Kadmon : KD033 Presentation
Targeted IL-15 Immunotherapy Platform
June 2021
About Kadmon
Research
Clinical Pipeline
Commercial Operation
Late-stagebiopharma company headquartered in New York, NY (Nasdaq: KDMN)
Therapeutic focus areas:
Immune and fibrotic diseases
Immuno-oncology(I-O)
Lead candidate: Belumosudil, a small molecule ROCK2 inhibitor for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD)
| 2
Executive Summary: Kadmon IL-15Immuno-oncology(I-O) Platform
Kadmon's I-O platform seeks to harness the immuno-stimulatory activity of IL-15 to treat cancer
Lead candidate: KD033, a proprietary anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody fused to IL-15
Phase 1 clinical trial of KD033 ongoing in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors
Patent protection through 2035 (without extension)
Additional IL-15 fusion proteins in development
| 3
IL-15 Stimulates Immune Response without Immunosuppression
IL-15 May Offer Unique Advantages over IL-2
IL-15is a selective immuno-stimulatory cytokine
Promotes CD8 memory T, natural killer (NK), and NKT cells to induce long-lasting responses
Does not stimulate immunosuppressive Treg cells, promoting response durability
Engineered IL-2 is currently being studied in combination with I-O therapies
Broadly stimulates immunosuppressive Treg cells, potentially reducing efficacy
Requires genetic engineering to skew activity toward immuno-stimulatory CD8 T cells
IL-15 promotes CD8 memory T cells without stimulating Tregs,
promoting response durability
IL-2 induces Treg proliferation
, resulting in immunosuppression
Sim GC et al.
Cytokine &
growth factor reviews. 2014
| 4
Challenge: Recombinant IL-15 Therapy has a Limited Therapeutic Window
Opportunity: Targeting IL-15 to tumor microenvironment with a monoclonal antibody enhances
efficacy and reduces toxicity, improving therapeutic index
Non-targetedIL-15
Targeted IL-15
Enhanced
Therapeutic
Reduced
Efficacy
Window
Toxicity
Increased
Decreased
tumor
systemic
exposure
exposure
| 5
