Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Kafrit Industries (1993) Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAFR   IL0005220111

KAFRIT INDUSTRIES (1993) LTD

(KAFR)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-30
17.03 ILS   -0.29%
03:44aKafrit Industries 1993 : Company presentation
PU
04/02Kafrit Industries 1993 : Company presentation
PU
03/30Kafrit Industries Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kafrit Industries 1993 : COMPANY PRESENTATION

06/01/2023 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WELCOME TO KAFRIT GROUP

COMPANY PRESENTATION

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute an offering to purchase or sell securities of Kafrit Group Ltd. (the "Company") or an offer for the receipt of such offerings.

The presentation's sole purpose is to provide information. The information contained in the presentation and any other information provided during the presentation (the "Information") does not constitute a basis for investment decisions and does not comprise a recommendation, an opinion or a substitute for the investor's sole discretion. The Information provided in the presentation

concerning the analysis of the Company's activity is only an extract, and in order to receive a complete picture of the Company's activity and the risks it faces, one should review the Company's reports to the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The Company is not liable, and will not be held liable, for any damage and/or loss that may be caused as a result of use of the Information.

The presentation may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are made based on the Company's current expectations evaluations and forecasts, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, in whole or in part, as a result of different factors including, but not limited to, changes in market conditions and in the competitive and business environment, regulatory changes, currency fluctuations or the occurrence of one or more of the Company's risk factors. In addition, forward-looking forecasts and evaluations are based on information in the Company's possession while preparing the presentation.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking forecasts and evaluations made herein to reflect events and/or circumstances that may occur after this presentation was prepared.

Working together for the future of plastics.

2

Our Place in the Supply Chain

Suppliers

Compounders

Plastic

Consumers

Manufacturer

Polymers and

Solutions for Plastic

Final Products

Additives Producers

Manufacturers

We are here

Working together for the future of plastics. 3

Kafrit Group

Masterbatches and Compounds engineered for the future of plastics

Our purpose is

to unite talent and technology to drive the future of plastics, together.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kafrit Industries (1993) Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 07:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAFRIT INDUSTRIES (1993) LTD
03:44aKafrit Industries 1993 : Company presentation
PU
04/02Kafrit Industries 1993 : Company presentation
PU
03/30Kafrit Industries Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
2022Kafrit Industries Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2022Nemo Nanomaterials Partners with Kafrit Industries Ltd. to Bring Nanomaterials to Multi..
CI
2022Kafrit Industries Ltd agreed to acquire Delta Kunststoffe Ag for €8.31 million.
CI
2022Kafrit Industries 1993 : Investor presentation
PU
2022Kafrit Industries Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
2022Kafrit Industries Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
2022Kafrit Industries 1993 : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 063 M 285 M 285 M
Net income 2022 44,4 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net Debt 2022 234 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 406 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart KAFRIT INDUSTRIES (1993) LTD
Duration : Period :
Kafrit Industries (1993) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Singer Chief Executive Officer
Moody Prus Chief Financial Officer
Yitzhak Sharir Chairman
Alon Yaakov Kessler Director-Operations
Ronnie Meninger Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAFRIT INDUSTRIES (1993) LTD-10.18%109
LG CHEM, LTD.17.00%39 709
DOW INC.-1.77%35 012
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.72%19 470
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.70%13 125
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-30.24%11 524
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer