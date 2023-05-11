Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kaga Electronics Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8154   JP3206200002

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(8154)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
5010.00 JPY   -1.96%
03:47aKaga Electronics : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year ending March 2023
PU
03:47aKaga Electronics : Date File FY2023/3
PU
03:37aKaga Electronics : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaga Electronics : Date File FY2023/3

05/11/2023 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Data File

FY2019/3 FY2023/3

*This Excel file is posted on the Company's IR website. https://www.taxan.co.jp/en/ir/ir_library/library_08.html

Financial Highlights (Full Year)

Million yen

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2021/3

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Results

Results

Results

Results

Results

Net sales

292,779

443,615

422,365

495,827

608,064

Gross profit

35,546

47,016

47,936

60,547

78,514

(Margin)

12.1%

10.6%

11.3%

12.2%

12.9%

SG&A

27,976

37,001

36,469

39,632

46,265

(SG&A ratio)

9.6%

8.3%

8.6%

8.0%

7.6%

Operating income

7,570

10,014

11,467

20,915

32,249

(Margin)

2.6%

2.3%

2.7%

4.2%

5.3%

Non-operating income/loss (net)

289

122

(225)

540

490

Ordinary income

7,859

10,137

11,241

21,456

32,739

Extraordinary income/loss(net)

1,789

(850)

3,230

(108)

(279)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

8,014

5,852

11,399

15,401

23,070

EPSYen

292.07

213.21

415.07

576.46

878.65

Annual dividendYen

80.00

70.00

80.00

120.00

220.00

Payout ratio（％）

27.4

32.8

19.3

20.8

25.0

Total assets

213,761

207,638

237,004

272,139

286,217

Capital stock

12,133

12,133

12,133

12,133

12,133

Shareholders' equity

75,272

79,097

89,045

98,732

117,285

Net assets

84,259

86,250

95,062

105,800

129,737

Equity ratio

35.8%

37.7%

38.4%

38.8%

45.3%

Cash and deposits

32,851

28,736

38,261

51,171

41,938

ROE

10.9%

7.6%

13.5%

15.7%

19.6%

2

Financial Highlights1H 6months

Million Yen

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2021/3

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

1H Results

1H Results

1H Results

1H Results

1H Results

Net sales

115,383

230,630

188,859

223,009

298,760

Gross profit

16,023

23,771

21,641

27,133

40,001

(Margin)

13.9%

10.3%

11.5%

12.2%

13.4%

SG&A

12,251

18,531

17,206

18,832

21,639

(SG&A ratio)

10.6%

8.0%

9.1%

8.4%

7.2%

Operating income

3,772

5,239

4,434

8,300

18,361

(Margin)

3.3%

2.3%

2.3%

3.7%

6.1%

Non-operating income/loss (net)

277

306

(96)

151

570

Ordinary income

4,049

5,546

4,338

8,452

18,932

Extraordinary income/loss(net)

92

(243)

7,787

(223)

19

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,750

3,502

10,772

5,624

13,412

EPSYen

100.25

127.62

392.30

207.39

510.88

Inferium dividendYen

35.00

30.00

30.00

45.00

100.00

Payout ratio（％）

-

-

-

-

-

Total assets

130,811

214,475

209,908

233,461

290,923

Capital stock

12,133

12,133

12,133

12,133

12,133

Net assets

73,247

85,466

96,163

96,618

124,928

Equity ratio

55.9%

36.2%

42.1%

39.6%

42.9%

Cash and deposits

9,573

34,570

39,179

44,223

52,504

ROE

-

-

-

-

-

3

Balance Sheet

Million Yen)

2019/3

2020/3

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

ASSETS

Current assets

182,396

174,331

200,179

233,984

245,572

Cash and deposits

35,003

43,384

45,636

41,051

52,600

Notes and accounts receivable -trade

101,507

91,371

108,394

120,948

129,099

Inventories

40,026

31,908

37,948

62,607

56,205

Other

5,859

7,667

8,199

9,377

7,666

Non-current assets

31,364

33,306

36,825

38,155

40,645

Property, plant and equipment

15,011

17,974

18,225

19,393

20,158

Intangible assets

2,206

2,256

2,609

3,163

2,702

Investments and other assets

14,147

13,075

15,990

15,598

17,784

Total assets

213,761

207,638

237,004

272,139

286,217

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

121,340

93,655

108,517

132,918

127,547

Notes and accounts payable -trade

77,884

70,188

79,854

86,493

79,232

Short-term loans payable

30,656

6,540

10,800

23,858

19,585

Other

12,799

16,927

17,862

22,565

28,729

Non-current liabilities

8,161

27,732

33,424

33,421

28,932

Long-term loans payable

1,882

20,833

25,166

25,136

10,600

Bonds payable

-

-

-

-

10,000

Other

6,278

6,899

8,258

8,284

8,332

Total liabilities

129,501

121,388

141,942

166,339

156,479

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity

75,272

79,097

89,045

98,732

117,285

Capital stock

12,133

12,133

12,133

12,133

12,133

Capital surplus

13,865

13,878

14,327

14,818

14,820

Retained earnings

51,297

55,091

64,568

77,423

95,945

Treasury shares

(2,024)

(2,005)

(1,984)

(5,643)

(5,614)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,332

(812)

1,921

6,948

12,322

Non-controlling interests

7,654

7,965

4,095

120

129

Total net assets

84,259

86,250

95,062

105,800

129,737

Total liabilities and net assets

213,761

207,638

237,004

272,139

286,217

4

Financial Highlights by Business Segment (Full Year/1H)

Million Yen

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2021/3

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Results

Composition

Results

Composition

Results

Composition

Results

Composition

Results

Composition

Electronic

Net sales

225,598

77.1%

377,587

85.1%

353,454

83.7%

433,852

87.5%

539,342

88.7%

Segment income

4,761

62.9%

7,503

75.0%

8,151

71.1%

18,107

86.6%

28,314

87.8%

components

Margin

2.1%

2.0%

2.3%

4.2%

5.2%

Information

Net sales

44,344

15.1%

43,466

9.8%

48,389

11.4%

39,616

8.0%

43,680

7.2%

Segment income

1,906

25.2%

1,707

17.1%

2,482

21.6%

2,085

10.0%

2,449

7.6%

equipment

Margin

4.3%

3.9%

5.1%

5.3%

5.6%

Software

Net sales

2,876

1.0%

2,778

0.6%

2,932

0.7%

2,767

0.6%

2,998

0.5%

Segment income

247

3.3%

236

2.4%

263

2.3%

(26)

-

286

0.9%

Margin

8.6%

8.5%

9.0%

(0.1%)

9.6%

Others

Net sales

19,959

6.8%

19,781

4.5%

17,589

4.2%

19.590

3.9%

22,044

3.6%

Segment income

490

6.5%

452

4.5%

474

4.1%

626

3.0%

1,101

3.4%

Margin

2.5%

2.3%

2.7%

3.2%

5.0%

Total

Net sales

292,779

100.0%

443,615

100.0%

422,365

100.0%

495,827

100.00%

608,064

100.0%

Operating income

7,570

100.0%

10,014

100.0%

11,467

100.0%

20,915

100.00%

32,249

100.0%

Margin

2.6%

2.3%

2.7%

4.2%

5.3%

FY2019/3

FY2020/3

FY2021/3

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

1H Results

Composition

1H Results

Composition

1H Results

Composition

1H Results

Composition

1H Results

Composition

Electronic

Net sales

83,455

72.3%

199,818

86.6%

156,887

83.0%

194,406

87.2%

268,464

89.9%

Segment income

2,474

65.6%

4,238

80.9%

3,083

69.5%

7,123

85.8%

16,617

90.5%

components

Margin

3.0%

2.1%

2.0%

3.7%

6.2%

Information

Net sales

21,143

18.3%

19,968

8.7%

23,192

12.3%

18,713

8.4%

19,597

6.6%

Segment income

864

22.9%

618

11.8%

1,160

26.2%

910

11.0%

965

5.3%

equipment

Margin

4.1%

3.1%

5.0%

4.9%

4.9%

Software

Net sales

1,404

1.2%

1,332

0.6%

1,274

0.7%

1,237

0.5%

1,307

0.4%

Segment income

143

3.8%

46

0.9%

86

1.9%

(109)

-

95

0.5%

Margin

10.2%

3.5%

6.8%

(8.8%)

7.3%

Others

Net sales

9,379

8.1%

9,510

4.1%

7,505

4.0%

8,651

3.9%

9,392

3.1%

Segment income

216

5.7%

259

4.9%

36

0.8%

320

3.9%

658

3.6%

Margin

2.3%

2.7%

0.5%

3.7%

7.0%

Total

Net sales

115,383

100.0%

230,630

100.0%

188,859

100.0%

223,009

100.0%

298,760

100.0%

Operating income

3,772

100.0%

5,239

100.0%

4,434

100.0%

8,300

100.0%

18,361

100.0%

Margin

3.3%

2.3%

2.3%

3.7%

6.1%

Electronic components

Development, manufacture and sale of semiconductors, general electronic components and other products, the electronics manufacturing

service (EMS), and other activities

Information equipment

Sales of PCs, PC peripherals, home electric appliances, photograph and imaging products, original brand products, and other products

Software

Production of computer graphics, planning and development of amusement products, and other activities

Others

Repair and supports for electronics equipment, manufacture and sales of amusement equipment, and sales of sports goods, and other activities

Note: "Segment income" shows unadjusted figures for each business segment and adjusted figures for the total.

5

Disclaimer

Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 07:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
03:47aKaga Electronics : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year ending March 20..
PU
03:47aKaga Electronics : Date File FY2023/3
PU
03:37aKaga Electronics : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 2023
PU
05/09Satori Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:7420) announces an Equity ..
CI
05/09Satori Electric Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/30KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary ..
FA
03/30KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/30KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
03/27CONNEXX SYSTEMS Corporation announced that it has received funding from Kaga Electronic..
CI
02/20MCBI, Inc. announced that it has received ¥450 million in funding from Green Core Co., ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 600 B 4 458 M 4 458 M
Net income 2023 23 000 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,83x
Yield 2023 4,31%
Capitalization 134 B 997 M 997 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 7 959
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kaga Electronics Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5 110,00 JPY
Average target price 9 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Tsukamoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryoichi Kado Manager-AM Sales
Eiji Kawamura Director & General Manager-Administration
Susumu Miyoshi Independent Outside Director
Akira Tamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.25.09%997
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.6.61%45 676
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-1.25%44 923
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD17.12%36 105
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-16.22%27 359
JABIL INC.14.02%10 381
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer