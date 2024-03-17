KAFA`A FOR FINANCIAL & ECONOMICAL INVESTMENTS (P.L.C)
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: KAFA`A FOR FINANCIAL &
ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺀﺎﻔﻜﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
ECONOMICAL INVESTMENTS (P.L.C)
PM 12:28:37 2024-03-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 17-03-2024 12:28:37 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of KAFA`A FOR FINANCIAL &
ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺀﺎﻔﻜﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
ECONOMICAL INVESTMENTS (P.L.C) cordially invites
ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ
you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly
ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﺔﻴﺠﻣﺮﺑ ﻲﻓ 01:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-03-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ
Meeting which will be held at 01:00 on 21-03-2023 at
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
Zoom software to discuss the following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ
ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2023-03-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
held on 21-03-2023
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
the Company during the year 31-12-2023 along with its
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ
future plans
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
statements for the year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the
ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ
to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of
ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ
the General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided
ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ
that such a proposal is approved by shareholders
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
representing not less than 10% of the shares represented
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ
in the meeting
7. ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺍ
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳ ﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ
ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺍ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ
١٠ ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ٪ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Abdullah Kamel Alshanty
Abdullah Kamel Alshanty :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
