Kaga Electronics : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 2023
11/08/2022 | 01:44am EST
2021 - 2022
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 2023
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
TSE Prime Market 8154
November 8, 2022
Summary of Financial Results for FY2023/3 2Q
FY2023/3 1H results
Net sales increased by 75.7 billion yen or 34.0%, year on year to 298.7 billion yen. In the core electronic components business、demand remained robust in a wide range of areas, particularly automotive and industrial equipment-related applications.
Operating income increased by 10.0 billion yen or 121.3%, year on year to
billion yen. Improved gross profit margin attributable to higher sales and sales mix resulted in a substantial increase in gross profit.
All metrics from net sales to ordinary income for the quarter achieved record highs for a second quarter.
Net sales and operating income both exceeded internal plans, by approximately
billion yen and 4.8 billion yen, respectively.
FY2023/3
earnings forecast
As the conditions in the semiconductor market, COVID-19, the conflict in Ukraine, and exchange rate volatility make it difficult to predict the outlook, upward revisions only take into account the upward deviations in Q2. The initial forecasts for the period from Q3 have not been changed.
(billion yen)
Net Sales
Operating income
Net income
Previous forecasts
540.0
24.0
16.0
Revised forecasts
570.0
28.0
20.0
Shareholder
return
The annual dividend wasrevised to 200 yen per share, up 50 yen from the previous forecast of 150 yen (100-yen interim dividend/100-yenyear-end dividend).
This amounts to an increase of 80 yen in the annual dividend from the previous fiscal year's 120 yen per share.
1
Financial Highlights for FY2023/3 2Q
（million yen）
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
YoY
FY2023/3
Progress
Forecasts
2Q Results
2Q Results
rate
(Revised on August. 4, 2022)
Net sales
223,009
298,760
34.0%
540,000
55.3%
Gross Profit
27,133
12.2%
40,001
13.4%
47.4%
―
ー
ー
SG&A
18,832
8.4%
21,639
7.2%
14.9%
―
ー
ー
Operating income
8,300
3.7%
18,361
6.1%
121.2%
24,000
4.4%
76.5%
Ordinary income
8,452
3.8%
18,932
6.3%
124.0%
24,500
4.5%
77.3%
Profit attibutable to
5,624
2.5%
13,412
4.5%
138.5%
16,000
3.0%
83.8%
owners of parent
EPS (yen)
207.39
ー
510.88
ー
ー
609.58
ー
ー
Exchange Rate yen / USD
109.80
ー
133.97
ー
ー
116.00
ー
ー
Note: 1. The effect of exchange rates on the conversion into yen is approximately 19.4 billion yen on net sales
and 0.9 billion yen on operating income.
2. "x. x% " represents the profit margin.
2
Results by Business Segment for FY2023/3 2Q
（million yen）
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
YoY
FY2023/3
Progress
Forecasts
2Q Results
2Q Results
rate
(Reviseed on August. 4, 2022)
Electronic
Net sales
194,406
268,464
38.1%
477,000
56.3%
Component
Segment income
7,123
3.7%
16,617
6.2%
133.3%
21,300
4.5%
78.0%
Information
Net sales
18,713
19,597
4.7%
39,000
50.2%
Equipment
Segment income
910
4.9%
965
4.9%
6.0%
2,000
5.1%
48.3%
Software
Net sales
1,237
1,307
5.6%
4,000
32.7%
Segment income
-109
ー
95
7.3%
ー
100
2.5%
95.6%
Others
Net sales
8,651
9,392
8.6%
20,000
47.0%
Segment income
320
3.7%
658
7.0%
105.2%
600
3.0%
109.7%
Total
Net sales
223,009
298,760
34.0%
540,000
55.3%
Segment income
8,300
3.7%
18,361
6.1%
121.2%
24,000
4.4%
76.5%
Note: 1. Figures of each segment income are not inter-segment adjusted. Total amount is inter-segment adjusted (operating income).
2. "x. x% " represents the profit margin.
3
Effect of M&A for FY2023/3 2Q
Net Sales
All three companies achieved significant increases in net sales, driven by the electronic components business.
+43,127
+30,517
+2,106
298,760
223,009
2022/3
Kaga
Kaga FEI
Excel
2023/3
2Q
Electronics
FY2023/3
2Q
SG&A
/ SG&A ratio
The SG&A ratio fell, although SG&A expenses rose
due to higher sales.
18,832
+2,082
+751
21,639
10.1%
-26
8.7%
7.6%
8.4%
6.0%
3.3%
7.2%
3.6%
2022/3
Kaga
Kaga FEI
Excel
2023/3
2Q
Electronics
FY2023/3
2Q
（million yen）
Gross profit / Gross profit margin
Kaga Electronics and Kaga FEI posted substantial increases in gross profit
+7,883
+4,976
40,001
27,133
15.9%
-111
15.1%
11.4%
13.4%
12.2%
9.3%
7.1%
6.3%
2022/3
Kaga
Kaga FEI
Excel
2023/3
2Q
Electronics
FY2023/3
2Q
Operating income / Operating income marjin
Higher gross profit absorbed an increase in operating
expenses and resulted in a significant increase in operating income for Kaga Electronics and Kaga FEI. The operating income margin also improved.
+4,146
18,361
+5,832
-99
8,300
7.3%
5.3%
6.1%
5.1%
3.7%
2.7%
3.3%
1.6%
2022/3
Kaga
Kaga FEI
Excel
2023/3
2Q
Electronics
FY2023/3
2Q
Note :With respect to gross profit and operating income, figures presented above are before consolidation
4
adjustments between the two companies. For reference, after consolidation adjustments, gross profit
stood at -26million yen, and operating income came to 45million yen.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:43:06 UTC.