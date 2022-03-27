Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Kafrit Industries (1993) Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAFR   IL0005220111

KAFRIT INDUSTRIES (1993) LTD

(KAFR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Kafrit Industries 1993 : Investor Presentation

03/27/2022 | 03:41am EDT
Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute an offering to purchase or sell securities of Kafrit Group Ltd. (the "Company") or an offer for the receipt of such offerings.

The presentation's sole purpose is to provide information. The information contained in the presentation and any other information provided during the presentation (the "Information") does not constitute a basis for investment decisions and does not comprise a recommendation, an opinion or a substitute for the investor's sole discretion. The Information provided in the presentation concerning the analysis of the Company's activity is only an extract, and in order to receive a complete picture of the Company's activity and the risks it faces, one should review the Company's reports to the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The Company is not liable, and will not be held liable, for any damage and/or loss that may be caused as a result of use of the Information.

The presentation may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are made based on the Company's current expectations evaluations and forecasts, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, in whole or in part, as a result of different factors including, but not limited to, changes in market conditions and in the competitive and business environment, regulatory changes, currency fluctuations or the occurrence of one or more of the Company's risk factors. In addition, forward-looking forecasts and evaluations are based on information in the Company's possession while preparing the presentation.

2

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking forecasts and evaluations made herein to reflect events and/or circumstances that may occur after this presentation was prepared.

Our Place in the Supply Chain

Suppliers

Compounders

Plastic ManufacturerConsumers

3

We are here

01

ABOUT KAFRIT GROUP

KAFRIT GROUP IS A LEADING PRODUCER OF MASTERBATCHES AND COMPOUNDS FOR THE PLASTICS INDUSTRY

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kafrit Industries (1993) Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 07:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 847 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2020 43,2 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2020 147 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 2,53%
Capitalization 567 M 176 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart KAFRIT INDUSTRIES (1993) LTD
Duration : Period :
Kafrit Industries (1993) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avi Zalcman Chief Executive Officer
Moody Prus Chief Financial Officer
Yitzhak Sharir Chairman
Nadav Goldstein Almog Vice President-Sales, Technology & Marketing
Ran Shivek Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAFRIT INDUSTRIES (1993) LTD-19.07%176
DOW INC.14.07%47 560
LG CHEM, LTD.-14.47%31 804
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-14.89%29 825
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.40%23 632
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-14.06%16 765