Kaga Electronics : Earnings Release FY2023/3

Notes: Breakdown of interim dividend for FY3/2022: Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 5.00 yen Breakdown of year-end dividend for FY3/2022: Ordinary dividend: 40.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 35.00 yen Breakdown of interim dividend for FY3/2023: Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 30.00 yen Breakdown of year-end dividend for FY3/2023: Ordinary dividend: 70.00 yen; 55th anniversary commemorative dividend: 10.00 yen; Extraordinary dividend: 40.00 yen

Supplementary materials for the earnings briefing will be posted on TDnet and our website today (Thursday, May 11th). We plan to post a video of the earnings briefing, together with the briefing materials used on that day, on our website on May 25th.

(Supplementary materials for financial results and how to obtain details of the financial results meeting) We plan to hold an earnings briefing for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Basic policy for earnings allocations and dividends in the current and next fiscal years

1. Results of Operations

Overview of consolidated business performance

During the consolidated fiscal period under review, the Japanese and overseas economic conditions surrounding the Group showed a gradual recovery. The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on movement normalized economic activity, and semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions eased. Meanwhile, amid rising food and energy prices due to the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, conditions remain uncertain partly owing to sharp changes in exchange rates and financial system instability resulting from higher policy rates as anti-inflation measures.

In the U.S. and Europe, personal spending generally remained strong, but high inflation and monetary tightening have led to financial institution failures and other growing concerns about the future. In China, although the country has been affected by its zero-COVID policy, there were signs of a pickup in personal spending following the lifting of the policy. In Japan, despite concerns about the impact of rising commodity prices due to the weak yen and price hikes in energy resources and grains, the economy recovered gradually as economic activities began to return to normal.

In the electronics industry to which the Group belongs, supply shortages and extended lead times, which had continued to affect some semiconductors and electronic components, were generally resolved, and demand remains robust in a wide range of industries.

Under the management environment, in the electronic components business, which is the Groupʼs core business, primarily in automotive and medical equipment applications, sales in both the component sales business and the EMS business grew significantly.

In the information equipment business, the Company saw growth in sales of high-end PC products and security software, as well as in the LED installation business.

In the software business, orders for smartphone game development and computer graphics production recovered.

In other businesses, the recycling business for PC products and other products remained solid.

As a result, sales increased in all business segments, and the Groupʼs net sales in the fiscal year under review totaled 608,064 million yen, up 22.6% year on year.

Operating income increased by 54.2% year on year to 32,249 million yen due to a significant increase in gross profit resulting from higher net sales and improved gross profit margin. Ordinary income increased by 52.6% year on year to 32,739 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 49.8% to 23,070 million yen. The Company achieved record highs in net sales for the second consecutive year, operating income and ordinary income for the fourth consecutive year, and profit attributable to owners of parent for the third consecutive year.

（*）Electronics Manufacturing Service: Provision of product development and manufacturing services on an outsourcing basis