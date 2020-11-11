Log in
KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KDMN)
Kadmon : Corporate Presentation

11/11/2020 | 07:13am EST

Corporate Presentation

November 10, 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation contains "forwardlooking" statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forwardlooking statements include information concerning the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for any of its product candidates, and estimates regarding the Company's expenses, future revenues and future capital requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September, 2020, filed pursuant to Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forwardlooking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

| 2

About Kadmon

Research

Clinical Pipeline

Commercial Operation

  • Late-stagebiopharma company headquartered in New York, NY (NYSE: KDMN)
  • Therapeutic focus areas:
    • Immune and fibrotic diseases
    • Immuno-oncology(I-O)
  • Lead candidate: Belumosudil (KD025), a small molecule ROCK2 inhibitor for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD); NDA submitted Sept 30, 2020

| 3

Kadmon Pipeline

CANDIDATE

INDICATION

STATUS

• Primary endpoint met in pivotal clinical trial

Belumosudil

Chronic Graft-Versus-Host

• Sept 30, 2020: NDA submitted

Disease (cGVHD)

• Participating in FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot

(KD025)

program

(Selective ROCK2

inhibitor)

• Phase 2 placebo-controlled clinical trial ongoing

Systemic Sclerosis

• Small open-label Phase 2 clinical trial planned Q1 2021

KD033

Immuno-oncology

(anti-PD-L1/IL-15

• Phase 1 clinical trial ongoing

fusion protein)

KD045

Fibrotic Diseases

• IND-enabling activities ongoing

(pan-ROCK inhibitor)

| 4

Disclaimer

Kadmon Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 12:12:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,13 M - -
Net income 2020 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,01x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 569 M 569 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 70,0x
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,67 $
Last Close Price 3,32 $
Spread / Highest target 653%
Spread / Average Target 282%
Spread / Lowest Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harlan W. Waksal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anastasios G. Konidaris Chairman
Steven Meehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John L. Ryan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Cynthia S. Schwalm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.-25.72%569
CSL LIMITED10.46%100 817
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.73.67%44 514
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.131.53%40 080
BIOGEN INC.-20.38%36 368
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.192.95%35 184
