    KDMN   US48283N1063

KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KDMN)
  Report
Kadmon : KD033 Presentation

05/07/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Targeted IL-15 Immunotherapy Platform

May 2021

About Kadmon

Research

Clinical Pipeline

Commercial Operation

  • Late-stagebiopharma company headquartered in New York, NY (Nasdaq: KDMN)
  • Therapeutic focus areas:
    • Immune and fibrotic diseases
    • Immuno-oncology(I-O)
  • Lead candidate: Belumosudil, a small molecule ROCK2 inhibitor for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD)

| 2

Executive Summary: Kadmon IL-15Immuno-oncology(I-O) Platform

  • Kadmon's I-O platform seeks to harness the immuno-stimulatory activity of IL-15 to treat cancer
  • Lead candidate: KD033, a proprietary anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody fused to IL-15
    • Phase 1 clinical trial of KD033 ongoing in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors
    • Patent protection through 2035 (without extension)
  • Additional IL-15 fusion proteins in development

| 3

IL-15 Stimulates Immune Response without Immunosuppression

IL-15 May Offer Unique Advantages over IL-2

IL-15 is a selective immuno-stimulatory cytokine

- Promotes CD8 memory T, natural killer (NK), and

NKT cells to induce long-lasting responses

- Does not stimulate immunosuppressive Treg

cells, promoting response durability

Engineered IL-2 is currently being studied in

IL-15 promotes CD8 memory T cells without stimulating Tregs,

promoting response durability

Central memory CD8

T cellsEffector memory

CD8 T cells

Tregs

NK cells

IL-15

IL-2 induces Treg proliferation, resulting in immunosuppression

combination with I-O therapies

- Broadly stimulates immunosuppressive Treg

cells, potentially reducing efficacy

- Requires genetic engineering to skew activity

toward immuno-stimulatory CD8 T cells

Central memory

CD8 T cells

Tregs

Effector memory CD8 T cells

NK cells

Sim GC et al. Cytokine &

IL-2

growth factor reviews. 2014

| 4

Challenge: Recombinant IL-15 Therapy has a Limited Therapeutic Window

Opportunity: Targeting IL-15 to tumor microenvironment with a monoclonal antibody enhances

efficacy and reduces toxicity, improving therapeutic index

Non-targetedIL-15

Targeted IL-15

Enhanced

Therapeutic

Reduced

Efficacy

Window

Toxicity

Increased

Decreased

tumor

systemic

exposure

exposure

| 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kadmon Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 15:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
