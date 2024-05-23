2023
2021 - 2023
Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year ended March 2024
KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
TSE Prime Market 8154
May 23, 2024
INDEX
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year ended of FY2024/3
P-3～
Summary/Financial Highlights
Financial Highlights by Business Segment/
Balance Sheet/Cash Flows/Forecasts
Management Topics
P-29～
Summary of FY2024/3 Results Inventory Reduction
『Medium-Term Management Plan 2024』 Progress of Management targets
Started a New Factory in Mexico to expand EMS Business Medium- to long-term sustainability targets and major KPIs
Reference
P-40～
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year ended March 2024
Senior Executive Officer
Head of Administration Headquarters
Yasuhiro Ishihara
Summary of Financial Results for FY2024/3
Net sales decreased by 65.3 billion yen or 10.8% year on year to 542.6 billion yen.
The electronic components business was affected by full-scaleimpact of inventory
adjustment from 3Q, in addition to disappearance of spot demand and diminution of
transactions with a major customer of a Group company.
Operating income decreased by 6.4 billion yen or 19.9% year on year to 25.8
Results for
billion yen.
The decrease primarily reflected a decrease in gross profit due to lower net sales,
FY2024/3
despite efforts to reduce SG&A expenses.
Net income decreased by 2.7 billion yen or 11.8% year on year to 20.3 billion yen.
1.4 billion yen in gain on sale of investment securities and 0.4 billion yen in gain on
bargain purchase associated with a corporate acquisition were posted.
Compared with the Company plan, net sales fell slightly short of the plan, but
incomes exceeded the plan.
Sales assumptions: Although there is no change to the medium- to long-term growth
scenario for the electronics-related markets with the automotive area as one of the
major drivers, full-fledged demand recovery is not expected until the second half
FY2025/3
of FY2025/3 given that full-scale inventory adjustment observed since the second half
of FY2024/3 will continue for some time.
earnings
Income assumptions: Increase in expenses due to salary increases, etc. are factored
forecast
in, in addition to prolonged inventory adjustment.
Earnings forecast: In light of the above, [net sales of 550.0 billion yen (up 2.3%),
operating income of 26.0 billion yen (up 0.6%), and net income of 18.0 billion
yen (down 11.5%)] are projected.
Shareholder
Return
- FY2024/3: The year-end dividend will be 110 yen per share as previously forecast on May 11, 2023. The annual dividend including interim dividend amounts to 220 yen per share, unchanged from the previous fiscal year.
- FY2025/3: Despite a projected decrease in final income, the previous fiscal year's 220 yen per share will be maintained.
3
Financial Highlights for FY2024/3
（million yen）
FY2023/3
Results
FY2024/3
Results
YoY
FY2024/3
Forecasts
(Announced on May 11, 2023)
Progress
rate
Net sales
608,064
542,697
-10.8%
550,000
-1.3%
Gross Profit
78,514 12.9%
70,452 13.0% -10.3%
- ー
ー
SG&A
46,265 7.6%
44,607 8.2%
-3.6%
- ー
ー
Operating income
32,249
5.3%
25,845
4.8%
-19.9%
25,000
4.5%
3.4%
Ordinary income
32,739
5.4%
25,976
4.8%
-20.7%
25,000
4.5%
3.9%
Profit attibutable to
23,070
3.8%
20,345
3.7%
-11.8%
18,000
3.3%
13.0%
owners of parent
EPS (yen)
878.65
ー
774.61
ー
ー
685.42
ー
ー
ROE
19.6%
ー
14.5%
ー
-5.1pt
13.3%
ー
1.2pt
Exchange Rate yen / USD
135.47
ー
144.62
ー
ー
135.00
ー
ー
Note: 1. The effect of exchange rates on the conversion into yen is approximately 12,539 million yen on net sales
and 420 million yen on operating income.
2.
"x. x% " represents the ratio to net sales.
4
Results by Business Segment for FY2024/3
（million yen）
FY2023/3
FY2024/3
FY2024/3
Progress
YoY
Forecasts
Results
Results
rate
(Announced on May 11, 2023)
Electronic
Net sales
539,342
472,583
-12.4%
471,500
0.2%
Component
Segment income
28,314
5.2%
20,887
4.4%
-26.2%
20,700
4.4%
0.9%
Information
Net sales
43,680
44,305
1.4%
45,000
-1.5%
Equipment
Segment income
2,449
5.6%
2,924
6.6%
19.4%
2,500
5.6%
17.0%
Software
Net sales
2,998
2,567
-14.4%
4,500
-42.9%
Segment income
286
9.6%
370
14.4%
29.0%
300
6.7%
23.4%
Others
Net sales
22,044
23,241
5.4%
29,000
-19.9%
Segment income
1,101
5.0%
1,555
6.7%
41.2%
1,500
5.2%
3.7%
Total
Net sales
608,064
542,697
-10.8%
550,000
-1.3%
Segment income
32,249
5.3%
25,845
4.8%
-19.9%
25,000
4.5%
3.4%
Note: 1. Figures of each segment income are not inter-segment adjusted. Total amount is inter-segment adjusted (operating income).
2. "x. x% " represents the profit margin.
5
Results by Company for FY2024/3
（million yen）
FY2022/3
Results
FY2023/3
Results
FY2024/3
Results
YoY
VS
FY2022/3
Kaga
Net sales
281,075
348,034
315,404
-9.4%
12.2%
Gross Profit
41,767
14.9%
53,123
15.3%
47,373
15.0%
-10.8%
13.4%
Electronics
15,461
21,899
19,580
Operating income
5.5%
6.3%
6.2%
-10.6%
26.6%
Net sales
149,455
199,548
190,684
-4.4%
27.6%
Kaga FEI
Gross Profit
14,690
9.8%
20,913
10.5%
19,218
10.1%
-8.1%
30.8%
Operating income
3,654
2.4%
8,103
4.1%
4,413
2.3%
-45.5%
20.8%
Net sales
65,296
60,481
36,608
-39.5%
-43.9%
Excel
Gross Profit
4,247
6.5%
4,443
7.3%
3,834
10.5%
-13.7%
-9.7%
Operating income
1,937
3.0%
2,072
3.4%
1,653
4.5%
-20.2%
-14.6%
Net sales
495,827
608,064
542,697
-10.8%
9.5%
Total
Gross Profit
60,547
12.2%
78,514
12.9%
70,452
13.0%
-10.3%
16.4%
Operating income
20,915
4.2%
32,249
5.3%
25,845
4.8%
-19.9%
23.6%
Note: 1. With respect to gross profit and operating income, figures presented above are before consolidation adjustments between the three companies.
2. "x. x% " represents the profit margin.
6
Effect of M&A for FY2024/3
Net Sales
Net sales decreased both at Kaga Electronics and Kaga FEI due partly to disappearance of spot demand. Excel saw a decrease in sales to a major customer.
608,064
-32,630
-8,863
-23,872
542,697
-65,367
2023/3
Kaga
Kaga FEI
Excel
2024/3
Result
Electronics
FY2024/3
Result
SG&A
/ SG&A ratio
SG&A expenses decreased in Kaga Electronics and Excel, reflecting cost- cutting efforts. Kaga FEI's expenses increased due partly to the provision of allowance for doubtful accounts and allocation of head office expenses.
46,265
-2,366
+921
-213
44,607
-1,657
9.1%
9.3%
7.0%
8.2%
7.6%
5.4%
6.3%
3.6%
2023/3
Kaga
Kaga FEI
Excel
2024/3
Result
Electronics
FY2024/3
Result
（million yen）
Gross profit / Gross profit margin
All three companies recorded a gross profit decrease due to lower net sales. At Excel, gross profit margin improved due to improved sales mix.
78,514
-5,749
-1,695
-608
70,452
-8,062
15.3%
15.0%
10.1%
13.0%
10.5%
12.9%
10.5%
7.3%
2023/3
Kaga
Kaga FEI
Excel
2024/3
Result
Electronics
FY2024/3
Result
Operating income / Operating income Operating income / Operating income margin marjin
All three companies recorded an operating income decrease.
At Excel, operating income margin improved due to improved sales mix
32,249
-2,319
-3,690
-419
25,845
-6,404
6.3%
5.3%
6.2%
4.5%
4.8%
4.1%
2.3%
3.4%
2023/3
Kaga
Kaga FEI
Excel
2024/3
Result
Electronics
FY2024/3
Result
Note :With respect to gross profit and operating income, figures presented above are before consolidation
7
adjustments between the two companies. For reference, after consolidation adjustments, gross profit
stood at 25million yen, and operating income came to 198million yen.
Financial Highlights: Electronic Component Segment
Net sales/Segment income
（million yen）
/
Net Sales
/
Segment income
539,342
472,583
28,314
20,887
5.2%
4.4%
FY2023/3
FY2024/3
Results
Results
YoY
Net Sales
-66,759millionyen 12.4％Down
- Segment income -7,427millionyen 26.3％Down
- Both net sales and income decreased in the component sales business due to the impact of inventory adjustment taking place on a full-scale since 3Q, in addition to disappearance of spot demand that had contributed to earnings until the previous fiscal year, given easing of supply shortages of semiconductors and electronic components, and diminution of transactions with a certain major client of Excel.
- Kaga FEI's SoC (System on a Chip) products continued to enjoy robust sales.
- In the EMS business, net sales and income declined due partly to the impact of inventory adjustments at key customers in applications related to medical, industrial and air-conditioning equipment, despite sales growth in the automotive sector resulting from improved supply and demand balance of semiconductors and electronic components.
Note: "x. x% " represents the profit margin.
8
Financial Highlights: Information Equipment Segment
Net sales/Segment income
YoY
（million yen）
/
Net Sales
Net Sales
+625million yen
1.4
％
Up
+474million yen
/
Segment income
Segment income
19.4
％
Up
43,680
44,305
2,449
2,924
6.6%
5.6%
FY2023/3
FY2024/3
Results
Results
- Although sales of PCs for mass retailers struggled due to weak demand, sales of PCs for educational institutions remained firm, with an increase in the number of accounts.
- Sales of security software and PC peripheral products were also solid.
- The LED installation business enjoyed contribution from sales of large-scale projects that the Group has been pushing forward on a full scale since the previous fiscal year.
Note: "x. x% " represents the profit margin.
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 02:26:04 UTC.