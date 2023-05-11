Kaga Electronics : Date File FY2023/3
Financial Highlights (Full Year)
（Million yen ）
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
FY2021/3
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Net sales
292,779
443,615
422,365
495,827
608,064
Gross profit
35,546
47,016
47,936
60,547
78,514
(Margin)
12.1%
10.6%
11.3%
12.2%
12.9%
SG&A
27,976
37,001
36,469
39,632
46,265
(SG&A ratio)
9.6%
8.3%
8.6%
8.0%
7.6%
Operating income
7,570
10,014
11,467
20,915
32,249
(Margin)
2.6%
2.3%
2.7%
4.2%
5.3%
Non-operating income/loss (net)
289
122
(225)
540
490
Ordinary income
7,859
10,137
11,241
21,456
32,739
Extraordinary income/loss(net)
1,789
(850)
3,230
(108)
(279)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
8,014
5,852
11,399
15,401
23,070
EPS
（ Yen ）
292.07
213.21
415.07
576.46
878.65
Annual dividend
（ Yen ）
80.00
70.00
80.00
120.00
220.00
Payout ratio
（％）
27.4
32.8
19.3
20.8
25.0
Total assets
213,761
207,638
237,004
272,139
286,217
Capital stock
12,133
12,133
12,133
12,133
12,133
Shareholders' equity
75,272
79,097
89,045
98,732
117,285
Net assets
84,259
86,250
95,062
105,800
129,737
Equity ratio
35.8%
37.7%
38.4%
38.8%
45.3%
Cash and deposits
32,851
28,736
38,261
51,171
41,938
ROE
10.9%
7.6%
13.5%
15.7%
19.6%
Financial Highlights
（1H 6months ）
（Million Yen ）
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
FY2021/3
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
1H Results
1H Results
1H Results
1H Results
1H Results
Net sales
115,383
230,630
188,859
223,009
298,760
Gross profit
16,023
23,771
21,641
27,133
40,001
(Margin)
13.9%
10.3%
11.5%
12.2%
13.4%
SG&A
12,251
18,531
17,206
18,832
21,639
(SG&A ratio)
10.6%
8.0%
9.1%
8.4%
7.2%
Operating income
3,772
5,239
4,434
8,300
18,361
(Margin)
3.3%
2.3%
2.3%
3.7%
6.1%
Non-operating income/loss (net)
277
306
(96)
151
570
Ordinary income
4,049
5,546
4,338
8,452
18,932
Extraordinary income/loss(net)
92
(243)
7,787
(223)
19
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,750
3,502
10,772
5,624
13,412
EPS
（ Yen ）
100.25
127.62
392.30
207.39
510.88
Inferium dividend
（ Yen ）
35.00
30.00
30.00
45.00
100.00
Payout ratio
（％）
-
-
-
-
-
Total assets
130,811
214,475
209,908
233,461
290,923
Capital stock
12,133
12,133
12,133
12,133
12,133
Net assets
73,247
85,466
96,163
96,618
124,928
Equity ratio
55.9%
36.2%
42.1%
39.6%
42.9%
Cash and deposits
9,573
34,570
39,179
44,223
52,504
ROE
-
-
-
-
-
Balance Sheet
（Million Yen)
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
ASSETS
Current assets
182,396
174,331
200,179
233,984
245,572
Cash and deposits
35,003
43,384
45,636
41,051
52,600
Notes and accounts receivable -trade
101,507
91,371
108,394
120,948
129,099
Inventories
40,026
31,908
37,948
62,607
56,205
Other
5,859
7,667
8,199
9,377
7,666
Non-current assets
31,364
33,306
36,825
38,155
40,645
Property, plant and equipment
15,011
17,974
18,225
19,393
20,158
Intangible assets
2,206
2,256
2,609
3,163
2,702
Investments and other assets
14,147
13,075
15,990
15,598
17,784
Total assets
213,761
207,638
237,004
272,139
286,217
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
121,340
93,655
108,517
132,918
127,547
Notes and accounts payable -trade
77,884
70,188
79,854
86,493
79,232
Short-term loans payable
30,656
6,540
10,800
23,858
19,585
Other
12,799
16,927
17,862
22,565
28,729
Non-current liabilities
8,161
27,732
33,424
33,421
28,932
Long-term loans payable
1,882
20,833
25,166
25,136
10,600
Bonds payable
-
-
-
-
10,000
Other
6,278
6,899
8,258
8,284
8,332
Total liabilities
129,501
121,388
141,942
166,339
156,479
NET ASSETS
Shareholders' equity
75,272
79,097
89,045
98,732
117,285
Capital stock
12,133
12,133
12,133
12,133
12,133
Capital surplus
13,865
13,878
14,327
14,818
14,820
Retained earnings
51,297
55,091
64,568
77,423
95,945
Treasury shares
(2,024)
(2,005)
(1,984)
(5,643)
(5,614)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,332
(812)
1,921
6,948
12,322
Non-controlling interests
7,654
7,965
4,095
120
129
Total net assets
84,259
86,250
95,062
105,800
129,737
Total liabilities and net assets
213,761
207,638
237,004
272,139
286,217
4
Financial Highlights by Business Segment (Full Year/1H)
（Million Yen ）
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
FY2021/3
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Results
Composition
Results
Composition
Results
Composition
Results
Composition
Results
Composition
Electronic
Net sales
225,598
77.1%
377,587
85.1%
353,454
83.7%
433,852
87.5%
539,342
88.7%
Segment income
4,761
62.9%
7,503
75.0%
8,151
71.1%
18,107
86.6%
28,314
87.8%
components
Margin
2.1%
2.0%
2.3%
4.2%
5.2%
Information
Net sales
44,344
15.1%
43,466
9.8%
48,389
11.4%
39,616
8.0%
43,680
7.2%
Segment income
1,906
25.2%
1,707
17.1%
2,482
21.6%
2,085
10.0%
2,449
7.6%
equipment
Margin
4.3%
3.9%
5.1%
5.3%
5.6%
Software
Net sales
2,876
1.0%
2,778
0.6%
2,932
0.7%
2,767
0.6%
2,998
0.5%
Segment income
247
3.3%
236
2.4%
263
2.3%
(26)
-
286
0.9%
Margin
8.6%
8.5%
9.0%
(0.1%)
9.6%
Others
Net sales
19,959
6.8%
19,781
4.5%
17,589
4.2%
19.590
3.9%
22,044
3.6%
Segment income
490
6.5%
452
4.5%
474
4.1%
626
3.0%
1,101
3.4%
Margin
2.5%
2.3%
2.7%
3.2%
5.0%
Total
Net sales
292,779
100.0%
443,615
100.0%
422,365
100.0%
495,827
100.00%
608,064
100.0%
Operating income
7,570
100.0%
10,014
100.0%
11,467
100.0%
20,915
100.00%
32,249
100.0%
Margin
2.6%
2.3%
2.7%
4.2%
5.3%
FY2019/3
FY2020/3
FY2021/3
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
1H Results
Composition
1H Results
Composition
1H Results
Composition
1H Results
Composition
1H Results
Composition
Electronic
Net sales
83,455
72.3%
199,818
86.6%
156,887
83.0%
194,406
87.2%
268,464
89.9%
Segment income
2,474
65.6%
4,238
80.9%
3,083
69.5%
7,123
85.8%
16,617
90.5%
components
Margin
3.0%
2.1%
2.0%
3.7%
6.2%
Information
Net sales
21,143
18.3%
19,968
8.7%
23,192
12.3%
18,713
8.4%
19,597
6.6%
Segment income
864
22.9%
618
11.8%
1,160
26.2%
910
11.0%
965
5.3%
equipment
Margin
4.1%
3.1%
5.0%
4.9%
4.9%
Software
Net sales
1,404
1.2%
1,332
0.6%
1,274
0.7%
1,237
0.5%
1,307
0.4%
Segment income
143
3.8%
46
0.9%
86
1.9%
(109)
-
95
0.5%
Margin
10.2%
3.5%
6.8%
(8.8%)
7.3%
Others
Net sales
9,379
8.1%
9,510
4.1%
7,505
4.0%
8,651
3.9%
9,392
3.1%
Segment income
216
5.7%
259
4.9%
36
0.8%
320
3.9%
658
3.6%
Margin
2.3%
2.7%
0.5%
3.7%
7.0%
Total
Net sales
115,383
100.0%
230,630
100.0%
188,859
100.0%
223,009
100.0%
298,760
100.0%
Operating income
3,772
100.0%
5,239
100.0%
4,434
100.0%
8,300
100.0%
18,361
100.0%
Margin
3.3%
2.3%
2.3%
3.7%
6.1%
【Electronic components 】
Development, manufacture and sale of semiconductors, general electronic components and other products, the electronics manufacturing
service (EMS), and other activities
【Information equipment 】
Sales of PCs, PC peripherals, home electric appliances, photograph and imaging products, original brand products, and other products
【Software 】
Production of computer graphics, planning and development of amusement products, and other activities
【Others 】
Repair and supports for electronics equipment, manufacture and sales of amusement equipment, and sales of sports goods, and other activities
Note: "Segment income" shows unadjusted figures for each business segment and adjusted figures for the total.
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.