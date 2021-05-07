|
Kadmon : KD033 Presentation
Targeted IL-15 Immunotherapy Platform
May 2021
-
Late-stagebiopharma company headquartered in New York, NY (Nasdaq: KDMN)
-
Therapeutic focus areas:
-
-
Immune and fibrotic diseases
-
Immuno-oncology(I-O)
-
Lead candidate: Belumosudil, a small molecule ROCK2 inhibitor for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD)
| 2
Executive Summary: Kadmon IL-15Immuno-oncology(I-O) Platform
-
Kadmon's I-O platform seeks to harness the immuno-stimulatory activity of IL-15 to treat cancer
-
Lead candidate: KD033, a proprietary anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody fused to IL-15
-
-
Phase 1 clinical trial of KD033 ongoing in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors
-
Patent protection through 2035 (without extension)
-
Additional IL-15 fusion proteins in development
| 3
IL-15 Stimulates Immune Response without Immunosuppression
IL-15 May Offer Unique Advantages over IL-2
|
•
|
IL-15 is a selective immuno-stimulatory cytokine
|
|
- Promotes CD8 memory T, natural killer (NK), and
|
|
NKT cells to induce long-lasting responses
|
|
- Does not stimulate immunosuppressive Treg
|
|
cells, promoting response durability
|
•
|
Engineered IL-2 is currently being studied in
IL-15 promotes CD8 memory T cells without stimulating Tregs,
promoting response durability
Central memory CD8
T cellsEffector memory
CD8 T cells
IL-15
IL-2 induces Treg proliferation, resulting in immunosuppression
|
combination with I-O therapies
|
- Broadly stimulates immunosuppressive Treg
|
cells, potentially reducing efficacy
|
- Requires genetic engineering to skew activity
|
toward immuno-stimulatory CD8 T cells
Central memory
CD8 T cells
Tregs
Effector memory CD8 T cells
NK cells
|
Sim GC et al. Cytokine &
|
IL-2
|
growth factor reviews. 2014
|
| 4
Challenge: Recombinant IL-15 Therapy has a Limited Therapeutic Window
Opportunity: Targeting IL-15 to tumor microenvironment with a monoclonal antibody enhances
efficacy and reduces toxicity, improving therapeutic index
|
Non-targetedIL-15
|
Targeted IL-15
|
Enhanced
|
|
|
Therapeutic
|
Reduced
|
Efficacy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Window
|
Toxicity
|
|
|
Increased
|
|
|
|
Decreased
|
tumor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
systemic
|
exposure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exposure
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 5
|
