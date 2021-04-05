Log in
KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.

(KDMN)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kadmon Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/05/2021
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (“Kadmon” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KDMN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 1, 2020 and March 10, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 2, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Kadmon submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”) for belumosudil for the treatment of cGVHD to the FDA that was incomplete and deficient. When the Company submitted additional data to the FDA in response to the agency’s request, it materially changed the NDA submission. The FDA was likely to extend the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) target action date to review the Company’s NDA. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Kadmon, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -122 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 679 M 679 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 50,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,11x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 90,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Harlan W. Waksal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Meehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anastasios G. Konidaris Chairman
John L. Ryan Executive Medical Director
Simon Cooper Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.-4.82%679
CSL LIMITED-7.13%91 024
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.2.24%56 901
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.23.04%44 343
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.20%43 616
BIOGEN INC.13.82%42 457
