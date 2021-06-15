ROCKstar: Belumosudil in cGVHD – EHA 2021 Slides

| Connecting Hematology - For Clinical and Research Excellence
Follow-up Analysis of KD025-213 (the ROCKstar Study): A Phase 2, Randomized, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of KD025 in Patients With cGVHD
Dr. Corey Cutler,
Department of Hematologic Malignancies,
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,
Boston, MA
ROCK2 Plays a Key Role in Immune Diseases
ROCK2 inhibition rebalances immune response
to treat immune dysfunction
• ROCKs are serine-threonine kinases
• Two isoforms: ROCK1 and ROCK2
• ROCK2 inhibition rebalances the immune system
‒ Downregulates pro- inflammatory Th17 cells
‒ Increases Treg cells
| 3
ROCK Is an Intracellular Integrator of Profibrotic Signals
ROCK
Reproduced with permission from Riches et al.
ROCK regulates multiple profibrotic processes,
including myofibroblast activation
-
ROCK is downstream of major profibrotic mediators
-
ROCK mediates stress fiber formation
-
ROCK regulates transcription of profibrotic genes
ROCKstar: Pivotal Trial of Belumosudil (KD025) in cGVHD
ROCKstar (KD025-213): A Phase 2, Open-Label, Randomized, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy
and Safety of KD025 in Subjects With cGVHD After At Least 2 Prior Lines of Systemic Therapy
Key Eligibility Criteria
-
Ages ≥12
-
2-5prior lines of systemic therapy for cGVHD
-
Systemic therapy for cGVHD is indicated
Stratification Factors
-
Prior ibrutinib (Y/N)
-
Severe cGVHD (Y/N)
Primary Endpoints:
-
ORR, per 2014 NIH criteria
Data as of 8/19/2020
|
|
KD025 200 mg QD
|
|
(n=63)
|
R
|
Treat to clinically
|
|
significant progression
KD025 200 mg BID
(n=63)
Key Secondary Endpoints:
-
Safety
-
Duration of response
-
Lee Symptom Score (QoL measurement)
-
Changes in corticosteroid and calcineurin dose
-
FFS
-
OS
