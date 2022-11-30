Kadant : Syntron Material Handling Acquires Conveyors Plus

SALTILLO, Miss., November 29, 2022 - Syntron Material Handling, LLC, a subsidiary of Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) completed the acquisition of Conveyors Plus Ltd., a provider of belt alignment systems based in Canada. The company's patented Sure Align Tracker™ belt alignment system is designed for demanding applications found in various material handling sectors to address productivity and efficiency challenges.

"We are excited to welcome Conveyors Plus to the Syntron family," said Rob Drew, president of Syntron Material Handling. "The company's innovative belt alignment system provides Syntron an even deeper product portfolio that will benefit our customers in the bulk material handling sector. We are delighted to welcome Conveyors Plus to Syntron."

About Syntron

Syntron Material Handling, LLC, is a leading provider of material handling equipment and systems to various process industries, including mining, aggregates, food processing, packaging, and pulp and paper. The company manufactures conveying and vibratory equipment at its facilities in Saltillo, Mississippi and Changshu, China under the Link-Belt® and Syntron® brands.

About Kadant

Kadant is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company's products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,000 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about the financial and operating performance of Conveyors Plus, the benefits of the acquisition of Conveyors Plus, and the expected future business performance of Conveyors Plus and Syntron. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.