AUBURN, Mass., April 3, 2024 - Kadant Solutions, a division of Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI), announced the launch of the VeriFlex™ oscillation system which provides compact and reliable oscillation for the VeriLite™ roll cleaner assembly. The VeriFlex oscillation system enhances roll cleaning effectiveness and extends blade life in a variety of industrial processing applications.

"Highly effective roll cleaning is critical to performance in industrial applications where installation space is often limited," stated Marcelo Deboni, applications and product manager for Kadant Solutions. "From our extensive doctoring and roll cleaning experience, we know how much more effective roll cleaning can be when a blade is oscillated. The VeriFlex oscillation system reduces the space requirement of conventional oscillators by use of our proven pneumatic Varimatic™ 500 oscillator along with an innovative flex element design."

Design simplicity is a key feature of the VeriFlex oscillation system, which uses low-pressure compressed air and eliminates the need for external controls. The addition of the VeriFlex oscillation system provides enhanced roll cleaning through oscillation, particularly in more challenging or critical roll cleaning applications.

About Kadant Solutions

Kadant Solutions, based in Auburn, Massachusetts, is a leading supplier of doctor blades, doctor blade holders, and doctoring systems for papermaking and other industrial processes. The company's cleaning and conditioning products are applied to the cleaning of forming and press fabrics and the filtration of process water as well as engineered wet-end products for papermaking.

About Kadant

Kadant is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company's products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,400 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

