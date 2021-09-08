Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KDMN   US48283N1063

KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KDMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/08 11:28:05 am
9.195 USD   +73.49%
11:09aKadmon Shares Rise 72% After Sanofi Bid of $9.50 a Share
DJ
10:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Ford, Intel, Apple, PayPal...
09:15aWall Street Treads Water Pre-Bell, Fed Speakers in Focus
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kadmon Shares Rise 72% After Sanofi Bid of $9.50 a Share

09/08/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack

Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares were up 73% to $9.15 Wednesday after Sanofi SA said it was buying the biopharmaceutical company for $9.50 a share in cash, which represents a total equity value of $1.9 billion.

Volume for the stock was 49.5 million shares at 10:45 a.m. ET, compared with 65-day average volume of 3.7 million shares. The stock hit a 52-week high of $9.20 earlier in the session.

Kadmon's pipeline includes drug candidates for immune and fibrotic diseases, as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

The transaction is expected to be modestly dilutive to Sanofi's earnings in 2022.

The offer price represents a premium of 79% over Tuesday's closing price, and a premium of 113% over the 60 trading days volume-weighted average price.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 1108ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KADMON HOLDINGS, INC. 73.58% 9.2 Delayed Quote.27.71%
SANOFI -2.54% 84.8 Real-time Quote.10.48%
All news about KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.
11:09aKadmon Shares Rise 72% After Sanofi Bid of $9.50 a Share
DJ
10:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Ford, Intel, Apple, PayPal...
09:15aWall Street Treads Water Pre-Bell, Fed Speakers in Focus
MT
09:09aHealth Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
08:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street bogged down by Delta spread
06:31aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stock Futures Fall on Growth Fears
DJ
06:22aKADMON : Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant bus..
PU
06:17aKADMON HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Di..
AQ
04:34aPre-ECB jitters knock 1% off European stocks
RE
04:29aKadmon Holdings Shares Jump 77% Premarket After Sanofi Buyout Offer
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -131 M - -
Net Debt 2021 92,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 913 M 913 M -
EV / Sales 2021 242x
EV / Sales 2022 18,4x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,30 $
Average target price 11,86 $
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harlan W. Waksal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Meehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anastasios G. Konidaris Chairman
John L. Ryan Executive Medical Director & Executive VP
Gregory S. Moss Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.27.71%913
CSL LIMITED9.56%104 402
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.16.83%65 501
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.15.01%54 023
BIOGEN INC.33.64%48 770
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.11.47%40 792