worker BEE Trust published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 14:53:09 UTC.