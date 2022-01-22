Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited
  News
  Summary
    524109   INE900B01029

KABRA EXTRUSIONTECHNIK LIMITED

(524109)
  Report
Kabra Extrusiontechnik : Shareholders meeting

01/22/2022 | 05:14am EST
KET/SEC/SE/2021-22

21st January 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange India Ltd.

Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai-400051.

Stock Code: KABRAEXTRU

Scrip Code: 524109

Dear Sirs/ Madam,

Sub: Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 21st January 2022

Dear Sirs,

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform that the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Members of the Company was held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue. This meeting has been convened and conducted in accordance with the various circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, in view of the restrictions due to continuing outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Shreevallabh G. Kabra, Chairman & Managing Director chaired the meeting. The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the Meeting to order. The Chairman requested the Directors and Officers present at the meeting to introduce themselves. Representatives of the Statutory Auditors viz., M/s. A. G. Ogale & Co, Chartered Accountants and Secretarial Auditors viz., M/s Bhandari & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries also attended the meeting through VC. The Company Secretary briefed the Members about certain points regarding video-conferencing. The Company had made the necessary arrangements for voting through remote e-voting,e-voting during the EGM and participation in the EGM through VC / OAVM facility through Link In Time Private Limited (LIPL) to provide facility. It was also informed that the Auditors Certificate on Preferential Issue are available for inspection by the Members. Thereafter, the Chairman delivered his welcome address.

The Chairman, then informed the members that Company had provided remote e-voting facility to the members to cast their votes electronically and those who have not cast their votes by remote e-voting were provided with the e-voting facility at the meeting. It was further informed that the Board of Directors

www.kolsite.comA Kolsite Group Company

Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd.

Fortune Terraces, B wing, 10th Floor, Link Road, Opp. Citi Mall,

Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400 053. Maharashtra, India.

Phone : +91-22-26734822/23/24/25  Fax : +91-22-2673 5041  Email : sales@kolsitegroup.com

Works 1 :

Kabra Industrial Estate, Kachigam, Daman - 396210. India

Works 2 :

Survey No. 259/1 to 5, 260/1 to 6, 265/3, Costal Highway, Dunetha, Daman - 396210. India.

Tel. : +91-260-2241401-3 / 2242 616  Fax : +91-260-2241 965  Email : ket@kolsitegroup.com

CIN - L28900MH1982PLC028535

had appointed Mr. S. N. Bhandari, Practicing Company Secretary, or failing him Ms. Manisha Maheshwari, Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizers to supervise the remote e-voting and e-voting at the EGM.

The following Resolutions, as set out in the Notice convening the said EGM, were thereafter transacted at the meeting:

Sr.

Details of the Agenda

Type of

No.

Resolution

1.

Appointment of Mr. Utpal Sheth (DIN: 00081012) as the Independent

Special

Director of the Company with effect from 20th August, 2021 for a

period of 5 years.

2.

Approve Issue of 30,70,516 warrants each convertible into, or

Special

exchangeable for, one equity share of the Company within the period

of 18 (eighteen months) on preferential basis.

Thereafter, the members who had registered themselves as speakers were invited to express their views and questions. Mr. Shreevallabh G. Kabra, Chairman & Managing Director & Mr. Anand Kabra, Vice- Chairman & Managing Director responded to their queries and provided clarifications.

The Chairman announced that the Scrutinizer's Report along with the e-voting results as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 will be declared and communicated to the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and will also be placed on the website of the Company and that of LIPL (www.instavote.linkintime.co.in.), as prescribed statutorily.

The Chairman then thanked all the Members for their participation in the meeting. The meeting concluded at 5:37 p.m. (including the time allowed for e-voting at the EGM).

We request you to take the above on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd.

Antony Alapat

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 10:13:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
