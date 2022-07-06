KAAP AGRI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2011/113185/06) Share code: KAL
ISIN: ZAE000244711 ("Kaap Agri")
DEALINGS IN KAAP AGRI SHARES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information regarding the dealings in securities is disclosed:
NAME OF DIRECTOR
S Walsh
COMPANY OF WHICH A DIRECTOR
Kaap Agri Limited
STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE
Executive
TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES
Ordinary shares
NATURE OF TRANSACTIONS
Purchase of shares by a director
(1-3)
(on-market transactions)
DATES OF TRANSACTIONS
1 July 2022
(1)
4 July 2022
(2)
5 July 2022
(3)
PRICE PER SECURITY (CENTS)
High: 3 800
(1)
Low: 3 725
VWAP: 3 765.91
High: 3 898
(2)
Low: 3 825
VWAP: 3 844.35
High: 3 800
(3)
Low: 3 750
VWAP: 3 774.03
NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED
1 100
(1)
1 191
(2)
1 803
(3)
TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES
R41 425.00
(1)
TRANSACTED
R45 786.17
(2)
R68 045.68
(3)
NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN
Direct, beneficial
(1-3)
|
THE TRANSACTIONS
