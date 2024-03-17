KAFA`A FOR FINANCIAL & ECONOMICAL INVESTMENTS (P.L.C)

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: KAFA`A FOR FINANCIAL &

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺀﺎﻔﻜﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

ECONOMICAL INVESTMENTS (P.L.C)

PM 12:28:37 2024-03-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 17-03-2024 12:28:37 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of KAFA`A FOR FINANCIAL &

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺓﺀﺎﻔﻜﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

ECONOMICAL INVESTMENTS (P.L.C) cordially invites

ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ

you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly

ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﺔﻴﺠﻣﺮﺑ ﻲﻓ 01:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-03-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ

Meeting which will be held at 01:00 on 21-03-2023 at

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

Zoom software to discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2023-03-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 21-03-2023

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2023 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Any other matters which the General Assembly proposes

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ

to include in the agenda, and are within the work scope of

ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻕﺎﻄﻧ ﻲﻓ ﻞﺧﺪﻳﻭ

the General Assembly in its ordinary meeting, provided

ﻦﻣ ﺩﺪﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺃ ﻥﺮﺘﻘﻳ

that such a proposal is approved by shareholders

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻠﺜﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﻦﻣ (%10) ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻠﺜﻤﻳ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

representing not less than 10% of the shares represented

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

in the meeting

7. ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Abdullah Kamel Alshanty

Abdullah Kamel Alshanty :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

