KAAP AGRI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2011/113185/06)

Share code: KAL

ISIN: ZAE000244711

("Kaap Agri")

DEALING IN KAAP AGRI SHARES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information regarding the dealing in securities is disclosed:

NAME OF DIRECTOR GW Sim COMPANY OF WHICH A DIRECTOR Kaap Agri Limited STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE Executive TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES Ordinary shares NATURE OF TRANSACTION Purchase of shares by a director (on-market transaction) DATE OF TRANSACTION 8 June 2022 PRICE PER SECURITY (CENTS) 4 445 NUMBER OF SECURITIES 2 037 TRANSACTED TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES R90 544.65 TRANSACTED NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN Direct, beneficial THE TRANSACTION

Clearance for the above was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

Paarl

9 June 2022