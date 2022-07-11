KAAP AGRI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2011/113185/06) Share code: KAL

ISIN: ZAE000244711 ("Kaap Agri")

DEALING IN KAAP AGRI SHARES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information regarding the dealing in securities is disclosed:

NAME OF DIRECTOR CA Otto COMPANY OF WHICH A DIRECTOR Kaap Agri Limited STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE Non-Executive TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES Ordinary shares NATURE OF TRANSACTION Purchase of shares by a director (on-market transaction) DATE OF TRANSACTION 8 July 2022 PRICE PER SECURITY (CENTS) High: 3 800 Low: 3 780 VWAP: 3 799.77 NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED 1 886 TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES R71 663.60 TRANSACTED NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN Direct, beneficial THE TRANSACTION

Clearance for the above was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

Paarl

11 July 2022

Sponsor

PSG Capital