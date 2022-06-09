Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Kaap Agri Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAL   ZAE000244711

KAAP AGRI LIMITED

(KAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
44.74 ZAR   +0.65%
05:02aKAAP AGRI : Dealing in Kaap Agri shares by a director
PU
06/06KAAP AGRI : Acquisition of PEG Retail Holdings - Results of General Meeting
PU
06/01KAAP AGRI : Dealing in Kaap Agri Shares by a Director
PU
Summary 
Summary

Kaap Agri : Dealing in Kaap Agri shares by a director

06/09/2022 | 05:02am EDT
KAAP AGRI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2011/113185/06)

Share code: KAL

ISIN: ZAE000244711

("Kaap Agri")

DEALING IN KAAP AGRI SHARES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information regarding the dealing in securities is disclosed:

NAME OF DIRECTOR

GW Sim

COMPANY OF WHICH A DIRECTOR

Kaap Agri Limited

STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE

Executive

TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES

Ordinary shares

NATURE OF TRANSACTION

Purchase of shares by a director

(on-market transaction)

DATE OF TRANSACTION

8 June 2022

PRICE PER SECURITY (CENTS)

4 445

NUMBER OF SECURITIES

2 037

TRANSACTED

TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES

R90 544.65

TRANSACTED

NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN

Direct, beneficial

THE TRANSACTION

Clearance for the above was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

Paarl

9 June 2022

Sponsor PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Kaap Agri Bedryf Employee and Farm Worker BEE Trust published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
