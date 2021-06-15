Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KDMN   US48283N1063

KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KDMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROCKstar: Belumosudil in cGVHD – EHA 2021 Slides

06/15/2021 | 11:10am EDT
| Connecting Hematology - For Clinical and Research Excellence

Follow-up Analysis of KD025-213 (the ROCKstar Study): A Phase 2, Randomized, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of KD025 in Patients With cGVHD

Dr. Corey Cutler,

Department of Hematologic Malignancies,

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,

Boston, MA

ROCK2 Plays a Key Role in Immune Diseases

ROCK2 inhibition rebalances immune response

to treat immune dysfunction

ROCKs are serine-threonine kinases

Two isoforms: ROCK1 and ROCK2

ROCK2 inhibition rebalances the immune system

Downregulates pro- inflammatory Th17 cells

Increases Treg cells

Bcl6, B-cell lymphoma 6; Foxp3, forkhead box protein P3; IRF4, interferon regulatory factor 4; JAK2, Janus-associated kinase 2; JAK3, Janus-associated kinase 3; ROCK, rho-associatedcoiled-coil-containing protein kinase; ROCK1, rho-associatedcoiled-coil-containing protein kinase-1; ROCK2, rho-associatedcoiled-coil-containing protein kinase-2; RORγt, retineic-acid-receptor-related orphan nuclear receptor gamma t; STAT3, signal transducer and activator of transcription 3; STAT5, signal transducer and activator of transcription 5.

Zanin-Zhorov A et al. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2014;111(47):16814-16819. doi:10.1073/pnas.1414189111

| 3

ROCK Is an Intracellular Integrator of Profibrotic Signals

ROCK

Reproduced with permission from Riches et al.

ROCK regulates multiple profibrotic processes,

including myofibroblast activation

  • ROCK is downstream of major profibrotic mediators
  • ROCK mediates stress fiber formation
  • ROCK regulates transcription of profibrotic genes

α-SMA,α-smooth muscle actin; Bcl-2,B-cell lymphoma 2; CTGF, connective tissue growth factor; FN, fibronectin; LPA, lysophosphatidic acid; MRTF, myocardin- related transcription factor; SRF, serum response factor; XIAP, X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis.Riches DWH et al. Am J Pathol. 2015;185(4):909-912. doi:10.1016/j.ajpath.2015.01.005

ROCKstar: Pivotal Trial of Belumosudil (KD025) in cGVHD

ROCKstar (KD025-213): A Phase 2, Open-Label, Randomized, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy

and Safety of KD025 in Subjects With cGVHD After At Least 2 Prior Lines of Systemic Therapy

Key Eligibility Criteria

  • Ages ≥12
  • 2-5prior lines of systemic therapy for cGVHD
  • Systemic therapy for cGVHD is indicated
    Stratification Factors
  • Prior ibrutinib (Y/N)
  • Severe cGVHD (Y/N)

Primary Endpoints:

  • ORR, per 2014 NIH criteria

Data as of 8/19/2020

KD025 200 mg QD

(n=63)

R

Treat to clinically

significant progression

KD025 200 mg BID

(n=63)

Key Secondary Endpoints:

  • Safety
  • Duration of response
  • Lee Symptom Score (QoL measurement)
  • Changes in corticosteroid and calcineurin dose
  • FFS
  • OS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kadmon Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 15:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,21 M - -
Net income 2021 -118 M - -
Net Debt 2021 92,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 710 M 710 M -
EV / Sales 2021 97,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,71 $
Last Close Price 4,13 $
Spread / Highest target 384%
Spread / Average Target 184%
Spread / Lowest Target 93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Harlan W. Waksal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Meehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anastasios G. Konidaris Chairman
John L. Ryan Executive Medical Director & Executive VP
Simon Cooper Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.-0.48%710
CSL LIMITED4.75%104 196
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.21.40%67 865
BIOGEN INC.65.87%61 146
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.3.27%50 495
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.30.69%48 339