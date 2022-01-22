Kabra Extrusiontechnik : Shareholders meeting

KET/SEC/SE/2021-22 21st January 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange India Ltd. Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai-400051. Stock Code: KABRAEXTRU Scrip Code: 524109 Dear Sirs/ Madam,

Sub: Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 21st January 2022

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform that the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Members of the Company was held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue. This meeting has been convened and conducted in accordance with the various circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, in view of the restrictions due to continuing outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Shreevallabh G. Kabra, Chairman & Managing Director chaired the meeting. The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the Meeting to order. The Chairman requested the Directors and Officers present at the meeting to introduce themselves. Representatives of the Statutory Auditors viz., M/s. A. G. Ogale & Co, Chartered Accountants and Secretarial Auditors viz., M/s Bhandari & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries also attended the meeting through VC. The Company Secretary briefed the Members about certain points regarding video-conferencing. The Company had made the necessary arrangements for voting through remote e-voting,e-voting during the EGM and participation in the EGM through VC / OAVM facility through Link In Time Private Limited (LIPL) to provide facility. It was also informed that the Auditors Certificate on Preferential Issue are available for inspection by the Members. Thereafter, the Chairman delivered his welcome address.

The Chairman, then informed the members that Company had provided remote e-voting facility to the members to cast their votes electronically and those who have not cast their votes by remote e-voting were provided with the e-voting facility at the meeting. It was further informed that the Board of Directors

