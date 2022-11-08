Advanced search
    8154   JP3206200002

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(8154)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-08 am EST
4525.00 JPY   +1.34%
Kaga Electronics : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 2023
PU
Kaga Electronics : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2022
PU
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Kaga Electronics : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 2023

11/08/2022 | 01:44am EST
2021 - 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year ending March 2023

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

TSE Prime Market 8154

November 8, 2022

Summary of Financial Results for FY2023/3 2Q

FY2023/3 1H results

  • Net sales increased by 75.7 billion yen or 34.0%, year on year to 298.7 billion yen. In the core electronic components businessdemand remained robust in a wide range of areas, particularly automotive and industrial equipment-related applications.
  • Operating income increased by 10.0 billion yen or 121.3%, year on year to
    1. billion yen. Improved gross profit margin attributable to higher sales and sales mix resulted in a substantial increase in gross profit.
  • All metrics from net sales to ordinary income for the quarter achieved record highs for a second quarter.
  • Net sales and operating income both exceeded internal plans, by approximately
    1. billion yen and 4.8 billion yen, respectively.

FY2023/3

earnings forecast

  • As the conditions in the semiconductor market, COVID-19, the conflict in Ukraine, and exchange rate volatility make it difficult to predict the outlook, upward revisions only take into account the upward deviations in Q2. The initial forecasts for the period from Q3 have not been changed.

(billion yen)

Net Sales

Operating income

Net income

Previous forecasts

540.0

24.0

16.0

Revised forecasts

570.0

28.0

20.0

Shareholder

return

  • The annual dividend was revised to 200 yen per share, up 50 yen from the previous forecast of 150 yen (100-yen interim dividend/100-yenyear-end dividend).
  • This amounts to an increase of 80 yen in the annual dividend from the previous fiscal year's 120 yen per share.

1

Financial Highlights for FY2023/3 2Q

million yen

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

YoY

FY2023/3

Progress

Forecasts

2Q Results

2Q Results

rate

(Revised on August. 4, 2022)

Net sales

223,009

298,760

34.0%

540,000

55.3%

Gross Profit

27,133

12.2%

40,001

13.4%

47.4%

SG&A

18,832

8.4%

21,639

7.2%

14.9%

Operating income

8,300

3.7%

18,361

6.1%

121.2%

24,000

4.4%

76.5%

Ordinary income

8,452

3.8%

18,932

6.3%

124.0%

24,500

4.5%

77.3%

Profit attibutable to

5,624

2.5%

13,412

4.5%

138.5%

16,000

3.0%

83.8%

owners of parent

EPS (yen)

207.39

510.88

609.58

Exchange Rate yen / USD

109.80

133.97

116.00

Note: 1. The effect of exchange rates on the conversion into yen is approximately 19.4 billion yen on net sales

and 0.9 billion yen on operating income.

2. "x. x% " represents the profit margin.

2

Results by Business Segment for FY2023/3 2Q

million yen

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

YoY

FY2023/3

Progress

Forecasts

2Q Results

2Q Results

rate

(Reviseed on August. 4, 2022)

Electronic

Net sales

194,406

268,464

38.1%

477,000

56.3%

Component

Segment income

7,123

3.7%

16,617

6.2%

133.3%

21,300

4.5%

78.0%

Information

Net sales

18,713

19,597

4.7%

39,000

50.2%

Equipment

Segment income

910

4.9%

965

4.9%

6.0%

2,000

5.1%

48.3%

Software

Net sales

1,237

1,307

5.6%

4,000

32.7%

Segment income

-109

95

7.3%

100

2.5%

95.6%

Others

Net sales

8,651

9,392

8.6%

20,000

47.0%

Segment income

320

3.7%

658

7.0%

105.2%

600

3.0%

109.7%

Total

Net sales

223,009

298,760

34.0%

540,000

55.3%

Segment income

8,300

3.7%

18,361

6.1%

121.2%

24,000

4.4%

76.5%

Note: 1. Figures of each segment income are not inter-segment adjusted. Total amount is inter-segment adjusted (operating income).

2. "x. x% " represents the profit margin.

3

Effect of M&A for FY2023/3 2Q

Net Sales

All three companies achieved significant increases in net sales, driven by the electronic components business.

+43,127

+30,517

+2,106

298,760

223,009

2022/3

Kaga

Kaga FEI

Excel

2023/3

2Q

Electronics

FY2023/3

2Q

SG&A

/ SG&A ratio

The SG&A ratio fell, although SG&A expenses rose

due to higher sales.

18,832

+2,082

+751

21,639

10.1%

-26

8.7%

7.6%

8.4%

6.0%

3.3%

7.2%

3.6%

2022/3

Kaga

Kaga FEI

Excel

2023/3

2Q

Electronics

FY2023/3

2Q

million yen

Gross profit / Gross profit margin

Kaga Electronics and Kaga FEI posted substantial increases in gross profit

+7,883

+4,976

40,001

27,133

15.9%

-111

15.1%

11.4%

13.4%

12.2%

9.3%

7.1%

6.3%

2022/3

Kaga

Kaga FEI

Excel

2023/3

2Q

Electronics

FY2023/3

2Q

Operating income / Operating income marjin

Higher gross profit absorbed an increase in operating

expenses and resulted in a significant increase in operating income for Kaga Electronics and Kaga FEI. The operating income margin also improved.

+4,146

18,361

+5,832

-99

8,300

7.3%

5.3%

6.1%

5.1%

3.7%

2.7%

3.3%

1.6%

2022/3

Kaga

Kaga FEI

Excel

2023/3

2Q

Electronics

FY2023/3

2Q

Note :With respect to gross profit and operating income, figures presented above are before consolidation

4

adjustments between the two companies. For reference, after consolidation adjustments, gross profit

stood at -26million yen, and operating income came to 45million yen.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 06:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
