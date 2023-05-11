Advanced search
    8154   JP3206200002

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD.

(8154)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
5010.00 JPY   -1.96%
05:17aKaga Electronics : Earnings Release FY2023/3
PU
03:47aKaga Electronics : Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year ending March 2023
PU
03:47aKaga Electronics : Date File FY2023/3
PU
Kaga Electronics : Earnings Release FY2023/3

05/11/2023 | 05:17am EDT
May 11, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 2023 [Japan GAAP]

Name of Company:

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Stock Code:

8154

URL: https://www.taxan.co.jp/

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Name: Ryoichi Kado

Representative

Title: Representative Director, President & COO

Contact Person

Title: Executive Officer

Name: Yasuhiro Ishihara

Head of Administration Headquarters

Phone:

+81-(0)3-5657-0111

June 27, 2023 (tentative)

Date of regular general meeting of shareholders:

Date of commencement of dividend payment:

June 28, 2023 (tentative)

Date of filing of securities report:

June 27, 2023 (tentative)

Supplementary explanatory documents:

Yes

Earnings presentation:

Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen in millions, rounded down)

1. Financial results for the current fiscal year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

  1. Result of operations (Consolidated)

(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

to owners of

parent

Fiscal year ended March 2023

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

608,064

22.6

32,249

54.2

32,739

52.6

23,070

49.8

Fiscal year ended March 2022

495,827

17.4

20,915

82.4

21,456

90.9

15,401

35.1

Note: Comprehensive income: FY ended March 31, 2023: 28,472 million yen [37.2%]

FY ended March 31, 2022:

20,745 million yen [47.0%]

Earnings per

Earnings per

Return on

Ratio of

Ratio of operating

share

ordinary income

income to net

share

equity

(diluted)

to assets

sales

Fiscal year ended March 2023

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

878.65

19.6

11.7

5.3

Fiscal year ended March 2022

576.46

15.7

8.4

4.2

Ref.: Share of profit/loss of entities accounted for using equity method: FY ended March 2023: 97 million yen

FY ended March

2022: (472) million yen

(2) Financial Position (Consolidated)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of March 31, 2023

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

286,217

129,737

45.3

4,935.36

As of March 31, 2022

272,139

105,800

38.8

4,026.22

Ref.: Shareholdersʼ equity︓FY

ended March 2023: 129,608 million yen

FY ended March 2022: 105,680 million yen

(3) Cash flow position (Consolidated)

Net cash provided

Net cash provided

Net cash provided

Cash and cash

by (used in)

by (used in)

by (used in)

equivalents at end

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

of period

Fiscal year ended March 2023

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

30,569

(4,805)

(15,549)

50,307

Fiscal year ended March 2022

(1,554)

(6,772)

1,155

39,240

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

Annual

Payout ratio

Dividends/

aggregate

net assets

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year- end

Full

(Consolidated

year

amount

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended March 2022

45.00

75.00

120.00

3,149

20.8

3.3

Fiscal year ended March 2023

100.00

120.00

220.00

5,777

25.0

4.9

Fiscal year ending March 2024

110.00

110.00

220.00

32.1

(Forecast)

Notes: Breakdown of interim dividend for FY3/2022: Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 5.00 yen Breakdown of year-end dividend for FY3/2022: Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 35.00 yen Breakdown of interim dividend for FY3/2023: Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 30.00 yen Breakdown of year-end dividend for FY3/2023: Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen; 55th anniversary commemorative dividend: 10.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 40.00 yen

3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (Consolidated, April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

Earnings per

to owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

550,000 (9.5)

25,000 (22.5)

25,000 (23.6)

18,000

(22.0)

685.42

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, estimates, and retrospective restatement
  1. Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
  2. Changes other than (a): None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Retrospective restatement: None

Note: For more information, please refer "4Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Changes to accounting policies)" on page 17.

(3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

(a) Shares outstanding

As of March 31, 2023:

28,702,118

As of March 31, 2022:

28,702,118

(including treasury shares)

(b) Treasury shares

As of March 31, 2023:

2,440,983

As of March 31, 2022:

2,454,162

(c) Average number of shares

As of March 31, 2023:

26,257,182

As of March 31, 2022

26,717,972

outstanding during the year

(Reference) Non-consolidated Financial Results

Financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(1) Result of operations (Non-consolidated)

(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal year ended March 2023 Fiscal year ended March 2022

137,522

103,074

33.4

27.8

6,007 62.7

3,692 109.0

11,466 21.3 12,604

9,454 48.8 7,208

74.9

Earnings per share

Earnings per share

(diluted)

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 2023

479.99

Fiscal year ended March 2022

269.77

(2) Financial Position (Non-consolidated)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

127,208

50,431

39.6

1,920.21

As of March 31, 2022

117,109

41,110

35.1

1,566.11

Ref.: Shareholdersʼ equity Fiscal year ended March 2023: 50,431 million yen

Fiscal year ended March 2022: 41,110

million yen

*The audit procedures by certified public accountant or auditing firm are not applicable to this Financial Results report.

*Cautionary statement regarding forecasts of operating results and special notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)

Forward-looking statements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons. For information about the forecasts, please see "1. Results of Operations (4) Future outlook" on page 6 of Supplementary Information.

(Supplementary materials for financial results and how to obtain details of the financial results meeting) We plan to hold an earnings briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Supplementary materials for the earnings briefing will be posted on TDnet and our website today (Thursday, May 11th). We plan to post a video of the earnings briefing, together with the briefing materials used on that day, on our website on May 25th.

Japanesehttps://www.taxan.co.jp/jp/ir/event/event_01.html English https://www.taxan.co.jp/en/ir/event/event_01.html

Index for Supplementary Information

1. Results of Operations

2

(1)

Overview of consolidated business performance

2

(2)

Overview of financial condition

5

(3)

Cash flows

5

(4)

Future outlook

6

(5)

Basic policy for earnings allocations and dividends in the current and next fiscal years

6

２．Management policies, operating environment, and challenges to address

7

(1)

Philosophy

7

(2)

Medium-Term Management plan 2024

7

3. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards

8

4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

9

(1)

Consolidated balance sheet

9

(2)

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income

11

(3)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

13

(4)

Consolidated statement of cash flows

15

(5)

Notes to consolidated financial statements

17

(Notes to going concern assumptions)

17

(Changes to accounting policies)

17

(Additional information)

17

(Segment information, etc.)

17

(Per-share information)

20

(Subsequent events)

20

1. Results of Operations

  1. Overview of consolidated business performance

During the consolidated fiscal period under review, the Japanese and overseas economic conditions surrounding the Group showed a gradual recovery. The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on movement normalized economic activity, and semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions eased. Meanwhile, amid rising food and energy prices due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, conditions remain uncertain partly owing to sharp changes in exchange rates and financial system instability resulting from higher policy rates as anti-inflation measures.

In the U.S. and Europe, personal spending generally remained strong, but high inflation and monetary tightening have led to financial institution failures and other growing concerns about the future. In China, although the country has been affected by its zero-COVID policy, there were signs of a pickup in personal spending following the lifting of the policy. In Japan, despite concerns about the impact of rising commodity prices due to the weak yen and price hikes in energy resources and grains, the economy recovered gradually as economic activities began to return to normal.

In the electronics industry to which the Group belongs, supply shortages and extended lead times, which had continued to affect some semiconductors and electronic components, were generally resolved, and demand remains robust in a wide range of industries.

Under the management environment, in the electronic components business, which is the Groupʼs core business, primarily in automotive and medical equipment applications, sales in both the component sales business and the EMS business grew significantly.

In the information equipment business, the Company saw growth in sales of high-end PC products and security software, as well as in the LED installation business.

In the software business, orders for smartphone game development and computer graphics production recovered.

In other businesses, the recycling business for PC products and other products remained solid.

As a result, sales increased in all business segments, and the Groupʼs net sales in the fiscal year under review totaled 608,064 million yen, up 22.6% year on year.

Operating income increased by 54.2% year on year to 32,249 million yen due to a significant increase in gross profit resulting from higher net sales and improved gross profit margin. Ordinary income increased by 52.6% year on year to 32,739 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 49.8% to 23,070 million yen. The Company achieved record highs in net sales for the second consecutive year, operating income and ordinary income for the fourth consecutive year, and profit attributable to owners of parent for the third consecutive year.

*Electronics Manufacturing Service: Provision of product development and manufacturing services on an outsourcing basis

FY 2022/3

FY 2023/3

YoY

(April 1, 2021 -

(April 1, 2022 -

March 31, 2022)

March 31, 2023)

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Net sales

495,827

608,064

112,237

22.6

Gross profit

60,547

78,514

17,967

29.7

Margin

12.2

12.9

0.7pt

SG&A

39,632

46,265

6,633

16.7

Operating income

20,915

32,249

11,334

54.2

Ordinary income

21,456

32,739

11,283

52.6

Profit before income taxes

21,348

32,460

11,111

52.1

Profit attributable to owners of

15,401

23,070

7,669

49.8

parent

EPS (yen)

576.46

878.65

302.19

ROE

15.7%

19.6%

3.9pt

Exchange Rate

112.38

135.47

23.9

(Average rate during the year)

USD (yen)

Business segment performance was as follows.

  1. Electronic components (Development, manufacture and sale of semiconductors, general electronic components and other products, the electronics manufacturing service (EMS*), and other activities)
    In this business, the component sales business attracted a high level of sales in a broad range of industries, in part due to the improved supply/demand conditions for semiconductors and electronic components from the second half of the fiscal year, which remained tight. Some products for automotive-related applications are facing supply shortages, but the Company mobilized its abilities and secured sales volume by using its strength in procurement capabilities as an independent trading company as well as proposing alternative products.
    In the EMS business, sales in the automotive sector grew significantly and sales to key customers in applications related to medical and office equipment remained strong. The yen has been weak since the start of the fiscal year, and this pushed up revenue on a yen basis.
    As a result, net sales increased 24.3% year on year to 539,342 million yen and segment income increased 56.4% year on year to 28,314 million yen.
  2. Information equipment (Sales of PCs, PC peripherals, home electric appliances, photograph and imaging products, original brand products, and other products)
    In this business, sales of PCs for corporations and educational institutions were sluggish on a unit basis due to the prolonged replacement cycle but performed well on a value basis thanks to sales of high-end products. Sales of PC peripheral products such as security software also remained solid. In the LED installation business, the installation of large-scale nationwide projects, which had been delayed due to material shortages, made steady progress and contributed significantly to operating revenue.
    As a result, net sales increased 10.3% year on year to 43,680 million yen and segment income increased 17.4% year on year to 2,449 million yen.
  3. Software (Production of computer graphics, planning and development of amusement products, and other activities)
    In this business, orders for large-scale and new projects in smartphone games development and

computer graphics production recovered, and the profitability of the business improved as a result of progress in cost reductions.

As a result, net sales increased 8.3% year on year to 2,998 million yen and segment income was 286 million yen (segment loss was 26 million yen in the same period of the previous year).

  1. Others (Repair and supports for electronics equipment, manufacture and sales of amusement equipment, and sales of sports goods, and other activities)
    In this business, the PC and PC peripheral recycling business was strong. In addition, sales of game equipment for the amusement industry in Japan and overseas as well as golf products were robust, in part due to the relaxation of restrictions on movement during the pandemic.
    As a result, net sales increased 12.5% year on year to 22,044 million yen and segment income increased 76.0% year on year to 111 million yen.
  • Financial Results by Business Segment >

FY 2022/3

FY 2023/3

YoY

(April 1, 2021 -

(April 1, 2022 -

March 31, 2022)

March 31, 2023)

Electronic

Net sales

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

433,852

539,342

105,489

24.3

components

Segment income

18,107

28,314

10,206

56.4

Information

Net sales

39,616

43,680

4,063

10.3

equipment

Segment income

2,085

2,449

363

17.4

Software

Net sales

2,767

2,998

230

8.3

Segment income

(26)

286

313

Others

Net sales

19,590

22,044

2,453

12.5

Segment income

626

1,101

475

76.0

Total

Net sales

495,827

608,064

112,237

22.6

Segment income

20,915

32,249

11,334

54.2

Note: "Segment income" shows unadjusted figures for each business segment and adjusted figures for the total.

Financial results

Disclaimer

Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
