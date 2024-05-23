2023

Financial Results Briefing Material for the Fiscal Year ended March 2024

KAGA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

TSE Prime Market 8154

May 23, 2024

INDEX

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year ended of FY2024/3

Summary/Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights by Business Segment/

Balance Sheet/Cash Flows/Forecasts

Management Topics

Summary of FY2024/3 Results Inventory Reduction

Medium-Term Management Plan 2024 Progress of Management targets

Started a New Factory in Mexico to expand EMS Business Medium- to long-term sustainability targets and major KPIs

Reference

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year ended March 2024

Senior Executive Officer

Head of Administration Headquarters

Yasuhiro Ishihara

Summary of Financial Results for FY2024/3

Net sales decreased by 65.3 billion yen or 10.8% year on year to 542.6 billion yen.

The electronic components business was affected by full-scaleimpact of inventory

adjustment from 3Q, in addition to disappearance of spot demand and diminution of

transactions with a major customer of a Group company.

Operating income decreased by 6.4 billion yen or 19.9% year on year to 25.8

Results for

billion yen.

The decrease primarily reflected a decrease in gross profit due to lower net sales,

FY2024/3

despite efforts to reduce SG&A expenses.

Net income decreased by 2.7 billion yen or 11.8% year on year to 20.3 billion yen.

1.4 billion yen in gain on sale of investment securities and 0.4 billion yen in gain on

bargain purchase associated with a corporate acquisition were posted.

Compared with the Company plan, net sales fell slightly short of the plan, but

incomes exceeded the plan.

Sales assumptions: Although there is no change to the medium- to long-term growth

scenario for the electronics-related markets with the automotive area as one of the

major drivers, full-fledged demand recovery is not expected until the second half

FY2025/3

of FY2025/3 given that full-scale inventory adjustment observed since the second half

of FY2024/3 will continue for some time.

earnings

Income assumptions: Increase in expenses due to salary increases, etc. are factored

forecast

in, in addition to prolonged inventory adjustment.

Earnings forecast: In light of the above, [net sales of 550.0 billion yen (up 2.3%),

operating income of 26.0 billion yen (up 0.6%), and net income of 18.0 billion

yen (down 11.5%)] are projected.

Shareholder

Return

  • FY2024/3: The year-end dividend will be 110 yen per share as previously forecast on May 11, 2023. The annual dividend including interim dividend amounts to 220 yen per share, unchanged from the previous fiscal year.
  • FY2025/3: Despite a projected decrease in final income, the previous fiscal year's 220 yen per share will be maintained.

Financial Highlights for FY2024/3

million yen

FY2023/3

Results

FY2024/3

Results

YoY

FY2024/3

Forecasts

(Announced on May 11, 2023)

Progress

rate

Net sales

608,064

542,697

-10.8%

550,000

-1.3%

Gross Profit

78,514 12.9%

70,452 13.0% -10.3%

SG&A

46,265 7.6%

44,607 8.2%

-3.6%

Operating income

32,249

5.3%

25,845

4.8%

-19.9%

25,000

4.5%

3.4%

Ordinary income

32,739

5.4%

25,976

4.8%

-20.7%

25,000

4.5%

3.9%

Profit attibutable to

23,070

3.8%

20,345

3.7%

-11.8%

18,000

3.3%

13.0%

owners of parent

EPS (yen)

878.65

774.61

685.42

ROE

19.6%

14.5%

-5.1pt

13.3%

1.2pt

Exchange Rate yen / USD

135.47

144.62

135.00

Note: 1. The effect of exchange rates on the conversion into yen is approximately 12,539 million yen on net sales

and 420 million yen on operating income.

2.

"x. x% " represents the ratio to net sales.

Results by Business Segment for FY2024/3

million yen

FY2023/3

FY2024/3

FY2024/3

Progress

YoY

Forecasts

Results

Results

rate

(Announced on May 11, 2023)

Electronic

Net sales

539,342

472,583

-12.4%

471,500

0.2%

Component

Segment income

28,314

5.2%

20,887

4.4%

-26.2%

20,700

4.4%

0.9%

Information

Net sales

43,680

44,305

1.4%

45,000

-1.5%

Equipment

Segment income

2,449

5.6%

2,924

6.6%

19.4%

2,500

5.6%

17.0%

Software

Net sales

2,998

2,567

-14.4%

4,500

-42.9%

Segment income

286

9.6%

370

14.4%

29.0%

300

6.7%

23.4%

Others

Net sales

22,044

23,241

5.4%

29,000

-19.9%

Segment income

1,101

5.0%

1,555

6.7%

41.2%

1,500

5.2%

3.7%

Total

Net sales

608,064

542,697

-10.8%

550,000

-1.3%

Segment income

32,249

5.3%

25,845

4.8%

-19.9%

25,000

4.5%

3.4%

Note: 1. Figures of each segment income are not inter-segment adjusted. Total amount is inter-segment adjusted (operating income).

2. "x. x% " represents the profit margin.

Results by Company for FY2024/3

million yen

FY2022/3

Results

FY2023/3

Results

FY2024/3

Results

YoY

VS

FY2022/3

Kaga

Net sales

281,075

348,034

315,404

-9.4%

12.2%

Gross Profit

41,767

14.9%

53,123

15.3%

47,373

15.0%

-10.8%

13.4%

Electronics

15,461

21,899

19,580

Operating income

5.5%

6.3%

6.2%

-10.6%

26.6%

Net sales

149,455

199,548

190,684

-4.4%

27.6%

Kaga FEI

Gross Profit

14,690

9.8%

20,913

10.5%

19,218

10.1%

-8.1%

30.8%

Operating income

3,654

2.4%

8,103

4.1%

4,413

2.3%

-45.5%

20.8%

Net sales

65,296

60,481

36,608

-39.5%

-43.9%

Excel

Gross Profit

4,247

6.5%

4,443

7.3%

3,834

10.5%

-13.7%

-9.7%

Operating income

1,937

3.0%

2,072

3.4%

1,653

4.5%

-20.2%

-14.6%

Net sales

495,827

608,064

542,697

-10.8%

9.5%

Total

Gross Profit

60,547

12.2%

78,514

12.9%

70,452

13.0%

-10.3%

16.4%

Operating income

20,915

4.2%

32,249

5.3%

25,845

4.8%

-19.9%

23.6%

Note: 1. With respect to gross profit and operating income, figures presented above are before consolidation adjustments between the three companies.

2. "x. x% " represents the profit margin.

Effect of M&A for FY2024/3

Net Sales

Net sales decreased both at Kaga Electronics and Kaga FEI due partly to disappearance of spot demand. Excel saw a decrease in sales to a major customer.

608,064

-32,630

-8,863

-23,872

542,697

-65,367

2023/3

Kaga

Kaga FEI

Excel

2024/3

Result

Electronics

FY2024/3

Result

SG&A

/ SG&A ratio

SG&A expenses decreased in Kaga Electronics and Excel, reflecting cost- cutting efforts. Kaga FEI's expenses increased due partly to the provision of allowance for doubtful accounts and allocation of head office expenses.

46,265

-2,366

+921

-213

44,607

-1,657

9.1%

9.3%

7.0%

8.2%

7.6%

5.4%

6.3%

3.6%

2023/3

Kaga

Kaga FEI

Excel

2024/3

Result

Electronics

FY2024/3

Result

million yen

Gross profit / Gross profit margin

All three companies recorded a gross profit decrease due to lower net sales. At Excel, gross profit margin improved due to improved sales mix.

78,514

-5,749

-1,695

-608

70,452

-8,062

15.3%

15.0%

10.1%

13.0%

10.5%

12.9%

10.5%

7.3%

2023/3

Kaga

Kaga FEI

Excel

2024/3

Result

Electronics

FY2024/3

Result

Operating income / Operating income Operating income / Operating income margin marjin

All three companies recorded an operating income decrease.

At Excel, operating income margin improved due to improved sales mix

32,249

-2,319

-3,690

-419

25,845

-6,404

6.3%

5.3%

6.2%

4.5%

4.8%

4.1%

2.3%

3.4%

2023/3

Kaga

Kaga FEI

Excel

2024/3

Result

Electronics

FY2024/3

Result

Note :With respect to gross profit and operating income, figures presented above are before consolidation

adjustments between the two companies. For reference, after consolidation adjustments, gross profit

stood at 25million yen, and operating income came to 198million yen.

Financial Highlights: Electronic Component Segment

Net sales/Segment income

million yen

/

Net Sales

/

Segment income

539,342

472,583

28,314

20,887

5.2%

4.4%

FY2023/3

FY2024/3

Results

Results

YoY

Net Sales

-66,759millionyen 12.4Down

  • Segment income -7,427millionyen 26.3Down
  • Both net sales and income decreased in the component sales business due to the impact of inventory adjustment taking place on a full-scale since 3Q, in addition to disappearance of spot demand that had contributed to earnings until the previous fiscal year, given easing of supply shortages of semiconductors and electronic components, and diminution of transactions with a certain major client of Excel.
  • Kaga FEI's SoC (System on a Chip) products continued to enjoy robust sales.
  • In the EMS business, net sales and income declined due partly to the impact of inventory adjustments at key customers in applications related to medical, industrial and air-conditioning equipment, despite sales growth in the automotive sector resulting from improved supply and demand balance of semiconductors and electronic components.

Note: "x. x% " represents the profit margin.

Financial Highlights: Information Equipment Segment

Net sales/Segment income

YoY

million yen

/

Net Sales

Net Sales

+625million yen

1.4

Up

+474million yen

/

Segment income

Segment income

19.4

Up

43,680

44,305

2,449

2,924

6.6%

5.6%

FY2023/3

FY2024/3

Results

Results

  • Although sales of PCs for mass retailers struggled due to weak demand, sales of PCs for educational institutions remained firm, with an increase in the number of accounts.
  • Sales of security software and PC peripheral products were also solid.
    • The LED installation business enjoyed contribution from sales of large-scale projects that the Group has been pushing forward on a full scale since the previous fiscal year.

Note: "x. x% " represents the profit margin.

