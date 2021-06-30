Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KDMN   US48283N1063

KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KDMN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/29 04:00:00 pm
3.86 USD   -1.53%
12:20aKADMON  : KD033 Presentation
PU
12:16aKADMON  : Corporate Presentation
PU
06/28KADMON  : Corporate Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kadmon : Corporate Presentation

06/30/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

June 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation contains "forwardlooking" statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forwardlooking statements include information concerning the initiation, timing, progress and results of clinical trials of the Company's product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for any of its product candidates, and estimates regarding the Company's expenses, future revenues and future capital requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. There are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed pursuant to Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forwardlooking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

| 2

About Kadmon

Research

Clinical Pipeline

Commercial Operation

  • Late-stagebiopharma company headquartered in New York, NY (Nasdaq: KDMN)
  • Therapeutic focus areas:
    • Immune and fibrotic diseases
    • Immuno-oncology(I-O)
  • Lead candidate: Belumosudil, a small molecule ROCK2 inhibitor for the treatment of chronic graft- versus-host disease (cGVHD)

| 3

Kadmon Clinical Pipeline

CANDIDATE

INDICATION

STATUS

• Primary endpoint met in pivotal clinical trial

Belumosudil

Chronic Graft-Versus-Host

• NDA accepted: PDUFA date: August 30, 2021

Disease (cGVHD)

• NDA under Priority Review, FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review

(KD025)

(RTOR) and Project Orbis pilot programs

(Selective ROCK2

inhibitor)

• Open-label Phase 2 clinical trial ongoing; initial data expected

Systemic Sclerosis

YE 2021

• Phase 2 placebo-controlled clinical trial ongoing

KD033

Immuno-oncology

(anti-PD-L1/IL-15

• Phase 1 clinical trial ongoing

fusion protein)

| 4

About Belumosudil

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kadmon Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:15:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.
12:20aKADMON  : KD033 Presentation
PU
12:16aKADMON  : Corporate Presentation
PU
06/28KADMON  : Corporate Presentation
PU
06/15ROCKSTAR : Belumosudil in cGVHD – EHA 2021 Slides
PU
06/02KDMN FINAL DEADLINE TODAY : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Kadmon Hold..
PR
06/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
05/25KADMON  : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PU
05/21KADMON  : UBS Initiates Coverage on Kadmon Holdings With Buy Rating, $9 Price Ta..
MT
05/19KDMN BREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ka..
PR
05/19KADMON  : to Present Initial Safety Data from Phase 1 Study of KD033 at the 2021..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,26 M - -
Net income 2021 -125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 92,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 664 M 664 M -
EV / Sales 2021 104x
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,86 $
Average target price 11,86 $
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harlan W. Waksal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Meehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anastasios G. Konidaris Chairman
John L. Ryan Executive Medical Director & Executive VP
Simon Cooper Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.-6.99%681
CSL LIMITED2.36%98 617
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.40.18%77 747
BIOGEN INC.38.97%52 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.2.42%49 830
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.25.18%44 549