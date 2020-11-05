Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kadant Inc.    KAI

KADANT INC.

(KAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kadant : The History of the Expansion Joint at Kadant Unaflex

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 01:07pm EST
The History of the Expansion Joint at Kadant Unaflex

ByJason Pruitt October 27, 2020

Kadant Unaflex, much like many of the other Kadant brands, has deep family roots. Unaflex was founded by father and son Horace D. White and Howard D. White in 1972 manufacturing rubber spool. Ted White joined with his father and brother a few years later bringing a customer-oriented engineering background to the company.

As manufacturing developed in the late 1800s, cities began laying pipe to provide water for fire protection, drinking, and waste removal. Coal-fired plants provided the pumping power for these early water systems. The founders of what was to become ADSCO (American District Steam Company) developed a system to use the steam from these coal plants to heat nearby buildings. Fluid transfer at ambient temperatures causes little stress to a rigid pipe system. However, when you introduce steam to the pipes the metal expands, and forces exerted on the pipes cause damage. At that time, ADSCO developed a solution for this in what is known as a slip style expansion joint to allow for axial movements in the pipe. Later developments in expansions joints would come including non-metallic solutions.

A patent was submitted by Clifford A. Fraley while working with Revere Rubber Company of Chelsea, Mass. This patent was for a rubber expansion joint using metal rings for body reinforcement. The development of the rubber expansion joint brings us to the United States Rubber Company, who would later be known as Uniroyal. Uniroyal of Passaic, N.J. is a key figure in the growth of Unaflex. In 1977, Uniroyal sold its Passaic facility to Tuck Industries discontinuing its rubber expansion joint production in the area. With newly unemployed skilled labor available, Unaflex hired many of these workers and started to produce spool type rubber expansion joints. The new workforce were experienced craftsmen and allowed Unaflex to quickly produce expansion joints equal to the quality Uniroyal had produced. The spool type expansion joint or what is known today as the Style 150 and Style 200 are industry workhorses and known worldwide. A long-time trait of Unaflex was prompt delivery and excellent customer service.

Professional affiliations with companies such as Anaconda Metal Hose and Flex Flow Engineering led to the development of the metal bellows expansion joint and fabric expansion joint divisions. Each of these divisions offer products for applications outside the boundaries of rubber expansion joints.

Later introduced were the PTFE and PTFE-lined expansion joints to help chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers with chemical erosion problems. Unaflex diversified its product portfolio and entered the PTFE expansion joint market. Some of the most successful products in Uanflex's PTFE division are the PTFE lined rubber and metal joints. These combined technologies offer the pressure and temperature features of the rubber or metal expansion joints with the added chemical resistance and non-stick properties of PTFE.

Throughout all these changes, Kadant Unaflex remains committed to what built the company; prompt deliveries and excellent customer service. Kadant Unaflex now offers a complete line of expansion joint solutions. Its custom hand-wrapped manufacturing method provides the flexibility to build expansion joints that many others cannot.

Disclaimer

Kadant Inc. published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:06:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KADANT INC.
01:07pKADANT : The History of the Expansion Joint at Kadant Unaflex
PU
11/04KADANT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
10/27KADANT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27KADANT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
10/27KADANT : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
10/27Kadant Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
10/22KADANT : to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020
AQ
10/22Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020
GL
10/14KADANT INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/17KADANT : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 630 M - -
Net income 2020 54,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 386 M 1 386 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart KADANT INC.
Duration : Period :
Kadant Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KADANT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 115,50 $
Last Close Price 120,52 $
Spread / Highest target -3,75%
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Powell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Wood Painter Executive Chairman
Eric Thomas Langevin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. McKenney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bilal Mehmood Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KADANT INC.14.41%1 386
NORDSON CORPORATION24.46%11 762
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.198.55%8 821
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.126.60%4 420
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED13.35%4 404
MAREL HF.14.98%3 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group