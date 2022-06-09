Kaap Agri : Dealing in Kaap Agri shares by a director
KAAP AGRI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2011/113185/06)
Share code: KAL
ISIN: ZAE000244711
("Kaap Agri")
DEALING IN KAAP AGRI SHARES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information regarding the dealing in securities is disclosed:
NAME OF DIRECTOR
GW Sim
COMPANY OF WHICH A DIRECTOR
Kaap Agri Limited
STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE
Executive
TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES
Ordinary shares
NATURE OF TRANSACTION
Purchase of shares by a director
(on-market transaction)
DATE OF TRANSACTION
8 June 2022
PRICE PER SECURITY (CENTS)
4 445
NUMBER OF SECURITIES
2 037
TRANSACTED
TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES
R90 544.65
TRANSACTED
NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN
Direct, beneficial
THE TRANSACTION
Clearance for the above was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.
Paarl
9 June 2022
Disclaimer
Kaap Agri Bedryf Employee and Farm Worker BEE Trust published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:01:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
10 583 M
692 M
692 M
Net income 2021
321 M
21,0 M
21,0 M
Net Debt 2021
1 464 M
95,7 M
95,7 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,17x
Yield 2021
3,64%
Capitalization
3 116 M
204 M
204 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,35x
EV / Sales 2021
0,41x
Nbr of Employees
3 736
Free-Float
27,3%
