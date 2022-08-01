Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Kaap Agri Limited
  News
  Summary
    KAL   ZAE000244711

KAAP AGRI LIMITED

(KAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
39.00 ZAR   -1.71%
Kaap Agri : Implementation of the Acquisition of Peg Retail Holdings

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
KAAP AGRI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2011/113185/06) Share code: KAL

ISIN: ZAE000244711

("Kaap Agri" or "the Company")

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE ACQUISITION OF PEG RETAIL HOLDINGS

Shareholders are referred to the Company's various announcements released on SENS ("Announcements") in terms of which Kaap Agri advised shareholders of the conclusion of the agreement ("Agreement") between TFC Operations Proprietary Limited, a subsidiary of Kaap Agri, and Stoney Meadows Investments 22 Proprietary Limited, for the acquisition of 100% of the issued ordinary shares in and its loan claims against PEG Retail Holdings (Pty) Ltd ("PEG"), and the related loan accounts against a subsidiary of PEG ("Acquisition"), as well as to the Company's circular in this regard, dated 4 May 2022 ("Circular").

Capitalised terms used below, that are not otherwise defined, bear the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

Shareholders are hereby advised that all the Conditions Precedent to the Acquisition were fulfilled or waived, as the case may be, and the Acquisition and the Agreement became unconditional with an Effective Date of 1 July 2022. The Acquisition was successfully implemented on 29 July 2022.

During the current financial year up to the Effective Date, the PEG operations have exceeded its performance expectations, and as stated previously, three months of the PEG earnings will be included in the Kaap Agri financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022, and a full twelve months of the PEG earnings will be included in the Kaap Agri financial results for the year ended 30 September 2023.

Paarl

1 August 2022

Sponsor and Transaction Adviser

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Kaap Agri Bedryf Employee and Farm Worker BEE Trust published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 10 583 M - -
Net income 2021 321 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,17x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 2 762 M 166 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 736
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart KAAP AGRI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kaap Agri Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAAP AGRI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Graeme Wayne Sim Director-Finance & Executive Director
George Murray Steyn Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Charl Graham Group Manager-Information Technology
Arno Abeln Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAAP AGRI LIMITED-19.57%166
DEERE & COMPANY0.08%104 888
THE TORO COMPANY-13.93%8 992
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-19.38%3 909
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-9.21%2 362
LINDSAY CORPORATION1.29%1 690