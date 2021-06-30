Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KDMN   US48283N1063

KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KDMN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/29 04:00:00 pm
3.86 USD   -1.53%
12:20aKADMON  : KD033 Presentation
PU
12:16aKADMON  : Corporate Presentation
PU
06/28KADMON  : Corporate Presentation
PU
Kadmon : KD033 Presentation

06/30/2021 | 12:20am EDT
Targeted IL-15 Immunotherapy Platform

June 2021

About Kadmon

Research

Clinical Pipeline

Commercial Operation

  • Late-stagebiopharma company headquartered in New York, NY (Nasdaq: KDMN)
  • Therapeutic focus areas:
    • Immune and fibrotic diseases
    • Immuno-oncology(I-O)
  • Lead candidate: Belumosudil, a small molecule ROCK2 inhibitor for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD)

| 2

Executive Summary: Kadmon IL-15Immuno-oncology(I-O) Platform

  • Kadmon's I-O platform seeks to harness the immuno-stimulatory activity of IL-15 to treat cancer
  • Lead candidate: KD033, a proprietary anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody fused to IL-15
    • Phase 1 clinical trial of KD033 ongoing in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors
    • Patent protection through 2035 (without extension)
  • Additional IL-15 fusion proteins in development

| 3

IL-15 Stimulates Immune Response without Immunosuppression

IL-15 May Offer Unique Advantages over IL-2

  • IL-15is a selective immuno-stimulatory cytokine
    • Promotes CD8 memory T, natural killer (NK), and NKT cells to induce long-lasting responses
    • Does not stimulate immunosuppressive Treg cells, promoting response durability
  • Engineered IL-2 is currently being studied in combination with I-O therapies
    • Broadly stimulates immunosuppressive Treg cells, potentially reducing efficacy
    • Requires genetic engineering to skew activity toward immuno-stimulatory CD8 T cells

IL-15 promotes CD8 memory T cells without stimulating Tregs,

promoting response durability

IL-2 induces Treg proliferation, resulting in immunosuppression

Sim GC et al. Cytokine &

growth factor reviews. 2014

| 4

Challenge: Recombinant IL-15 Therapy has a Limited Therapeutic Window

Opportunity: Targeting IL-15 to tumor microenvironment with a monoclonal antibody enhances

efficacy and reduces toxicity, improving therapeutic index

Non-targetedIL-15

Targeted IL-15

Enhanced

Therapeutic

Reduced

Efficacy

Window

Toxicity

Increased

Decreased

tumor

systemic

exposure

exposure

| 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kadmon Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
