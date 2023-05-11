Kaga Electronics : Earnings Release FY2023/3

1. Financial results for the current fiscal year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
Result of operations (Consolidated)
(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
to owners of
parent
Fiscal year ended March 2023
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
608,064
22.6
32,249
54.2
32,739
52.6
23,070
49.8
Fiscal year ended March 2022
495,827
17.4
20,915
82.4
21,456
90.9
15,401
35.1
Note: Comprehensive income: FY ended March 31, 2023: 28,472 million yen [37.2%]
FY ended March 31, 2022:
20,745 million yen [47.0%]
Earnings per
Earnings per
Return on
Ratio of
Ratio of operating
share
ordinary income
income to net
share
equity
(diluted)
to assets
sales
Fiscal year ended March 2023
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
878.65
－
19.6
11.7
5.3
Fiscal year ended March 2022
576.46
－
15.7
8.4
4.2
Ref.: Share of profit/loss of entities accounted for using equity method: FY ended March 2023: 97 million yen
FY ended March
2022: (472) million yen
(2) Financial Position (Consolidated)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of March 31, 2023
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
286,217
129,737
45.3
4,935.36
As of March 31, 2022
272,139
105,800
38.8
4,026.22
Ref.: Shareholdersʼ equity︓FY
ended March 2023: 129,608 million yen
FY ended March 2022: 105,680 million yen
(3) Cash flow position (Consolidated)
Net cash provided
Net cash provided
Net cash provided
Cash and cash
by (used in)
by (used in)
by (used in)
equivalents at end
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
of period
Fiscal year ended March 2023
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
30,569
(4,805)
(15,549)
50,307
Fiscal year ended March 2022
(1,554)
(6,772)
1,155
39,240
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
Annual
Payout ratio
Dividends/
aggregate
net assets
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year- end
Full
(Consolidated
year
amount
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended March 2022
－
45.00
－
75.00
120.00
3,149
20.8
3.3
Fiscal year ended March 2023
－ 100.00
－ 120.00
220.00
5,777
25.0
4.9
Fiscal year ending March 2024
－ 110.00
－ 110.00
220.00
32.1
(Forecast)
Notes: Breakdown of interim dividend for FY3/2022: Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 5.00 yen Breakdown of year-end dividend for FY3/2022: Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 35.00 yen Breakdown of interim dividend for FY3/2023: Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 30.00 yen Breakdown of year-end dividend for FY3/2023: Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen; 55th anniversary commemorative dividend: 10.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 40.00 yen
3. Forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (Consolidated, April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
Earnings per
to owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
550,000 (9.5)
25,000 (22.5)
25,000 (23.6)
18,000
(22.0)
685.42
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, estimates, and retrospective restatement
Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes other than (a): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Note: For more information, please refer "4．Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (5) Notes to consolidated financial statements (Changes to accounting policies)" on page 17.
(3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
(a) Shares outstanding
As of March 31, 2023:
28,702,118
As of March 31, 2022:
28,702,118
(including treasury shares)
(b) Treasury shares
As of March 31, 2023:
2,440,983
As of March 31, 2022:
2,454,162
(c) Average number of shares
As of March 31, 2023:
26,257,182
As of March 31, 2022
26,717,972
outstanding during the year
(Reference) Non-consolidated Financial Results
Financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(1) Result of operations (Non-consolidated)
(Percentage figures represent year on year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal year ended March 2023 Fiscal year ended March 2022
137,522
103,074
33.4
27.8
6,007 62.7
3,692 109.0
11,466 21.3 12,604
9,454 48.8 7,208
74.9
－
Earnings per share
Earnings per share
(diluted)
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 2023
479.99
Fiscal year ended March 2022
269.77
(2) Financial Position (Non-consolidated)
－
－
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
127,208
50,431
39.6
1,920.21
As of March 31, 2022
117,109
41,110
35.1
1,566.11
Ref.: Shareholdersʼ equity Fiscal year ended March 2023: 50,431 million yen
Fiscal year ended March 2022: 41,110
million yen
*The audit procedures by certified public accountant or auditing firm are not applicable to this Financial Results report.
*Cautionary statement regarding forecasts of operating results and special notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
Forward-looking statements in these materials are based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared and assumptions that management believes are reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these statements for a number of reasons. For information about the forecasts, please see "1. Results of Operations (4) Future outlook" on page 6 of Supplementary Information.
(Supplementary materials for financial results and how to obtain details of the financial results meeting) We plan to hold an earnings briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Supplementary materials for the earnings briefing will be posted on TDnet and our website today (Thursday, May 11th). We plan to post a video of the earnings briefing, together with the briefing materials used on that day, on our website on May 25th.
Basic policy for earnings allocations and dividends in the current and next fiscal years
6
２．Management policies, operating environment, and challenges to address
7
(1)
Philosophy
7
(2)
Medium-Term Management plan 2024
7
3. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards
8
4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
9
(1)
Consolidated balance sheet
9
(2)
Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income
11
(3)
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
13
(4)
Consolidated statement of cash flows
15
(5)
Notes to consolidated financial statements
17
(Notes to going concern assumptions)
17
(Changes to accounting policies)
17
(Additional information)
17
(Segment information, etc.)
17
(Per-share information)
20
(Subsequent events)
20
- 1 -
1. Results of Operations
Overview of consolidated business performance
During the consolidated fiscal period under review, the Japanese and overseas economic conditions surrounding the Group showed a gradual recovery. The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on movement normalized economic activity, and semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions eased. Meanwhile, amid rising food and energy prices due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, conditions remain uncertain partly owing to sharp changes in exchange rates and financial system instability resulting from higher policy rates as anti-inflation measures.
In the U.S. and Europe, personal spending generally remained strong, but high inflation and monetary tightening have led to financial institution failures and other growing concerns about the future. In China, although the country has been affected by its zero-COVID policy, there were signs of a pickup in personal spending following the lifting of the policy. In Japan, despite concerns about the impact of rising commodity prices due to the weak yen and price hikes in energy resources and grains, the economy recovered gradually as economic activities began to return to normal.
In the electronics industry to which the Group belongs, supply shortages and extended lead times, which had continued to affect some semiconductors and electronic components, were generally resolved, and demand remains robust in a wide range of industries.
Under the management environment, in the electronic components business, which is the Groupʼs core business, primarily in automotive and medical equipment applications, sales in both the component sales business and the EMS business grew significantly.
In the information equipment business, the Company saw growth in sales of high-end PC products and security software, as well as in the LED installation business.
In the software business, orders for smartphone game development and computer graphics production recovered.
In other businesses, the recycling business for PC products and other products remained solid.
As a result, sales increased in all business segments, and the Groupʼs net sales in the fiscal year under review totaled 608,064 million yen, up 22.6% year on year.
Operating income increased by 54.2% year on year to 32,249 million yen due to a significant increase in gross profit resulting from higher net sales and improved gross profit margin. Ordinary income increased by 52.6% year on year to 32,739 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 49.8% to 23,070 million yen. The Company achieved record highs in net sales for the second consecutive year, operating income and ordinary income for the fourth consecutive year, and profit attributable to owners of parent for the third consecutive year.
（*）Electronics Manufacturing Service: Provision of product development and manufacturing services on an outsourcing basis
FY 2022/3
FY 2023/3
YoY
(April 1, 2021 -
(April 1, 2022 -
March 31, 2022)
March 31, 2023)
（Million yen）
（Million yen）
（Million yen）
Net sales
495,827
608,064
112,237
22.6％
Gross profit
60,547
78,514
17,967
29.7％
（Margin）
12.2％
12.9％
0.7pt
－
SG&A
39,632
46,265
6,633
16.7％
Operating income
20,915
32,249
11,334
54.2％
Ordinary income
21,456
32,739
11,283
52.6％
Profit before income taxes
21,348
32,460
11,111
52.1％
Profit attributable to owners of
15,401
23,070
7,669
49.8％
parent
EPS (yen)
576.46
878.65
302.19
－
ROE
15.7%
19.6%
3.9pt
－
Exchange Rate
112.38
135.47
23.9
－
(Average rate during the year)
USD (yen)
- 2 -
Business segment performance was as follows.
Electronic components (Development, manufacture and sale of semiconductors, general electronic components and other products, the electronics manufacturing service (EMS*), and other activities)
In this business, the component sales business attracted a high level of sales in a broad range of industries, in part due to the improved supply/demand conditions for semiconductors and electronic components from the second half of the fiscal year, which remained tight. Some products for automotive-related applications are facing supply shortages, but the Company mobilized its abilities and secured sales volume by using its strength in procurement capabilities as an independent trading company as well as proposing alternative products.
In the EMS business, sales in the automotive sector grew significantly and sales to key customers in applications related to medical and office equipment remained strong. The yen has been weak since the start of the fiscal year, and this pushed up revenue on a yen basis.
As a result, net sales increased 24.3% year on year to 539,342 million yen and segment income increased 56.4% year on year to 28,314 million yen.
Information equipment (Sales of PCs, PC peripherals, home electric appliances, photograph and imaging products, original brand products, and other products)
In this business, sales of PCs for corporations and educational institutions were sluggish on a unit basis due to the prolonged replacement cycle but performed well on a value basis thanks to sales of high-end products. Sales of PC peripheral products such as security software also remained solid. In the LED installation business, the installation of large-scale nationwide projects, which had been delayed due to material shortages, made steady progress and contributed significantly to operating revenue.
As a result, net sales increased 10.3% year on year to 43,680 million yen and segment income increased 17.4% year on year to 2,449 million yen.
Software (Production of computer graphics, planning and development of amusement products, and other activities)
In this business, orders for large-scale and new projects in smartphone games development and
computer graphics production recovered, and the profitability of the business improved as a result of progress in cost reductions.
As a result, net sales increased 8.3% year on year to 2,998 million yen and segment income was 286 million yen (segment loss was 26 million yen in the same period of the previous year).
Others (Repair and supports for electronics equipment, manufacture and sales of amusement equipment, and sales of sports goods, and other activities)
In this business, the PC and PC peripheral recycling business was strong. In addition, sales of game equipment for the amusement industry in Japan and overseas as well as golf products were robust, in part due to the relaxation of restrictions on movement during the pandemic.
As a result, net sales increased 12.5% year on year to 22,044 million yen and segment income increased 76.0% year on year to 111 million yen.
Financial Results by Business Segment >
FY 2022/3
FY 2023/3
YoY
(April 1, 2021 -
(April 1, 2022 -
March 31, 2022)
March 31, 2023)
Electronic
Net sales
（Million yen）
（Million yen）
（Million yen）
433,852
539,342
105,489
24.3％
components
Segment income
18,107
28,314
10,206
56.4％
Information
Net sales
39,616
43,680
4,063
10.3％
equipment
Segment income
2,085
2,449
363
17.4％
Software
Net sales
2,767
2,998
230
8.3％
Segment income
(26)
286
313
－
Others
Net sales
19,590
22,044
2,453
12.5％
Segment income
626
1,101
475
76.0％
Total
Net sales
495,827
608,064
112,237
22.6％
Segment income
20,915
32,249
11,334
54.2％
Note: "Segment income" shows unadjusted figures for each business segment and adjusted figures for the total.
Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 09:16:06 UTC.