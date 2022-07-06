Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Kaap Agri Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAL   ZAE000244711

KAAP AGRI LIMITED

(KAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
37.49 ZAR   -2.95%
10:34aKAAP AGRI : Dealings In Kaap Agri Shares By A Director
PU
07/04KAAP AGRI : Dealing In Kaap Agri Shares By A Director
PU
07/01KAAP AGRI : Dealings In Kaap Agri Shares By A Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaap Agri : Dealings In Kaap Agri Shares By A Director

07/06/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KAAP AGRI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2011/113185/06) Share code: KAL

ISIN: ZAE000244711 ("Kaap Agri")

DEALINGS IN KAAP AGRI SHARES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information regarding the dealings in securities is disclosed:

NAME OF DIRECTOR

S Walsh

COMPANY OF WHICH A DIRECTOR

Kaap Agri Limited

STATUS: EXECUTIVE/NON-EXECUTIVE

Executive

TYPE AND CLASS OF SECURITIES

Ordinary shares

NATURE OF TRANSACTIONS

Purchase of shares by a director

(1-3)

(on-market transactions)

DATES OF TRANSACTIONS

1 July 2022

(1)

4 July 2022

(2)

5 July 2022

(3)

PRICE PER SECURITY (CENTS)

High: 3 800

(1)

Low: 3 725

VWAP: 3 765.91

High: 3 898

(2)

Low: 3 825

VWAP: 3 844.35

High: 3 800

(3)

Low: 3 750

VWAP: 3 774.03

NUMBER OF SECURITIES TRANSACTED

1 100

(1)

1 191

(2)

1 803

(3)

TOTAL RAND VALUE OF SECURITIES

R41 425.00

(1)

TRANSACTED

R45 786.17

(2)

R68 045.68

(3)

NATURE AND EXTENT OF INTEREST IN

Direct, beneficial

(1-3)

THE TRANSACTIONS

Clearance for the above was obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

Paarl

6 July 2022

Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Kaap Agri Bedryf Employee and Farm Worker BEE Trust published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 14:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAAP AGRI LIMITED
10:34aKAAP AGRI : Dealings In Kaap Agri Shares By A Director
PU
07/04KAAP AGRI : Dealing In Kaap Agri Shares By A Director
PU
07/01KAAP AGRI : Dealings In Kaap Agri Shares By A Director
PU
06/29KAAP AGRI : Dealings In Kaap Agri Shares By A Director
PU
06/15KAAP AGRI : Dealing In Kaap Agri Shares By A Director
PU
06/09KAAP AGRI : Dealing in Kaap Agri shares by a director
PU
06/06KAAP AGRI : Acquisition of PEG Retail Holdings - Results of General Meeting
PU
06/01KAAP AGRI : Dealing in Kaap Agri Shares by a Director
PU
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Kaap Agri Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Kaap Agri Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 2 655 M 160 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 3 736
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart KAAP AGRI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kaap Agri Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAAP AGRI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Graeme Wayne Sim Director-Finance & Executive Director
George Murray Steyn Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Charl Graham Group Manager-Information Technology
Chris Adriaan Otto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAAP AGRI LIMITED-22.69%160
DEERE & COMPANY-12.03%89 285
THE TORO COMPANY-22.98%8 246
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-27.41%3 455
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-21.34%2 454
LINDSAY CORPORATION-8.60%1 448