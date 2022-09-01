Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Kafrit Industries (1993) Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAFR   IL0005220111

KAFRIT INDUSTRIES (1993) LTD

(KAFR)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-30
27.51 ILS   -.--%
05:21aKAFRIT INDUSTRIES 1993 : Investor presentation
PU
05/26Kafrit Industries Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/27KAFRIT INDUSTRIES 1993 : Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kafrit Industries 1993 : Investor presentation

09/01/2022 | 05:21am EDT
WELCOME

TO KAFRIT GROUP

COMPANY PRESENTATION

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute an offering to purchase or sell securities of Kafrit Group Ltd. (the "Company") or an offer for the receipt of such offerings.

The presentation's sole purpose is to provide information. The information contained in the presentation and any other information provided during the presentation (the "Information") does not constitute a basis for investment decisions and does not comprise a recommendation, an opinion or a substitute for the investor's sole discretion. The Information provided in the presentation

concerning the analysis of the Company's activity is only an extract, and in order to receive a complete picture of the Company's activity and the risks it faces, one should review the Company's reports to the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The Company is not liable, and will not be held liable, for any damage and/or loss that may be caused as a result of use of the Information.

The presentation may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968.

All forward-looking statements in this presentation are made based on the Company's current expectations

evaluations and forecasts, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, in whole or in part, as a result of different factors including, but not limited to, changes in market conditions and in the competitive and business environment, regulatory changes, currency fluctuations or the occurrence of one or more of the Company's risk factors. In addition, forward-looking forecasts and evaluations are based on information in the Company's possession while preparing the presentation.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking forecasts and evaluations made herein to reflect events and/or circumstances that may occur after this presentation was prepared.

Working together for the future of plastics.

2

Our Place in the Supply Chain

Suppliers

Compounders

Plastic

Consumers

Manufacturer

Polymers and

Solutions for Plastic

Final Products

Additives Producers

Manufacturers

We are here

Working together for the future of plastics.

3

01

ABOUT KAFRIT GROUP

KAFRIT GROUP IS A LEADING PRODUCER OF MASTERBATCHES AND COMPOUNDS FOR THE PLASTICS INDUSTRY

Working together for the future of plastics.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kafrit Industries (1993) Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 09:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 028 M - -
Net income 2021 64,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 656 M 197 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 467
Free-Float 42,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avi Zalcman Chief Executive Officer
Moody Prus Chief Financial Officer
Yitzhak Sharir Chairman
Nadav Goldstein Almog Vice President-Sales, Technology & Marketing
Ran Shivek Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAFRIT INDUSTRIES (1993) LTD-6.33%197
DOW INC.-10.08%36 627
LG CHEM, LTD.2.76%34 840
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-22.92%24 953
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-12.40%19 082
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-14.98%13 222