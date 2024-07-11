Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - Kadestone Capital Corp. (TSXV: KDSX) (OTCQB: KDCCF) ("Kadestone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated property company, is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") held on July 11, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the Shareholders elected to the board of directors, by ordinary resolution, Brent Billey, Anthony Holler, David Negrin, Norm Mayr and Kent Sillars, to serve in office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

In addition, at the Meeting, the Shareholders approved: (i) the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company; and (ii) the Company's existing stock option plan.

About Kadestone

Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, acquisition, development and management of residential and commercial income producing properties within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates complementary business lines spanning development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at www.kadestone.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Brent Billey"

President, CEO and Director

